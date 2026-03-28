Semaglutide Price Drop: India’s Weight Loss Drug Market Shifts

A major shift is underway in India's obesity and diabetes care, as semaglutide's patent expiry is set to make weight-loss injections far more affordable.

WHO issues global guideline on the use of GLP-1 medicines in treating obesity

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is semaglutide and how does it help with weight loss?

A: Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a natural hormone to reduce appetite, slow digestion, and help control blood sugar, leading to weight loss.

Q: Why are semaglutide injections becoming cheaper in India?

A: The price drop is due to the expiry of Novo Nordiskâ€™s patent, allowing multiple Indian pharmaceutical companies to launch more affordable generic versions.

Q: Who should use semaglutide for weight loss?

A: Semaglutide is prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes or those who are clinically overweight or obese, and it should always be used under medical supervision.

Q: What are the common side effects of semaglutide?

A: Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach discomfort, while rare risks may include pancreatitis and gallbladder issues.

Q: Is semaglutide safe for cosmetic weight loss?

A: No, experts caution against using semaglutide for non-medical or cosmetic weight loss due to potential health risks and complications.

Q: Will cheaper semaglutide change obesity treatment in India?

A: Yes, lower prices are expected to expand access significantly, but experts stress the need for proper regulation and responsible use to ensure safety.