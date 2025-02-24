Semaglutide: A Promising Solution for Weight Loss in Fatty Liver Disease

Semaglutide effectively aids weight loss in individuals with MASLD/MASH, irrespective of their diabetes status, showing potential for improving liver health and reducing associated complications.
- Semaglutide supports weight loss in MASLD/MASH for all diabetes groups
- The medication shows consistent effectiveness across groups, with no major differences in weight loss
- By reducing weight and improving liver health, semaglutide may help manage fatty liver disease and its risks
People taking #semaglutide lost an average of 11.1 kg, shedding 11.7% of their body weight! #diabetes #weightloss #medindia’
Semaglutide for Weight Loss in Fatty Liver DiseaseGLP-1 analog medications like semaglutide, are used by people who want to lose weight. However, these medications are less effective in people with type 2 diabetes compared to those without diabetes. This study aimed to evaluate how effective semaglutide is in helping people with MASLD/MASH lose weight, depending on whether or not they have type 2 diabetes (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Similar weight loss with semaglutide regardless of diabetes and cardiometabolic risk parameters in individuals with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease: Post hoc analysis of three randomised controlled trials
Go to source).
By analyzing data from three clinical trials that tested the effect of semaglutide versus placebo on people with MASLD or MASH. Researchers compared weight loss between groups of people who had type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or no diabetes.
Semaglutide's Impact on MASLD/MASH PatientsParticipants were divided into two groups. About 163 people received semaglutide (0.4 mg daily or 2.4 mg weekly) and 137 people received a placebo. The participants were further categorized based on their diabetes where 209 people had type 2 diabetes, 51 people had prediabetes, and 40 people with no diabetes.
Researchers measured weight loss after one year and examined whether certain blood sugar and metabolic factors influenced the results. They found that people taking semaglutide showed significant weight loss. An average of 11.1 kg (11.7% of their body weight) was lost. However, people in the placebo group lost only 0.7 kg (0.6% of their body weight).
Effects of Semaglutide in Patients With or Without DiabetesWeight loss status in different diabetes groups:
- People with type 2 diabetes lost about 10.2 kg (10.8%).
- People with prediabetes lost around 9.8 kg (10.2%).
- People with no diabetes lost about 11.6 kg (13.1%).
- There were no major differences in weight loss among these groups (p > 0.50, meaning statistically insignificant differences).
Semaglutide is an effective weight-loss treatment for people with MASLD/MASH, whether they have diabetes or not. Its effects are not influenced by factors like blood sugar levels, insulin resistance, or cholesterol.
It can help people with fatty liver disease lose weight, improve liver health, and reduce complications. With an average loss of over 11 kg in one year, semaglutide could be a promising treatment for managing fatty liver disease and its associated risks.
