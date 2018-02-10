medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Science Made Simple: Why Did Tasuku Honjo and James Allison Win The 2018 Nobel Prize for Medicine?

by Rishika Gupta on  October 2, 2018 at 1:32 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • 2018 Nobel prize for medicine has been awarded to Tasuku Honjo and James Allison for their contribution in the field of cancer immunotherapy.
  • This field involves Bioengineering the immune system in ways it can treat cancer.
  • Why was the award given: They had developed a way to remove the brakes the cancer places on the immune cells that try to destroy it.
  • The work of both of these scientists have led to the development of a new class of therapies - Checkpoint inhibitor therapies
Two scientists Tasuku Honjo and James Allison have bagged the Nobel prize for medicine 2018 for their extraordinary work in the field of cancer immunotherapy. This field of study mainly works towards equipping the immune system to fight against cancer.
Science Made Simple: Why Did Tasuku Honjo and James Allison Win The 2018 Nobel Prize for Medicine?
Science Made Simple: Why Did Tasuku Honjo and James Allison Win The 2018 Nobel Prize for Medicine?

Both of the scientists, Tasuku Honjo from the University of Kyoto and James Allison from Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston were awarded the Nobel prize jointly for their work.

Fellow scientists consider their work to be incredibly transformative, they even believe that their Checkpoint inhibitor therapies based on breakthroughs can save more lives. Though the treatment is very specific, they believe this mode of treatment has given few cancer patients some hope.

Here is a more detailed explanation of their work :

The reason why both of these scientists were awarded the noble prize jointly because they both had discovered two different proteins that were stopping the immune system from doing its function (i.e., killing the cancer cells), both of their work were along the same lines.

While James Allison was studying a known protein that functioned as a "cork in the bottle" it basically prevented the immune cells from doing what they are designed to do (i.e., kill cancer cells). After a few years of studying this phenomenon, he realized the potential of releasing the "cork" and thereby unleashing our immune cells to attack tumors (cancer cells).

In parallel to Dr. James Allison's work, Tasuku Honjo also discovered a protein on immune cells that acted as a stopper for immune system, after finding the mechanism by which the cancer cells were clever enough to do this, he decided to develop Therapies based on his discovery, these therapies proved to be strikingly effective against cancer.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

T Cell Behavior Has Major Implications for Cancer Immunotherapy

T Cell Behavior Has Major Implications for Cancer Immunotherapy

Disease-fighting T cells, elicited from vaccines, do not require glucose for their rapid reproduction, a finding with major implications for the development of immunotherapies for cancer patients.

Cancer Immunotherapy Made of Immune Cells Appears Safe and Potent

Cancer Immunotherapy Made of Immune Cells Appears Safe and Potent

Immunotherapy where human t-cells are engineered with chimeric antigen receptors enhance anti-tumor activity. Natural killer (NK)-CAR-iPSC-NK cells now provide standardized, targeted "off-the-shelf" lymphocytes for anti-cancer immunotherapy.

Immune Profile for Successful Cancer Immunotherapy Identified

Immune Profile for Successful Cancer Immunotherapy Identified

Multiple immune cell types must be present in tumors for 'checkpoint inhibitor' therapies to be effective.

Lowering Blood Cholesterol Levels Could Enhance Cancer Immunotherapy

Lowering Blood Cholesterol Levels Could Enhance Cancer Immunotherapy

Study identifies mechanisms that give T cells their anti-cancer properties and how those mechanisms might be tweaked to enhance immunotherapy.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive