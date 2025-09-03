Say Goodbye to Pimples in 3 Days With Pain-Free Next-Gen Acne Patches

Innovative pimple patches use specialized microarray spikes to effectively eliminate acne by delivering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents..
Dual-Phase Antibacterial and Anti-inflammatory Self-Locking Microarray Patches for the Effective Treatment of Acne Vulgaris
Go to source). A team of scientists published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces introduced a two-step pimple patch system featuring tiny spikes that grip the pimple and release antibacterial or anti-inflammatory substances. Human clinical trials showed that pimples completely disappeared after seven days of using this treatment.
How Acne Stickers Absorb Oil and Deliver MedicationKnown also as acne stickers, pimple patches are made from polymers that absorb excess oils and moisture from the skin. Certain types include medications designed to reduce inflammation or combat infection.
These medicated patches often incorporate microarrays, rows of minuscule spikes, that penetrate the skin’s outer layer to deliver active ingredients underneath. However, microarrays may sometimes shift during use and cause skin irritation. To address this, Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji, Yong-Hee Kim, and their colleagues aimed to develop a medicated acne patch system with a microarray design that remains securely in place.
Innovative Microarray Design Locks Pimple Patch FirmlyThe team created their patch by 3D printing a microarray composed of arrowhead-shaped spikes, which helped the patch stay firmly attached to the skin.
The patch’s base is made of hyaluronic acid, a popular, viscous polymer in skincare, that was infused with either antibacterial agents such as salicylic acid and Cannabis sativa extract, or anti-inflammatory agents like niacinamide and chamomile extract.
Clinical Trials Demonstrate Rapid Acne ReductionThe patches were tested on 20 participants, who first applied the antibacterial patch on day one and then used a new anti-inflammatory patch daily for six more days. The hyaluronic acid-based microarray dissolved painlessly into the skin within 30 to 90 minutes without causing irritation.
After three days, there was an 81 percent reduction in acne lesions on treated skin compared to untreated areas, and by day seven, the pimples had completely vanished. Additionally, there was a notable decrease in sebum, the oily substance responsible for acne. About 95 percent of participants reported satisfaction with their results.
The team plans to launch the patch for sale in both South Korea and the United States by fall 2025. Beyond acne, this technology could be adapted to deliver treatments for various conditions, including skin disorders, obesity therapies, and vaccines. As Yong-Hee Kim explains, the work showcases the promise of microarray patches as a versatile platform for a range of medical applications.
To conclude, the innovative two-stage pimple patch system utilizing dissolvable arrowhead microarrays delivers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents directly into the skin, achieving full acne clearance within seven days without irritation, promising a new era in convenient and effective acne treatment.
