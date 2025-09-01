About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sea Slugs Offer Hope for Future Cancer Treatments

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 1 2025 3:39 PM

Nudibranchs may hold the key to discovering new cancer-fighting drugs.

Highlights:
  • Nudibranchs use toxins from prey as a unique defense system
  • Some compounds show selectivity against cancer cells in lab tests
  • Marine-derived metabolites may fuel future cancer drugs
Cancer remains one of the world’s most urgent health challenges, with millions affected every year. Traditional treatments, while life-saving, often face hurdles such as resistance, harsh side effects, and limited selectivity. Researchers are now turning to unusual corners of nature for fresh ideas. A recent review published in Marine Drugs highlights nudibranchs, brightly colored sea slugs, as a surprising source of potential anticancer compounds (1 Trusted Source
Nudibranchs as Sources of Marine Natural Products with Antitumor Activity: A Comprehensive Review

Go to source).

Global Cancer Statistics and the Need for Alternatives

In 2022, there were about 20 million new cases of cancer globally, with nearly 10 million lives lost. Projections suggest that by 2050, new cases could climb to 35 million. Although modern medicine has developed a range of cancer drugs, many are losing effectiveness due to tumor resistance, and some bring severe side effects. Drugs inspired by the sea already exist, including therapies derived from sponges and ascidians. Yet even these face limitations, which is why scientists are now exploring nudibranchs as a fresh avenue of discovery.


Nudibranchs as Marine Sources of Natural Products

Nudibranchs are soft-bodied, shell-less marine creatures, often called the “butterflies of the sea” for their striking patterns and colors. There are nearly 4,700 known species spread across the world’s oceans. Unlike other mollusks, they cannot rely on a hard shell for defense. Instead, they protect themselves with chemistry.

Chemical Defenses in Nudibranchs for Cancer Research

These sea slugs either absorb toxins from their prey or create their own unique metabolites. Sponges, tunicates, cnidarians, and soft corals make up much of their diet, and nudibranchs act like living warehouses, storing and sometimes even modifying these chemicals. This not only keeps predators away but also makes nudibranchs a treasure chest for scientists searching for compounds with antitumor properties.


Bioactive Compounds in Nudibranchs with Anticancer Potential

The review highlights several chemical groups found in nudibranchs that show strong potential against cancer cells.

Terpenes and Alkaloids with Cytotoxic Effects


Terpenes are especially common, with some nudibranch species producing sesquiterpenes and diterpenoids that show cytotoxicity in lab tests. Alkaloids form another powerful group, with examples like jorunnamycins and tambjamines exhibiting activity against different cancer cell lines.

Steroids and Polyketides in Marine Drug Discovery


Though less abundant, steroids and polyketides also play a role. One standout is dendrodoristerol, a steroid identified from certain nudibranchs. Some macrolides, such as ulapualides, have also shown strong lab-based results.


Extraction and Isolation of Marine-Derived Compounds

Researchers extract these compounds using organic solvents such as methanol, ethanol, and chloroform. The extracts are then purified and studied using chromatography and NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) techniques. Scientists sometimes separate tissues like the mantle and viscera to see how metabolites are distributed across the animal. Interestingly, even nudibranch egg masses can hold potent defensive chemicals with activity against tumor cells.

Testing Nudibranch Compounds on Cancer Cell Lines

Most of the studies remain at the laboratory stage. Extracts and purified compounds from nudibranchs have been tested against various cancer cell lines, including those from colon, lung, breast, prostate, and liver cancers. Some extracts demonstrated very strong potency, with inhibitory concentrations in the low micromolar range. Notably, several of these compounds also showed selectivity, meaning they were more toxic to cancer cells than normal cells, a key requirement for safe drug development.

Nudibranchs and the Future of Cancer Drug Development

What makes nudibranchs particularly exciting is their role as bioaccumulators. By concentrating and sometimes modifying metabolites from their prey, they provide a practical way to access bioactive compounds that might otherwise be found only in tiny quantities. This could help overcome one of the biggest challenges in marine drug discovery, where low yields from source organisms often limit progress.

Key Takeaway on Sea Slugs in Cancer Research

Nudibranchs may seem like delicate sea creatures drifting along coral reefs, but they could hold answers to some of the most challenging questions in cancer treatment. Their unusual survival strategy of chemical defense has created a natural pharmacy with compounds that might one day form the basis of new anticancer drugs. While no nudibranch-derived therapy has reached clinical trials yet, the discovery pipeline is filling with intriguing candidates. If nurtured with further research and investment, these humble sea slugs may inspire the next generation of life-saving treatments.

Supporting marine research today is not only about protecting biodiversity but also about giving ourselves and future generations a fighting chance against diseases like cancer.

Reference:
  1. Nudibranchs as Sources of Marine Natural Products with Antitumor Activity: A Comprehensive Review - (https://www.mdpi.com/1660-3397/23/8/319)

Source-Medindia


