About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The current monkeypox outbreak should be addressed using the lessons learned from the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19
  • For more information on the epidemiology, thorough observational studies, surveys and ongoing surveillance need to be conducted

Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts

Lessons learned from the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19 could help direct the responses to the current monkeypox outbreak. Experts from the National Institutes of Health have voiced their opinions in an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID's) Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., and H. Clifford Lane, M.D., deputy director for clinical research and special projects, talk about a case series (JP Thornhill et al.) that describes the symptoms and prognoses of 528 monkeypox patients from 16 nations on five continents.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Epidemiologic Pattern of the Monkeypox Virus

The multi-continent monkeypox outbreak's epidemiologic pattern is like the early AIDS cases. Most cases affect men who have had intercourse with other men. However, researchers cautioned against if occurrences of monkeypox would only occur in this community. In previous epidemics, this dissemination frequently occurred from an infected child to a caregiver. The monkeypox virus spreads through direct lesion-to-skin contact. The authors emphasise that current evidence suggests that sexual transmission contributes to this pandemic. To explore the epidemiology of this monkeypox outbreak, they have demanded further in-depth observational research, surveys and continued surveillance.

Drs. Fauci and Lane also compare the causes of each disease and the available treatments for COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and monkeypox. Fortunately, there are existing diagnostic tools, vaccinations and remedies for monkeypox. They concluded that ensuring equitable, effective distribution of these currently available countermeasures while concurrently carrying out thorough clinical research to compile additional information on their safety and ideal application is a problem for the public health and scientific sectors.

Source: Medindia
How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?
How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?
Monkeypox virus can remain on household items like couches, computer mouse and coffee machines for about 20 days.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 26). Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 26, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/review-of-monkeypox-outbreak-by-nih-experts-208415-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts". Medindia. Aug 26, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/review-of-monkeypox-outbreak-by-nih-experts-208415-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/review-of-monkeypox-outbreak-by-nih-experts-208415-1.htm. (accessed Aug 26, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts. Medindia, viewed Aug 26, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/review-of-monkeypox-outbreak-by-nih-experts-208415-1.htm.

Advertisement

Monkeypox Virus Detected in Asymptomatic Patients
Monkeypox Virus Detected in Asymptomatic Patients
Asymptomatic infection among men who have sex with men is a cause for concern in the monkeypox outbreak.
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox
Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Doctor Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care Blood Donation - Recipients
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests