Scromiting: When Cannabis Triggers Violent Vomiting

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Dec 23 2025 10:28 AM

A dangerous condition called scromiting, linked to long-term cannabis use is causing violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and repeated ER visits. Doctors explain the warning signs and the only proven treatment.

Highlights:
  • Chronic cannabis use can cause violent, repeated vomiting known as scromiting
  • Hot showers temporarily ease symptoms and act as a key diagnostic clue
  • High-THC products and daily use sharply increase risk
Emergency rooms are seeing a disturbing pattern: young adults arriving with uncontrollable vomiting, severe abdominal pain, and intense distress, sometimes screaming in agony.
Doctors call it “scromiting”, a term used to describe the most extreme form of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), a condition directly linked to long-term, frequent cannabis use (1 Trusted Source
Emergent Medical Illnesses Related to Cannabis Use

Go to source).

What’s alarming is not just how severe it is, but how many users have never heard of it.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
When cannabis stops calming your stomach—and starts harming it. #scromiting #cannabinoidhyperemesissyndrome #addictionmedicine #medindia

What Is Scromiting And Why It’s So Severe

Scromiting isn’t just nausea. It involves:
  • Repeated, violent vomiting
  • Crippling stomach pain
  • Extreme agitation or panic
  • Crying or screaming due to distress
Patients often return to the ER multiple times before cannabis is identified as the trigger.


The Cannabis Paradox No One Warns You About

Cannabis is widely known to reduce nausea, so how can it cause this?

Doctors explain that chronic THC exposure disrupts the gut–brain system over time. Instead of calming the digestive tract, long-term use can:
  • Delay stomach emptying
  • Overstimulate stress pathways
  • Trigger abnormal vomiting reflexes
In simple terms: What once helped your stomach can eventually hijack it.


Why Hot Showers Become an Obsession

One of the biggest red flags doctors notice is this: People with scromiting often take multiple hot showers a day because heat temporarily eases symptoms. This happens because heat interferes with pain and nausea signaling in the brain; however, the relief fades quickly, and symptoms return. Hot showers don’t fix the condition. They just mask it.


Who Is Most at Risk

Doctors say scromiting is most common in:
  • Daily or near-daily cannabis users
  • Long-term users (often several years)
  • Users consuming high-THC products
  • Young adults who believe cannabis is harmless
Medical marijuana users are not immune.

Why Cases Are Rising So Fast

Experts link the surge to:
  • Legalisation and normalisation of cannabis
  • Stronger THC concentrations
  • Earlier age of regular use
  • Low public awareness of CHS
Many patients undergo scans, scopes, and blood tests before cannabis is even considered.

The Only Treatment That Actually Works

In the emergency phase, doctors manage:
  • Dehydration
  • Electrolyte imbalance
  • Pain and vomiting
But the long-term solution is clear:

Stopping cannabis completely is the only proven cure.

Symptoms usually resolve within days to weeks, but return if cannabis use resumes.

The Bottom Line

Scromiting is a warning sign that chronic cannabis use can backfire badly. If someone has repeated vomiting, abdominal pain, and feels relief only in hot showers, doctors urge honest disclosure of cannabis use. Ignoring it can mean repeated hospital visits or even worse.

Reference:
  1. Emergent Medical Illnesses Related to Cannabis Use - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6690288/)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is scromiting?

A: Scromiting refers to severe vomiting episodes accompanied by intense distress or screaming, seen in advanced Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome.

Q: How is this different from normal nausea or food poisoning?

A: Symptoms are recurrent, severe, and often relieved only by hot showers. Routine tests are usually normal.

Q: Why does cannabis cause this if it's anti-nausea?

A: With chronic use, THC disrupts gut-brain signaling, reversing its usual anti-nausea effects.

Q: Who is most at risk?

A: Daily or near-daily users, long-term users, and those consuming high-THC products - including medical cannabis users.

Q: Do hot showers cure scromiting?

A: No. They provide temporary relief but do not treat the underlying condition.


