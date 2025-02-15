About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Salt Swap: A Simple Change That Lowers Stroke and Death Risk

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 15 2025 10:13 PM

A simple salt swap can reduce stroke risk & boost survival! Discover the science behind this life-saving change.

Salt Swap: A Simple Change That Lowers Stroke and Death Risk
Highlights:
  • Replacing regular salt with a potassium-based alternative lowers stroke recurrence by 14% and hemorrhagic stroke by 30%
  • The salt substitute group had a 12% lower death rate, with a 21% reduction in stroke-related deaths
  • No major differences in hyperkalemia were observed, confirming the safety of salt substitutes
Salt substitution is safe and lowers the risk of stroke death and recurrence in stroke patients, revealed a study published online in JAMA Cardiology (1).
The effects of salt replacements in place of ordinary salt on the incidence of recurrent stroke and mortality among stroke patients was assessed by Xiong Ding, MPH, of Wuhan University in China, and associates. 15,249 stroke patients who were given conventional salt or a salt substitute (75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride by mass) were included in the analysis.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

Substituting Salt Can Reduce Stroke and Death Risk

The researchers discovered that the rate ratio for recurrent stroke was considerably lower in the salt replacement group than in the conventional salt group over a median follow-up of 61.2 months (rate ratio: 0.86). For hemorrhagic stroke, the results were even more pronounced (relative reduction, 30%). Furthermore, the group that substituted salt had a significantly decreased death rate (rate ratio: 0.88), with a greater impact on deaths attributable to stroke (relative reduction: 21%). Regarding hyperkalemia, no discernible variation was seen across the groups.

Salt Replacement is Safe

"The cluster trial's results show that salt substitution was safe and that it also decreased the risk of stroke death and recurrence, which highlights significant health benefits from expanding this low-cost intervention among stroke patients," the authors write.

References:
  1. Salt Substitution and Recurrent Stroke and Death: A Randomized Clinical Trial (Ding X, Zhang X, Huang L, et al. Salt Substitution and Recurrent Stroke and Death: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Cardiol. 2025 Feb 5:e245417. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2024.5417)


Salt Swap: 5 Reasons Sendha Namak (Rock Salt) is Better for Your Health
Salt Swap: 5 Reasons Sendha Namak (Rock Salt) is Better for Your Health
Is Sendha Namak really healthier than table salt? Yes! It offers 5 key benefits like better digestion, heart health, and improved sleep quality.
Source-Medindia
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.
Is Salt Sabotaging Your Health? 10 Warning Signs You Can't Ignore
Is Salt Sabotaging Your Health? 10 Warning Signs You Can't Ignore
Recognize the signs of overconsumption and safeguard your health with mindful dietary habits.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional