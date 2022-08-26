Review of Monkeypox Outbreak by NIH Experts

- The current monkeypox outbreak should be addressed using the lessons learned from the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19
- For more information on the epidemiology, thorough observational studies, surveys and ongoing surveillance need to be conducted
Lessons learned from the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19 could help direct the responses to the current monkeypox outbreak. Experts from the National Institutes of Health have voiced their opinions in an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID's) Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., and H. Clifford Lane, M.D., deputy director for clinical research and special projects, talk about a case series (JP Thornhill et al.) that describes the symptoms and prognoses of 528 monkeypox patients from 16 nations on five continents.
Epidemiologic Pattern of the Monkeypox VirusThe multi-continent monkeypox outbreak's epidemiologic pattern is like the early AIDS cases. Most cases affect men who have had intercourse with other men. However, researchers cautioned against if occurrences of monkeypox would only occur in this community. In previous epidemics, this dissemination frequently occurred from an infected child to a caregiver. The monkeypox virus spreads through direct lesion-to-skin contact. The authors emphasise that current evidence suggests that sexual transmission contributes to this pandemic. To explore the epidemiology of this monkeypox outbreak, they have demanded further in-depth observational research, surveys and continued surveillance.
Source: Medindia
