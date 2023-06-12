About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Secrets of Edible Gum: A Culinary and Medicinal Odyssey in India

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 6, 2023 at 11:59 PM
Highlights:
  • Edible gum, derived from Middle Eastern plants, is a staple in Indian cuisine, particularly in the creation of ladoos for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those recovering from illnesses
  • Gondh is revered in Ayurveda for its role in boosting immunity, addressing weakness, and aiding in male fertility. It is sourced from the Babool plant, known for its energy-boosting properties
  • Beyond culinary uses, gondh proves beneficial for skin care. Soaking gondh crystals and combining them with other ingredients results in a nourishing paste with applications in skincare routines

Secrets of Edible Gum: A Culinary and Medicinal Odyssey in India

In the heart of India's culinary heritage lies an age-old gem- goondh, or edible gum. This natural resin, primarily sourced from Middle Eastern legume or acacia plants, has long been cherished for its culinary and medicinal prowess. Journey with us as we unravel the mystique of goondh, exploring its traditional roots, Ayurvedic significance, and the diverse ways it has found its place in modern wellness practices.

Dry Fruits: The Delicious Secret to Fuel Your Weight Loss
Dry Fruits: The Delicious Secret to Fuel Your Weight Loss
Dry fruits help to boost your metabolism, satisfy your sweet cravings, and enjoy a nutritious path to a healthier lifestyle.
Advertisement


Origins of Goondh

Goondh, also known as Tragacanth or acacia gum, finds its origins in the sap of gum-producing plants. These resilient plants, abundant in the Middle East and certain regions of India like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab, gift us versatile and water-soluble edible gum. Traditionally, goondh has been a staple in remedies, tackling ailments ranging from diarrhea to cough and congestion.

Goondh in Traditional Indian Cuisine

One of goondh's prominent roles is in the creation of nourishing ladoos, a culinary tradition deeply embedded in Indian households. Pregnant and lactating women, along with those on the path to recovery, often turn to these ladoos for their calorific and nutrition-packed qualities. As winter descends, the warmth and high-calorie content of goondh ladoos make them an ideal choice, providing an extra nutritional boost to the body.

Goondh's Immunity-Boosting and Therapeutic Powers

Ayurveda, the ancient science of life, recognizes goondh as a powerhouse of health benefits. Goond plays a role in boosting immunity, stamina, and overall health (1). Particularly sourced from the Babool plant, a member of the acacia family, goondh aids individuals with a weak nervous system, anxiety, depression, piles, and low vitamin D levels. Its significance extends to treating weakness and addressing male fertility issues.

Goondh's Skincare Wonders

Goondh's versatility isn't confined to the kitchen; it extends to skincare rituals (2). Soaking goondh crystals overnight and combining them with ingredients like egg white, almond powder, and milk results in a nourishing paste. This skincare concoction, rooted in tradition, aligns with modern preferences for natural, holistic beauty practices.

Gondh Ladoos and Wellness Boost

The allure of goondh ladoos lies not only in their taste but also in their nutritional potency. Crafting these ladoos isn't just a culinary tradition; it's a holistic approach to wellness. Nursing mothers, who lose substantial fluid in the form of breast milk, find replenishment in the energy-packed goondh ladoos (3). For those on a journey to gain weight or recover from ailments, these ladoos offer a concentrated source of nutrition.

Exploring Gondh's Therapeutic Landscape

Gondh isn't merely a culinary delight; it's a therapeutic ally in the realm of Ayurveda. Rich in calcium and protein (4), it proves beneficial for individuals with lung-related issues, weakness, and fatigue. Gondh's association with animals like goats and camels, which primarily feed on babool (source of gondh), highlights its nutritional richness.

Embracing Gondh for a Holistic Life

In conclusion, the resurgence of goondh reflects a holistic approach to life- a seamless blend of tradition and modern wellness. As we savor its culinary delights, recognize its Ayurvedic significance, and incorporate it into skincare rituals, we rediscover the time-honored wisdom that nourishment goes beyond the plate.

