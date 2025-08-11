About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Science Behind Smell: How Body Odor Influences Mood, Hormones, and Desire

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 11 2025 4:45 PM

Your natural scent may be silently shaping emotional reactions and sexual attraction—far beyond the power of perfume.

Science Behind Smell: How Body Odor Influences Mood, Hormones, and Desire
Highlights:
  • Female pheromones during ovulation can elevate male mood and attraction
  • Male body odor affects cortisol and reproductive hormones in women
  • Natural scent impacts the brain more deeply than perfumes ever could
Women often focus on how they present themselves, paying close attention to their appearance. However, there is something even more powerful that drives men crazy: female pheromones, which are natural chemical signals that unconsciously influence emotions and behavior.
Studies reveal that human scent goes far beyond hygiene or fragrance preferences. Current research shows that male and female body odor can affect emotional states, stress hormones such as cortisol, and even sexual behavior. It also explores how these natural effects compare to those of synthetic fragrances, such as perfumes.


How Women’s Scent Alters Male Behavior

Women’s natural scents (pheromones) are not always the same; they vary across their menstrual cycle. A recent study confirms that during ovulation, women emit a more attractive scent that men frequently perceive as pleasant, fertile, and energizing. Men who were exposed to ovulatory scent showed more positive emotions, increased sexual interest, and even subtle behavioral changes, such as a greater desire to communicate or pay attention.

Human females use their scent to indicate fertility, just like other animal groups do. They unconsciously emit chemical cues that make them more appealing and influence how men approach them (1 Trusted Source
Female body odor variations can shape male behavior and emotions

Go to source).


Advertisement
How Men’s Body Odor Impacts Female Mood and Hormones

Men also have body odors that are known to influence women's emotions and physiology, just like women do. The following are some possible effects they could have:
  • Impact on Emotions: Women who were exposed to natural male body odor reported feeling calmer and more anxious or alert.
  • Hormonal Reaction: The levels of luteinizing hormone, which is involved in ovulation and fertility, and cortisol, a stress hormone, varied depending on the age and menstrual cycle phase of women.
  • Effects Depending on Age: The response from younger women (20s-30s) differed from that of older women (40s-50s), suggesting the sensitivity and emotional response are more influenced during their reproductive phases (when hormonal influences are at their peak).
Like their female counterparts, men's body odor can also subtly affect a woman's emotional equilibrium and hormonal cycle (2 Trusted Source
Male Body Odor Affects Emotional State, LH, and Cortisol Secretion in Women of Different Age Groups

Go to source).


Pheromones & Psychology

Women’s pheromones, such as estratetraenol (EST)—also known as estratetraen-3-ol—are believed to be released through various body secretions, including sweat (especially from the armpits), urine, and vaginal secretions.

Male pheromones, including androstenone (5α-androst-16-en-3-one) and androstadienone (4,16-androstadien-3-one), are chemicals thought to affect attraction and are present in male secretions such as semen and sweat.

The hypothalamus is primarily involved in hormonal regulation and emotional processing, and it mediates these pheromonal effects. Pheromones may gently prepare the brain for intimacy without conscious awareness, elevating mood and receptivity to romantic or sexual interactions (3 Trusted Source
Pheromones and their effect on women's mood and sexuality

Go to source).


Perfume vs. Pheromones

Which scent speaks louder? Perfumes are used to mask natural scent, but can they replace it? Perfumes can only attract the conscious mind, whereas pheromones communicate more directly with our primal instincts, resulting in a more genuine emotional and biological attachment. Although perfumes aid in the creation of external attractiveness, nothing is more appealing than connecting with our raw, subconscious, and unfiltered selves (4 Trusted Source
Cosmetic perfumes vs. human pheromones (natural chemical scents) of the human female and male in signalling and performing context of their sexual behaviour

Go to source).

From altering mood and stress levels to stirring desire and romantic behavior, human body odor is a silent yet powerful messenger of emotional and hormonal communication.

Modern research into pheromones reaffirms what ancient instincts have always known.

Scent is not Just About Smell; It’s About Signaling, Sensing, and Syncing!

References:
  1. Female body odor variations can shape male behavior and emotions - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250728/Female-body-odor-variations-can-shape-male-behavior-and-emotions.aspx)
  2. Male Body Odor Affects Emotional State, LH, and Cortisol Secretion in Women of Different Age Groups - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11274401/)
  3. Pheromones and their effect on women's mood and sexuality - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3987372/)
  4. Cosmetic perfumes vs. human pheromones (natural chemical scents) of the human female and male in signalling and performing context of their sexual behaviour - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19750984/)

Source-Medindia


