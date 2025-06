Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease

Restless legs syndrome affects about 24% of people with kidney disease.

Highlights: Restless Legs Syndrome affects nearly 1 in 4 CKD patients

affects nearly Dialysis patients are at the highest risk for RLS

are at the for RLS RLS can impact sleep, quality of life, and heart health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prevalence of restless legs syndrome in chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#RestlessLegsSyndrome could be more than a sleep disruptor—1 in 4 people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) experience RLS. Could your legs be signaling kidney trouble? #ckd #rls #healthawareness #kidneyhealth #bettersleep #medindia’

#RestlessLegsSyndrome could be more than a sleep disruptor—1 in 4 people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) experience RLS. Could your legs be signaling kidney trouble? #ckd #rls #healthawareness #kidneyhealth #bettersleep #medindia’

Advertisement

How Common Is Restless Legs in Kidney Patients?

Advertisement

What Is Restless Legs Syndrome?

Advertisement

Why CKD Patients Are at Risk

A Vicious Cycle of Sleep Disruption and Health Decline

Diagnosing RLS: A Missed Opportunity?

Is RLS Being Taken Seriously Enough?

The Need for Better Awareness and Support

Prevalence of restless legs syndrome in chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0886022X.2016.1227564)

A growing body of research is revealing a surprising and uncomfortable reality for many people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD):is more common than previously thought. The uncomfortable urge to move the legs, especially at night, is not just a sleep disturbance. It may be a signal of deeper health issues that deserves more attention ().A new meta-analysis published inexamined 51 studies to understand just how widespread RLS is among CKD patients. Theof RLS across all CKD populations was. This means nearly one in four people with CKD experience the distressing symptoms of RLS. The rates were highest in those undergoing, at 28.4 percent, compared to 9.9 percent in people with earlier-stage kidney disease and 6.7 percent in kidney transplant recipients. Notably, RLS was more frequently identified when patients completedthan through clinical interviews, pointing to possible underdiagnosis in regular care settings.Restless legs syndrome is athat causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually because of uncomfortable sensations. It typically worsens during rest or at night, making it hard to fall or stay asleep. For CKD patients, who may already struggle with fatigue, this adds another layer of physical and emotional stress.CKD disrupts the body'sand affects how nerves and muscles function. This may increase the likelihood of developing sensory disorders like RLS. People on dialysis are especially vulnerable, as the treatment can cause or worsen inflammation , and iron deficiency , all of which have been linked to RLS.RLS robs patients of. But it does more than cause restlessness. Poor sleep is linked to higher blood pressure , reduced immune function, and increased risk of. In CKD patients, already at risk for cardiovascular disease, sleep disturbances from RLS can make matters worse. Over time, it may even lower survival rates and increase the chances of hospitalization.The study found that prevalence estimates were often. This was compared to diagnosis through clinical interviews. That suggests many patients may go undiagnosed. The reason? They simply are not being asked the right questions. Simplecould change that. It may help catch the problem before it worsens.Despite affecting so many CKD patients, RLS is often seen as a minor issue. But for patients, it is anything but minor. The discomfort can be unbearable. It disrupts sleep and strains mental health. It chips away at energy levels. It affects mood. It impacts the ability to function during the day. Yet,. The condition is also under-researched, especially in those with early-stage kidney disease or after transplantation.Recognizing RLS is the first step. But that's not enough. Patients need solutions that work. This might include medications, iron supplements, or adjustments in dialysis protocols. Most of all, doctors must be made aware of the connection and to look for it.can lead to early interventions. That means asking the right questions, giving the right support and following up.Restless legs may sound like a nuisance. But for those with chronic kidney disease, it means something more than just a discomfort that keeps them awake at night. It could be hurting their health in different ways. The solution is not complicated, but starts with awareness.Source-Medindia