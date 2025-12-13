Retatrutide Sets New Benchmark in Weight Loss and Knee Pain Relief

Eli Lilly’s new obesity drug, retatrutide, shows record-breaking weight loss while significantly easing knee osteoarthritis pain.
- Up to 28.7% weight loss in a 68-week late-stage trial
- Reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 62.6%
- First “triple-hormone” injection targeting GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon
Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered weight loss of up to an average of 71.2 lbs along with substantial relief from osteoarthritis pain in first successful Phase 3 trial
Go to source). This marks a major step forward in the rapidly growing obesity-treatment market, where drugmakers like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are racing to bring more effective medications to patients.
The Obesity Drug That Rivals SurgeryIn the TRIUMPH-4 trial, retatrutide helped people with obesity lose an average of:
- 23.7% of their body weight when counting all participants, including those who discontinued treatment
- 28.7% weight loss among people who stayed on the highest dose throughout the 68-week study
Dr Caroline Apovian from Brigham and Women’s Hospital called the results “incredible”, noting that this is the first drug to show weight loss comparable to weight-loss surgery.
Most participants in the study, about 84%, had severe obesity (BMI above 35–40), a group that often struggles the most with losing weight through traditional methods.
Retatrutide: Not Just A Weight Loss Drug; Also A Knee Pain Relief
More Than Weight Loss: Relief From Knee Osteoarthritis PainRetatrutide didn’t just help people slim down; it also helped them move with less pain!
The drug reduced knee osteoarthritis pain (WOMAC pain) by an average of up to 75.8% and also improved the quality of life by improving their physical function.
Even more impressive:
- 1 out of 8 retatrutide-treated patients was completely free from knee pain at the end of the trial.
These findings suggest the drug could have major quality-of-life benefits beyond weight loss.
How Retatrutide Works: The First “Triple G” DrugCurrent weight-loss injections mimic one or two hunger-regulating hormones. But retatrutide is different — it mimics three bodily receptors owing to weight loss:
- GLP-1
- GIP
- Glucagon
Existing drugs target fewer pathways:
Zepbound (tirzepatide):
- Targets GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) + GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).
- With an average weight loss of about 20.9%
- Targets GLP-1 only
The Flip Side of Rapid Weight LossLike all weight-loss medications, retatrutide does have side effects. The most common include:
- Nausea (43%)
- Diarrhea (33%)
- Vomiting (20.9%)
- Dysesthesia (an unusual nerve-tingling sensation)
The company noted that dropouts were strongly linked to very high starting BMI and “perceived excessive weight loss”.
Analysts say the tolerability appears slightly worse than that of Zepbound — but still within expected ranges for drugs of this type.
A Market Heating Up: The Race With Novo NordiskThe obesity and diabetes drug market could reach almost $100 billion by the 2030s, and Eli Lilly wants to stay ahead of its top competitor, Novo Nordisk.
- Lilly already has Zepbound, Mounjaro, and an upcoming obesity pill.
- Retatrutide is expected to be the next major pillar of its portfolio.
- Novo Nordisk is developing its own “triple-hormone” drug, but it’s years behind in development.
Retatrutide: A Potential Game Changer for Severe ObesityEarly trials of Retatrutide are an indication of a big breakthrough. The drug has the potential to change the treatment of individuals with its impressive 71.2-pound weight loss, restoring hope in patients with severe obesity who are usually intractable to diet, exercise, and existing medications because of record-setting weight loss, meaningful reduction in knee pain, and a new triple-hormone agent.
Although there are still side effects and weight fluctuations to consider, the results overall have been overwhelmingly positive and have caused great enthusiasm among doctors, patients, and investors.
Provided that these benefits are proved in future trials, retatrutide can become one of the strongest means of managing obesity and change the future of metabolic health.
