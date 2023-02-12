Risks of Excess 'Good' Cholesterol on Brain Health

- Researchers have discovered a surprising link between high levels of ‘good cholesterol’ (HDL-C) and an increased risk of dementia in older individuals
- The study revealed that very high HDL-C levels were associated with a 27% higher risk of dementia
- These findings suggest a need for re-evaluating HDL-C level guidelines, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cholesterol levels within a specific range
In a surprising revelation, researchers have unearthed a link between elevated levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), commonly known as "good cholesterol," and an amplified risk of dementia in older individuals. This discovery challenges the longstanding belief that higher HDL-C levels are universally beneficial for cardiovascular health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Why too much 'good' cholesterol could be pretty bad for your brain
Go to source).
Understanding the Cholesterol PuzzleHDL-C is a component of the cholesterol profile in our bodies, distinct from its counterpart, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often considered harmful. Unlike LDL, HDL-C is generally associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. Its primary function involves transporting cholesterol from various body parts back to the liver, facilitating its removal.
The research focused on participants from the Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly (ASPREE) trial, specifically targeting older individuals without prior cardiovascular diseases or severe chronic conditions. Initially, these participants, hailing from Australia and the U.S., were cognitively healthy. Regular health check-ups, including HDL-C level measurements and dementia assessments, formed a crucial part of the study.
Key Takeaways of StudyTraditionally, HDL-C, labeled as "good cholesterol," was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The results showed a substantial association between very high HDL-C levels and increased dementia risk, especially in those aged 75 and older. The study challenges the conventional wisdom that higher HDL-C levels are universally advantageous. This suggests a need for a reevaluation of HDL-C level guidelines, particularly for older adults.
This association was more pronounced in individuals aged 75 and above. Notably, the study observed a nearly linear increase in dementia risk with rising HDL-C levels.
Challenging Conventional WisdomThese findings challenge the traditional belief that higher HDL-C levels are universally beneficial. While moderate amounts of good cholesterol are advantageous, very high levels seem to have a detrimental impact, especially concerning cognitive health.
The reasons behind this unexpected association remain unclear. Speculations suggest that at exceptionally high levels, HDL-C might undergo structural changes, affecting its function and potentially leading to health issues, including dementia. However, further research is imperative to unravel the underlying mechanisms.
Dr. Monira Hussain, the first author and senior research fellow at Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, emphasizes the need for additional research to comprehend the role of very high HDL cholesterol in brain health. She suggests considering these levels in prediction algorithms for dementia risk.
Published in The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific, these findings hold significant implications. They suggest that maintaining HDL-C levels within a specific range might be more beneficial, especially for older adults. Furthermore, they underscore the necessity for more nuanced guidelines in cholesterol management.
Holistic Approaches to Cardiovascular HealthIn light of these findings, the importance of balanced cholesterol levels becomes even more evident. While HDL-C is essential, moderation appears to be key. The study prompts a reevaluation of our understanding of cholesterol and its impact on overall health.
In addition to medical considerations, lifestyle choices play a crucial role. Incorporating key sources of "good cholesterol" into the diet, such as fatty fish, olive oil, nuts and seeds, avocados, whole grains, and legumes, can contribute to a heart-healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight are also vital components of this holistic approach.
As the medical community grapples with these unexpected findings, individuals are encouraged to stay informed about evolving health guidelines and to make informed choices for their well-being. The journey to understanding cholesterol and its intricate role in health continues, shaping the future of cardiovascular health recommendations.
Reference :
- Why too much 'good' cholesterol could be pretty bad for your brain - (https:studyfinds.org/good-cholesterol-hdl-dementia/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement