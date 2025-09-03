Say Goodbye to Pimples in 3 Days With Pain-Free Next-Gen Acne Patches

Innovative pimple patches use specialized microarray spikes to effectively eliminate acne by delivering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents..

Pimples treated with specially designed patches vanished completely after just seven days, with an impressive 81 percent reduction seen in only three days.

Pimple patches have transformed the way people deal with sudden acne, turning what used to be a cause for panic into a simple skincare step. These).A team of scientists published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces introduced aHuman clinical trials showed thatKnown also as acne stickers, pimple patches are made fromCertain types include medications designed to reduce inflammation or combat infection.These medicated patches oftento deliver active ingredients underneath. However, microarrays may sometimes shift during use and cause skin irritation. To address this, Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji, Yong-Hee Kim, and their colleagues aimed tothat remains securely in place.The team created their patch by, which helped the patch stay firmly attached to the skin.The patch’s base is made of, that was infused with either antibacterial agents such as, or anti-inflammatory agents likeThe patches were tested on 20 participants, who first applied the antibacterial patch on day one and then used a new anti-inflammatory patch daily for six more days. The hyaluronic acid-based microarrayAfter, there was ancompared to untreated areas, and by day seven, the pimples had completely vanished. Additionally, there was a notablethe oily substance responsible for acne. AboutThe team. Beyond acne, this technology could be adapted to deliver treatments for various conditions, including skin disorders, obesity therapies, and vaccines. As Yong-Hee Kim explains, the work showcases the promise of microarray patches as a versatile platform for a range of medical applications.To conclude, the innovative two-stage pimple patch system utilizing dissolvable arrowhead microarrays delivers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents directly into the skin, achieving full acne clearance within seven days without irritation, promising a new era in convenient and effective acne treatment.Source-Medindia