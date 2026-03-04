Scientists Create Antioxidant-Rich Chocolate Honey

Scientists create chocolate honey using cocoa waste and native bee honey, boosting antioxidants and heart-friendly compounds.
- Scientists turned cocoa waste into chocolate-flavored honey
- The blend is rich in antioxidants and natural stimulants
- The green extraction method uses ultrasound, not chemicals
Scientists just created chocolate honey packed with surprising health perks
Go to source). The innovative product was created by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP). Instead of letting cocoa bean shells go to waste during chocolate production, the team found a way to extract their beneficial compounds and blend them into native bee honey.
Turning Food Waste Into a Super BlendCocoa shells are usually discarded during chocolate making. However, they contain valuable compounds such as theobromine and caffeine. These natural substances are linked to improved blood flow and heart health.
To extract these compounds, researchers used honey from native Brazilian bees as a natural solvent. Honey from these bees contains more water and has a lighter texture, making it ideal for drawing out plant compounds.
The result is a rich, chocolate-flavored honey that can be eaten alone or added to foods and even cosmetic products.
>How Ultrasound Made It PossibleThe team used ultrasound technology to improve the extraction process. A small metal probe releases sound waves into the mixture of honey and cocoa shells.
These sound waves create tiny bubbles that burst and help release beneficial compounds from the cocoa shells. This method avoids chemical solvents and is considered environmentally friendly.
Researchers also evaluated the sustainability of the process and found it aligned well with green chemistry principles.
Packed With Antioxidants and Natural StimulantsTesting showed the chocolate honey contains higher levels of phenolic compounds, natural antioxidants known for their anti-inflammatory effects.
It also contains small amounts of natural stimulants found in cocoa, which may support heart health and mental alertness.
Scientists who tasted the product described it as having a noticeable chocolate flavor, depending on the blend ratio.
Could It Reach Store Shelves Soon?The research team is now seeking commercial partners to bring the product to market. They also plan to study how ultrasound treatment may improve shelf life by reducing microorganisms naturally present in honey.
If successful, this innovation could open doors for more sustainable food products made from agricultural byproducts.
This chocolate honey combines taste, sustainability, and potential health benefits, proving that food waste can sometimes become a sweet opportunity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What makes the chocolate honey different from regular honey?
A: It contains natural cocoa compounds, including antioxidants and mild stimulants, extracted from cocoa shells.
Q: Is the chocolate honey healthy?
A: It contains antioxidants and plant compounds linked to heart health, but it should still be consumed in moderation.
Q: How is the cocoa extracted without chemicals?
A: Researchers used ultrasound waves to release beneficial compounds into the honey naturally.
Q: Can chocolate honey replace chocolate?
A: It has a chocolate flavor, but it is not the same as traditional chocolate products.
Q: When will chocolate honey be available commercially?
A: The researchers are currently seeking commercial partners, so it may take time before it reaches the market.
Reference:
- Scientists just created chocolate honey packed with surprising health perks - (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/02/260228093508.htm)