Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, June 26). Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/restless-legs-syndrome-common-in-people-with-kidney-disease-220245-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease". Medindia. Jun 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/restless-legs-syndrome-common-in-people-with-kidney-disease-220245-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/restless-legs-syndrome-common-in-people-with-kidney-disease-220245-1.htm. (accessed Jun 26, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease. Medindia, viewed Jun 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/restless-legs-syndrome-common-in-people-with-kidney-disease-220245-1.htm.