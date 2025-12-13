REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Retatrutide Sets New Benchmark in Weight Loss and Knee Pain Relief

Retatrutide Sets New Benchmark in Weight Loss and Knee Pain Relief

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 13 2025 2:56 PM

Eli Lilly’s new obesity drug, retatrutide, shows record-breaking weight loss while significantly easing knee osteoarthritis pain.

Highlights:
  • Up to 28.7% weight loss in a 68-week late-stage trial
  • Reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 62.6%
  • First “triple-hormone” injection targeting GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon
The next-generation obesity drug is here: “Retatrutide”. Eli Lilly has announced stunning results from a major late-stage clinical trial of its obesity drug. Early findings show the highest weight loss ever recorded in such a trial, at levels that begin to rival bariatric surgery. Even more promising, the weekly injection also eased knee pain caused by osteoarthritis, a common condition that often worsens with excess weight (1 Trusted Source
Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered weight loss of up to an average of 71.2 lbs along with substantial relief from osteoarthritis pain in first successful Phase 3 trial

Go to source).
This marks a major step forward in the rapidly growing obesity-treatment market, where drugmakers like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are racing to bring more effective medications to patients.


Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Retatrutide helped some patients lose nearly 30% body weight-levels comparable to bariatric surgery. #retatrutide #obesity #medindia

The Obesity Drug That Rivals Surgery

In the TRIUMPH-4 trial, retatrutide helped people with obesity lose an average of:
  • 23.7% of their body weight when counting all participants, including those who discontinued treatment
  • 28.7% weight loss among people who stayed on the highest dose throughout the 68-week study
For many participants, this level of weight loss was so dramatic that they chose to drop out, saying they were losing too quickly.

Dr Caroline Apovian from Brigham and Women’s Hospital called the results “incredible”, noting that this is the first drug to show weight loss comparable to weight-loss surgery.

Most participants in the study, about 84%, had severe obesity (BMI above 35–40), a group that often struggles the most with losing weight through traditional methods.

Retatrutide: Not Just A Weight Loss Drug; Also A Knee Pain Relief


Foods to Help You Lose Weight
Foods to Help You Lose Weight
Fad diet, tried them all but did not get the expected results? Here’s why. Developing healthier eating habits will not only help you lose weight, but help you ward off inflammation.

More Than Weight Loss: Relief From Knee Osteoarthritis Pain

Retatrutide didn’t just help people slim down; it also helped them move with less pain!

The drug reduced knee osteoarthritis pain (WOMAC pain) by an average of up to 75.8% and also improved the quality of life by improving their physical function.

Even more impressive:
  • 1 out of 8 retatrutide-treated patients was completely free from knee pain at the end of the trial.
This is especially important because knee arthritis and obesity often go hand in hand. Carrying excess weight puts more pressure on joints, and severe pain can make it harder for people to be active.

These findings suggest the drug could have major quality-of-life benefits beyond weight loss.


Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

How Retatrutide Works: The First “Triple G” Drug

Current weight-loss injections mimic one or two hunger-regulating hormones. But retatrutide is different — it mimics three bodily receptors owing to weight loss:
  • GLP-1
  • GIP
  • Glucagon
This “triple G” mechanism may help people feel full sooner, reduce cravings, and change how the body uses energy.

Existing drugs target fewer pathways:

Zepbound (tirzepatide):
  • Targets GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) + GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).
  • With an average weight loss of about 20.9%
Wegovy (semaglutide):
  • Targets GLP-1 only
By engaging all three hormones, Lilly aims for a stronger and more sustained effect.


Top 10 Ways to Speed up your Metabolism For Weight Loss
Top 10 Ways to Speed up your Metabolism For Weight Loss
Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

The Flip Side of Rapid Weight Loss

Like all weight-loss medications, retatrutide does have side effects. The most common include:
  • Nausea (43%)
  • Diarrhea (33%)
  • Vomiting (20.9%)
  • Dysesthesia (an unusual nerve-tingling sensation)
About 18% of people on the highest dose stopped treatment due to side effects or losing weight faster than they felt comfortable with.

The company noted that dropouts were strongly linked to very high starting BMI and “perceived excessive weight loss”.

Analysts say the tolerability appears slightly worse than that of Zepbound — but still within expected ranges for drugs of this type.

A Market Heating Up: The Race With Novo Nordisk

The obesity and diabetes drug market could reach almost $100 billion by the 2030s, and Eli Lilly wants to stay ahead of its top competitor, Novo Nordisk.
  • Lilly already has Zepbound, Mounjaro, and an upcoming obesity pill.
  • Retatrutide is expected to be the next major pillar of its portfolio.
  • Novo Nordisk is developing its own “triple-hormone” drug, but it’s years behind in development.
Retatrutide still has seven more phase-three trials underway, with results expected by the end of 2026. Its market launch date is still unknown.

Retatrutide: A Potential Game Changer for Severe Obesity

Early trials of Retatrutide are an indication of a big breakthrough. The drug has the potential to change the treatment of individuals with its impressive 71.2-pound weight loss, restoring hope in patients with severe obesity who are usually intractable to diet, exercise, and existing medications because of record-setting weight loss, meaningful reduction in knee pain, and a new triple-hormone agent.

Although there are still side effects and weight fluctuations to consider, the results overall have been overwhelmingly positive and have caused great enthusiasm among doctors, patients, and investors.

Provided that these benefits are proved in future trials, retatrutide can become one of the strongest means of managing obesity and change the future of metabolic health.

Reference:
  1. Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered weight loss of up to an average of 71.2 lbs along with substantial relief from osteoarthritis pain in first successful Phase 3 trial - (https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lillys-triple-agonist-retatrutide-delivered-weight-loss-average)


Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is retatrutide?

A:  Retatrutide is an experimental weekly injection for obesity that targets three hunger and metabolism hormones.

Q: How much weight can retatrutide help you lose?

A: Clinical trials show average weight loss of 23â€“29% over 68 weeks.

Q: Does retatrutide help with knee pain?

A: Yes, it reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 62.6% in trial participants.

Q: What are the common side effects of retatrutide?

A: Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and tingling sensations are the most reported effects.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️