Scromiting: When Cannabis Triggers Violent Vomiting

A dangerous condition called scromiting, linked to long-term cannabis use is causing violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and repeated ER visits. Doctors explain the warning signs and the only proven treatment.
- Chronic cannabis use can cause violent, repeated vomiting known as scromiting
- Hot showers temporarily ease symptoms and act as a key diagnostic clue
- High-THC products and daily use sharply increase risk
Emergent Medical Illnesses Related to Cannabis Use
What’s alarming is not just how severe it is, but how many users have never heard of it.
What Is Scromiting And Why It’s So SevereScromiting isn’t just nausea. It involves:
- Repeated, violent vomiting
- Crippling stomach pain
- Extreme agitation or panic
- Crying or screaming due to distress
The Cannabis Paradox No One Warns You AboutCannabis is widely known to reduce nausea, so how can it cause this?
Doctors explain that chronic THC exposure disrupts the gut–brain system over time. Instead of calming the digestive tract, long-term use can:
- Delay stomach emptying
- Overstimulate stress pathways
- Trigger abnormal vomiting reflexes
Why Hot Showers Become an ObsessionOne of the biggest red flags doctors notice is this: People with scromiting often take multiple hot showers a day because heat temporarily eases symptoms. This happens because heat interferes with pain and nausea signaling in the brain; however, the relief fades quickly, and symptoms return. Hot showers don’t fix the condition. They just mask it.
Who Is Most at RiskDoctors say scromiting is most common in:
- Daily or near-daily cannabis users
- Long-term users (often several years)
- Users consuming high-THC products
- Young adults who believe cannabis is harmless
Why Cases Are Rising So FastExperts link the surge to:
- Legalisation and normalisation of cannabis
- Stronger THC concentrations
- Earlier age of regular use
- Low public awareness of CHS
The Only Treatment That Actually WorksIn the emergency phase, doctors manage:
- Dehydration
- Electrolyte imbalance
- Pain and vomiting
Stopping cannabis completely is the only proven cure.
Symptoms usually resolve within days to weeks, but return if cannabis use resumes.
The Bottom LineScromiting is a warning sign that chronic cannabis use can backfire badly. If someone has repeated vomiting, abdominal pain, and feels relief only in hot showers, doctors urge honest disclosure of cannabis use. Ignoring it can mean repeated hospital visits or even worse.
Reference:
- Emergent Medical Illnesses Related to Cannabis Use - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6690288/)
