Scientists Create Antioxidant-Rich Chocolate Honey

Scientists create chocolate honey using cocoa waste and native bee honey, boosting antioxidants and heart-friendly compounds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes the chocolate honey different from regular honey?

A: It contains natural cocoa compounds, including antioxidants and mild stimulants, extracted from cocoa shells.

Q: Is the chocolate honey healthy?

A: It contains antioxidants and plant compounds linked to heart health, but it should still be consumed in moderation.

Q: How is the cocoa extracted without chemicals?

A: Researchers used ultrasound waves to release beneficial compounds into the honey naturally.

Q: Can chocolate honey replace chocolate?

A: It has a chocolate flavor, but it is not the same as traditional chocolate products.

Q: When will chocolate honey be available commercially?

A: The researchers are currently seeking commercial partners, so it may take time before it reaches the market.