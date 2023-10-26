Schizophrenia Patients Exhibit Brain Connectivity Disruption

Schizophrenia, a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by psychosis, is hypothesized to result from instability in brain connections and functional integration. A new study published in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging discovers changes in functional brain connectivity in people with and without psychosis and schizophrenia, which could aid researchers in understanding the neural basis of this disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Disruptions of Hierarchical Cortical Organization in Early Psychosis and Schizophrenia



Go to source).

Schizophrenia's Impact on Executive Control The cortex of the brain is arranged hierarchically, with the sensorimotor cortex at one end and multimodal association regions at the other, with the task of integrating incoming sensory information with internal and external sensory inputs. The interruption of this hierarchical signaling may be the cause of executive control loss in schizophrenia.



Alexander Holmes, a Ph.D. candidate at Monash University who led the study, said, "We used brain imaging and novel mathematical techniques to investigate the hierarchical organization of the brains of individuals with early psychosis and established schizophrenia. This organization is important for brain health , as it regulates how we can effectively respond to and process stimuli from the external world."

Brain Imaging Sheds Light on Neural Disruptions and Schizophrenia Progression Holmes added, "We found that the organizational pattern that differentiates visual and sensorimotor pathways is significantly impaired in individuals with schizophrenia but not in individuals with early psychosis. We then found that this impairment explains the behavioral and clinical symptoms of schizophrenia. Our results highlight that changes in

Cameron Carter, M.D., Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, said of the work, "These new approaches to test mathematical models of the organization of circuits in the



Reference : Disruptions of Hierarchical Cortical Organization in Early Psychosis and Schizophrenia - (https:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2451902223002203?via%3Dihub)