References:
  1. The Effect of Gum Arabic (Acacia Senegal) on Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Adults at Risk of Metabolic Syndrome: A Randomized Clinical Trial
    Jarrar AH, Stojanovska
    Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits
    Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits
    Can people with diabetes eat dry fruits? Eating four dried fruits such as dates, apricots, raisins, and sultanas can be good for diabetics, as they contain a lower glycemic index (GI) than white bread.
    Advertisement
    L, Apostolopoulos V, Feehan J, Bataineh MF, Ismail LC, Al Dhaheri AS. The Effect of Gum Arabic (Acacia Senegal) on Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Adults at Risk of Metabolic Syndrome: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Nutrients. 2021 Jan 9;13(1):194. doi: 10.3390/nu13010194. PMID: 33435475; PMCID: PMC7826716.
  2. Final report of the safety assessment of Acacia catechu gum, Acacia concinna fruit extract, Acacia dealbata leaf extract, Acacia dealbata leaf wax, Acacia decurrens extract, Acacia farnesiana extract, Acacia farnesiana flower wax, Acacia farnesiana gum, Acacia senegal extract, Acacia senegal gum, and Acacia senegal gum extract
    Final report of the safety assessment of Acacia catechu gum, Acacia concinna fruit extract, Acacia dealbata leaf extract, Acacia dealbata leaf wax, Acacia decurrens extract, Acacia farnesiana extract, Acacia farnesiana flower wax, Acacia farnesiana gum, Acacia senegal extract, Acacia senegal gum, and Acacia senegal gum extract. Int J Toxicol. 2005;24 Suppl 3:75-118. doi: 10.1080/10915810500257170. PMID: 16422266.
  3. Effect of aqueous extract of Acacia nilotica ssp adansonii on milk production and prolactin release in the rat
    Lompo-Ouedraogo Z, van der Heide D, van der Beek EM, Swarts HJ, Mattheij JA, Sawadogo L. Effect of aqueous extract of Acacia nilotica ssp adansonii on milk production and prolactin release in the rat. J Endocrinol. 2004 Aug;182(2):257-66. doi: 10.1677/joe.0.1820257. PMID: 15283686.
  4. Biological effects of gum arabic: a review of some recent research
    Ali BH, Ziada A, Blunden G. Biological effects of gum arabic: a review of some recent research. Food Chem Toxicol. 2009 Jan;47(1):1-8. doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2008.07.001. Epub 2008 Jul 11. PMID: 18672018.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits
Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits
Try out few healthy and delicious recipes using dry fruits such as walnuts, almonds and dates.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Demand and Supply Of Dry Fruits Increase In Srinagar During Ramadan Month
Demand and Supply Of Dry Fruits Increase In Srinagar During Ramadan Month
Intake of dry fruits during the month of Ramadan improves the digestive system and keeps a person warm as they have a lot of vitamins and proteins.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Latest Health Watch

National Handwashing Awareness Week: Promoting Effective Hand Hygiene

National Handwashing Awareness Week: Promoting Effective Hand Hygiene

Elevate your well-being during National Handwashing Awareness Week. Know the history, facts, and effective techniques for a healthier, cleaner you.
Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

Quality Concerns Surround Indian Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

Indian cough syrup exports are under scrutiny as Riemann Labs faces quality issues linked to child deaths in Cameroon. WHO reports alarming toxin levels.
Deadly Nitazenes: A Lethal Wave in the UK's Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Deadly Nitazenes: A Lethal Wave in the UK's Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Nitazenes, 300x stronger than heroin, silently infiltrate UK drugs, leaving a trail of deaths.
White Lung Syndrome: Bacterial Pneumonia Sweeping the Globe

White Lung Syndrome: Bacterial Pneumonia Sweeping the Globe

There is a global outbreak of White Lung Syndrome, a mysterious bacterial pneumonia affecting children. Uncover the urgent need for international collaboration.
Sound Pad Project: Transformative Power of Hip-Hop Dancing for Disability Inclusivity

Sound Pad Project: Transformative Power of Hip-Hop Dancing for Disability Inclusivity

Hip-hop dancing, especially breakin', is becoming a tool for disability advocacy. Discover the impact of the innovative Sound Pad project and its role in fostering inclusivity.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Secrets of Edible Gum: A Culinary and Medicinal Odyssey in India Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests