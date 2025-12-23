Emergency rooms are seeing a disturbing pattern: young adults arriving with uncontrollable vomiting, severe abdominal pain, and intense distress, sometimes screaming in agony.Doctors call ita term used to describe the most extreme form of, a condition directly linked to long-term, frequent cannabis use ().What’s alarming is not just how severe it is, but how many users have never heard of it.Scromiting isn’t just nausea. It involves:Patients often return to the ER multiple times before cannabis is identified as the trigger.Cannabis is widely known to reduce nausea, so how can it cause this?Doctors explain that. Instead of calming the digestive tract, long-term use can:In simple terms: What once helped your stomach can eventually hijack it.One of the biggest red flags doctors notice is this: People with scromiting often takebecause heat temporarily eases symptoms. This happens because heat interferes with pain and nausea signaling in the brain; however, the relief fades quickly, and symptoms return. Hot showers don’t fix the condition. They just mask it.Doctors say scromiting is most common in:Medical marijuana users areExperts link the surge to:Many patients undergo scans, scopes, and blood tests before cannabis is even considered.In the emergency phase, doctors manage:But the long-term solution is clear:Symptoms usually resolve within days to weeks, but return if cannabis use resumes.Scromiting is a warning sign that chronic cannabis use can backfire badly. If someone has repeated vomiting, abdominal pain, and feels relief only in hot showers, doctors urge honest disclosure of cannabis use. Ignoring it can mean repeated hospital visits or even worse.Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is scromiting?

A: Scromiting refers to severe vomiting episodes accompanied by intense distress or screaming, seen in advanced Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome.

Q: How is this different from normal nausea or food poisoning?

A: Symptoms are recurrent, severe, and often relieved only by hot showers. Routine tests are usually normal.

Q: Why does cannabis cause this if it's anti-nausea?

A: With chronic use, THC disrupts gut-brain signaling, reversing its usual anti-nausea effects.

Q: Who is most at risk?

A: Daily or near-daily users, long-term users, and those consuming high-THC products - including medical cannabis users.

Q: Do hot showers cure scromiting?

A: No. They provide temporary relief but do not treat the underlying condition.