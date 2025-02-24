About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Semaglutide: A Promising Solution for Weight Loss in Fatty Liver Disease

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 24 2025 2:53 PM

Semaglutide effectively aids weight loss in individuals with MASLD/MASH, irrespective of their diabetes status, showing potential for improving liver health and reducing associated complications.

Highlights:
  • Semaglutide supports weight loss in MASLD/MASH for all diabetes groups
  • The medication shows consistent effectiveness across groups, with no major differences in weight loss
  • By reducing weight and improving liver health, semaglutide may help manage fatty liver disease and its risks
Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) occurs when fat accumulates in the liver. It is a serious liver problem which may not cause symptoms. People with obesity and type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing fatty liver diseases like MASLD.
MASLD can develop into an adverse stage called Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), where accumulated fat causes inflammation and damages the liver. It can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer.


Semaglutide for Weight Loss in Fatty Liver Disease

GLP-1 analog medications like semaglutide, are used by people who want to lose weight. However, these medications are less effective in people with type 2 diabetes compared to those without diabetes. This study aimed to evaluate how effective semaglutide is in helping people with MASLD/MASH lose weight, depending on whether or not they have type 2 diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Similar weight loss with semaglutide regardless of diabetes and cardiometabolic risk parameters in individuals with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease: Post hoc analysis of three randomised controlled trials

Go to source).

By analyzing data from three clinical trials that tested the effect of semaglutide versus placebo on people with MASLD or MASH. Researchers compared weight loss between groups of people who had type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or no diabetes.


Semaglutide's Impact on MASLD/MASH Patients

Participants were divided into two groups. About 163 people received semaglutide (0.4 mg daily or 2.4 mg weekly) and 137 people received a placebo. The participants were further categorized based on their diabetes where 209 people had type 2 diabetes, 51 people had prediabetes, and 40 people with no diabetes.

Researchers measured weight loss after one year and examined whether certain blood sugar and metabolic factors influenced the results. They found that people taking semaglutide showed significant weight loss. An average of 11.1 kg (11.7% of their body weight) was lost. However, people in the placebo group lost only 0.7 kg (0.6% of their body weight).


Effects of Semaglutide in Patients With or Without Diabetes

Weight loss status in different diabetes groups:
  • People with type 2 diabetes lost about 10.2 kg (10.8%).
  • People with prediabetes lost around 9.8 kg (10.2%).
  • People with no diabetes lost about 11.6 kg (13.1%).
  • There were no major differences in weight loss among these groups (p > 0.50, meaning statistically insignificant differences).
Weight loss did not depend on factors like fasting blood sugar, hemoglobin A1C (a diabetes marker), insulin levels, or cholesterol. This suggests that semaglutide works similarly for weight loss in all patients, regardless of their metabolic health.

Semaglutide is an effective weight-loss treatment for people with MASLD/MASH, whether they have diabetes or not. Its effects are not influenced by factors like blood sugar levels, insulin resistance, or cholesterol.

It can help people with fatty liver disease lose weight, improve liver health, and reduce complications. With an average loss of over 11 kg in one year, semaglutide could be a promising treatment for managing fatty liver disease and its associated risks.

Reference:
  1. Similar weight loss with semaglutide regardless of diabetes and cardiometabolic risk parameters in individuals with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease: Post hoc analysis of three randomised controlled trials - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39609879/)

Source-Medindia
