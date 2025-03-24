About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rosemary-Derived Drug Shows Promise for Treating Alzheimer's

Rosemary-Derived Drug Shows Promise for Treating Alzheimer's

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 24 2025 4:55 PM

Rosemary-derived diAcCA may help reverse Alzheimer's by reducing inflammation and restoring memory.

Highlights:
  • Scientists developed a rosemary-inspired compound called diAcCA
  • It reduces inflammation and restores brain connections in Alzheimer’s
  • May enhance current Alzheimer’s treatments by limiting side effects
A groundbreaking discovery could offer new hope for Alzheimer’s patients: a drug derived from carnosic acid, a compound found in common kitchen herbs like rosemary and sage, has shown the potential to restore memory and reduce brain inflammation. Researchers at Scripps Research Institute in California have developed a more stable version of the compound, called diAcCA, which has demonstrated remarkable results in mice models with Alzheimer’s disease. This promising treatment could soon pave the way for clinical trials in humans.

What is Carnosic Acid and Why is it Important?

Carnosic acid is a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound found in rosemary and sage. It activates the body’s defense enzymes, protecting cells from oxidative stress and reducing inflammation. However, its direct use as a drug has been hindered by its instability—it quickly breaks down when exposed to air or stomach acid, making it ineffective for therapeutic use. To overcome this, Scripps scientists created a synthetic derivative, diAcCA, which offers greater stability and bioavailability. Once ingested, diAcCA converts to carnosic acid in the gut, allowing more of the beneficial compound to reach the bloodstream and cross the blood-brain barrier, where it can target Alzheimer’s-related damage.


Key Findings from the Research

1. Improved Memory and Brain Function in Mice


The Scripps team tested diAcCA on 45 mice genetically engineered to develop Alzheimer’s-like symptoms, including memory loss and brain inflammation. The mice were treated with three different doses of diAcCA (10, 20, or 50 mg/kg) over three months.
  • Mice receiving the treatment showed significant improvement in memory during cognitive tests, such as navigating a water maze and remembering the location of a hidden platform.
  • In a fear-conditioning test, treated mice displayed enhanced recall of negative experiences, indicating stronger memory function.
  • Under microscopic analysis, treated mice exhibited more brain connections (synapses) compared to untreated ones, signifying improved cognitive health.

2. Reduced Inflammation and Harmful Plaques


In addition to restoring memory, diAcCA reduced inflammation and plaque buildup in the brain. The drug selectively activates only in inflamed areas, allowing it to target Alzheimer’s-related damage while sparing healthy tissue.
  • Tissue samples from treated mice revealed fewer amyloid-beta plaques and reduced tau protein tangles, both hallmarks of Alzheimer’s pathology.
  • The compound also decreased inflammation in the esophagus and stomach, showing additional protective effects.

3. Enhanced Bioavailability and Fewer Side Effects


DiAcCA offers superior bioavailability compared to pure carnosic acid. Mice treated with diAcCA absorbed 20% more carnosic acid into their bloodstream, increasing its therapeutic efficacy. Moreover, the treatment showed minimal side effects due to its selective activation in inflamed brain regions. This targeted action could also reduce side effects from existing Alzheimer’s treatments, making them more effective.


Potential Implications for Alzheimer’s and Beyond

The researchers are optimistic that diAcCA could advance quickly to clinical trials due to carnosic acid's FDA-granted GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. If proven effective in humans, diAcCA could:
  • Enhance existing Alzheimer’s treatments by reducing side effects like brain swelling and bleeding.
  • Serve as a standalone therapy to combat neuroinflammation and cognitive decline.
  • Potentially treat other inflammation-related diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
The development of diAcCA marks a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research, offering the potential to restore memory, reduce brain inflammation, and protect against cognitive decline. While further human trials are needed, the kitchen herb-inspired drug may soon offer new hope to millions of patients and their families battling this devastating disease.

Stay tuned for further updates as researchers work toward bringing this innovative treatment to clinical trials and, hopefully, to patients worldwide.

Reference:
  1. Compound found in common herbs inspires potential anti-inflammatory drug for Alzheimer's disease - (https://www.scripps.edu/news-and-events/press-room/2025/20250319-lipton-alzheimers.html)


Source-Medindia
