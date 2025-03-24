Rosemary-Derived Drug Shows Promise for Treating Alzheimer's

Rosemary-derived diAcCA may help reverse Alzheimer's by reducing inflammation and restoring memory.

What is Carnosic Acid and Why is it Important?

Key Findings from the Research

1. Improved Memory and Brain Function in Mice

Mice receiving the treatment showed significant improvement in memory during cognitive tests, such as navigating a water maze and remembering the location of a hidden platform.

In a fear-conditioning test, treated mice displayed enhanced recall of negative experiences, indicating stronger memory function.

Under microscopic analysis, treated mice exhibited more brain connections (synapses) compared to untreated ones, signifying improved cognitive health.

2. Reduced Inflammation and Harmful Plaques

Tissue samples from treated mice revealed fewer amyloid-beta plaques and reduced tau protein tangles, both hallmarks of Alzheimer’s pathology.

The compound also decreased inflammation in the esophagus and stomach, showing additional protective effects.

3. Enhanced Bioavailability and Fewer Side Effects

Potential Implications for Alzheimer’s and Beyond

Enhance existing Alzheimer’s treatments by reducing side effects like brain swelling and bleeding.

Serve as a standalone therapy to combat neuroinflammation and cognitive decline.

Potentially treat other inflammation-related diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

