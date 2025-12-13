Retatrutide Sets New Benchmark in Weight Loss and Knee Pain Relief

Did You Know? Retatrutide helped some patients lose nearly 30% body weight-levels comparable to bariatric surgery. #retatrutide #obesity #medindia

Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered weight loss of up to an average of 71.2 lbs along with substantial relief from osteoarthritis pain in first successful Phase 3 trial

Eli Lilly’s new obesity drug, retatrutide, shows record-breaking weight loss while significantly easing knee osteoarthritis pain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is retatrutide?

A: Retatrutide is an experimental weekly injection for obesity that targets three hunger and metabolism hormones.

Q: How much weight can retatrutide help you lose?

A: Clinical trials show average weight loss of 23â€“29% over 68 weeks.

Q: Does retatrutide help with knee pain?

A: Yes, it reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 62.6% in trial participants.

Q: What are the common side effects of retatrutide?

A: Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and tingling sensations are the most reported effects.