Rhythm of Healing: Music's Role in Blood Sugar Control

Listening to music may help regulate blood sugar by triggering insulin release through hormonal responses, offering promise for diabetes care.

Music's anxiety-reducing effects are well known, research suggests it also influences the body's hormonal balance

Potential impact of music interventions in managing diabetic conditions



When we listen to music we enjoy, the brain releases dopamine, a "feel-good" neurotransmitter that enhances pleasure and motivation.



According to Dr. Sonali Shivaji Kagne, an endocrinology expert at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, dopamine release can uplift mood and ease stress. Lower stress levels mean reduced cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress responses, which benefits both emotional and physical health.





Beyond dopamine, music also encourages the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals that alleviate pain and elevate emotional states. This hormonal response supports not only mental well-being but also physical health. Music therapy has been associated with lowered blood pressure, improved heart rate variability, and emotional regulation. It is also being used as part of care plans for mental health conditions, cancer treatment, and chronic pain relief.



However, its potential role in managing diabetes is even more intriguing. Dr. Kagne referenced innovative work being done on how music can affect insulin release—a crucial factor in diabetes control

Listening to music may help lower blood sugar; expert shares how sound affects insulin levels



Go to source Trusted Source





Advertisement Sound Frequencies and Insulin Activation Researchers have engineered a specialized "designer cell" that can release insulin in response to particular sound frequencies and volumes. These cells, when exposed to music—especially at around 50 Hz, were able to release insulin in test animals.



Dr. Kagne noted that certain rock tracks activated nearly 70% of insulin release within just five minutes, with a full response achieved in about 15 minutes. Remarkably, this reaction closely mimics the body’s natural insulin response to glucose, offering a groundbreaking, non-invasive approach to diabetes management.





Future Prospects in Diabetes Treatment While this approach shows great promise, applying it broadly to people living with diabetes still poses challenges. The experiments were conducted on animals, and human application will require further development.



Yet, the idea of using enjoyable, non-invasive methods like music to influence physical health is a step toward more holistic treatment strategies. With ongoing advancements, music therapy could eventually play a meaningful role in managing diabetes alongside existing medical treatments.



Music is more than just a source of entertainment—it can engage our body’s internal systems in ways that promote healing and balance. While the use of music to regulate insulin is still in the experimental phase, the link between sound and bodily function opens up exciting opportunities in diabetes care and beyond. Music therapy could, in the future, offer a soothing and scientifically backed approach to improving health outcomes.



