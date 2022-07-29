About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Consuming high amounts of ultra-processed foods is associated with an increased risk of dementia
  • Replacing ultra-processed foods with healthy food options, like fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes, milk and meat, may decrease dementia risk
  • Substituting even 10% of ultra-processed foods with unprocessed foods can lower dementia risk by 19%

Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk

Did you know that eating large amounts of ultra-processed foods, like soft drinks, chips and cookies, can put you at a higher risk of developing dementia? This is revealed in a new study published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Researchers also found that replacing ultra-processed foods in a person's diet with unprocessed or minimally processed foods lowers the risk. The study does not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia. It only shows an association.

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack
High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increases the risk of a second heart attack or a fatal stroke. Follow a balanced diet early in life to prevent heart attacks or stroke. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables and low amounts of processed products.
Advertisement


What are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat and salt, and low in protein and fiber. They include soft drinks, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, sausage, deep-fried chicken, yogurt, canned baked beans and tomatoes, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged guacamole and hummus, packaged bread and flavored cereals.

"Ultra-processed foods are meant to be convenient and tasty, but they diminish the quality of a person's diet," said study author Huiping Li, Ph.D., of Tianjin Medical University in China. "These foods may also contain food additives or molecules from packaging or produced during heating, all of which have been shown in other studies to have negative effects on thinking and memory skills. Our research not only found that ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of dementia, but it also found replacing them with healthy options may decrease dementia risk."
How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?
How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?
Ultra-processed food consumption is high among kids & teenagers. Too much consumption of these foods can cause early diabetes, obesity, and other serious medical conditions, such as certain cancers.
Advertisement

Link Between Ultra-Processed Food and Dementia

For the study, researchers identified 72,083 people from the UK Biobank, a large database containing the health information of half a million people living in the United Kingdom.

Participants were aged 55 and older and did not have dementia at the start of the study. They were followed for an average of 10 years. By the end of the study, 518 people were diagnosed with dementia.

During the study, participants filled out at least two questionnaires about what they ate and drank the previous day. Researchers determined how much ultra-processed food people ate by calculating the grams per day and comparing it to the grams per day of other foods to create a percentage of their daily diet. They then divided participants into four equal groups from the lowest percentage consumption of ultra-processed foods to the highest.

On average, ultra-processed foods made up 9% of the daily diet of people in the lowest group, an average of 225 grams per day, compared to 28% for people in the highest group, or an average of 814 grams per day. One serving of items like pizza or fish sticks was equivalent to 150 grams.

Can Dementia Risk be lowered if Ultra-Processed Food is Substituted with Unprocessed Food?

The main food group contributing to high ultra-processed food intake was beverages, followed by sugary products and ultra-processed dairy.

In the lowest group, 105 of the 18,021 people developed dementia, compared to 150 of the 18,021 people in the highest group.

After adjusting for age, gender, family history of dementia and heart disease and other factors that could affect the risk of dementia, researchers found that for every 10% increase in daily intake of ultra-processed foods, people had a 25% higher risk of dementia.

Researchers also used study data to estimate what would happen if a person substituted 10% of ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods, like fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes, milk and meat. They found that such a substitution was associated with a 19% lower risk of dementia.

"Our results also show increasing unprocessed or minimally processed foods by only 50 grams a day, which is equivalent to half an apple, a serving of corn, or a bowl of bran cereal, and simultaneously decreasing ultra-processed foods by 50 grams a day, equivalent to a chocolate bar or a serving of fish sticks, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia," said Li. "It's encouraging to know that small and manageable changes in diet may make a difference in a person's risk of dementia."

Li noted that further research is needed to confirm the findings.

Maura E. Walker, Ph.D., of Boston University in Massachusetts, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study, said, "While nutrition research has started to focus on food processing, the challenge is categorizing such foods as unprocessed, minimally processed, processed and ultra-processed. For example, foods like soup would be classified differently if canned versus homemade. Plus, the level of processing is not always aligned with diet quality. Plant-based burgers that qualify as high quality may also be ultra-processed. As we aim to understand better the complexities of dietary intake, we must also consider that more high-quality dietary assessments may be required."

Milder Dementia Cases Could have been Missed - Limitations of the Study

A limitation of the study was that cases of dementia were determined by looking at hospital records and death registries rather than primary care data, so milder cases may have been overlooked.

The study was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.



Source: Eurekalert
Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Ultra-processed food is linked to higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, further studies are needed to identify the contributory factors in processed foods that might be responsible for these associations.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, July 29). Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 29, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/say-no-to-ultra-processed-foods-to-lower-dementia-risk-208102-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk". Medindia. Jul 29, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/say-no-to-ultra-processed-foods-to-lower-dementia-risk-208102-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/say-no-to-ultra-processed-foods-to-lower-dementia-risk-208102-1.htm. (accessed Jul 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Say ‘NO’ to Ultra-Processed Foods to Lower Dementia Risk. Medindia, viewed Jul 29, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/say-no-to-ultra-processed-foods-to-lower-dementia-risk-208102-1.htm.

Advertisement

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Obesity Risk by 45% Among Adolescents
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Obesity Risk by 45% Among Adolescents
Obesity risk was found to be 45 percent higher among adolescents whose diet was based on ultra-processed food products.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Alzheimers DiseaseAlzheimers Disease
DementiaDementia
Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedLabel Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Vascular DementiaVascular Dementia
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Dementia Vascular Dementia Neck Cracking Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Iron Intake Calculator The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug - Food Interactions Color Blindness Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close