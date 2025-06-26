Restless Legs Syndrome Common in People With Kidney Disease

Restless legs syndrome affects about 24% of people with kidney disease.
- Restless Legs Syndrome affects nearly 1 in 4 CKD patients
- Dialysis patients are at the highest risk for RLS
- RLS can impact sleep, quality of life, and heart health
Prevalence of restless legs syndrome in chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies
Go to source).
#RestlessLegsSyndrome could be more than a sleep disruptor—1 in 4 people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) experience RLS. Could your legs be signaling kidney trouble? #ckd #rls #healthawareness #kidneyhealth #bettersleep #medindia’
How Common Is Restless Legs in Kidney Patients?A new meta-analysis published in Renal Failure examined 51 studies to understand just how widespread RLS is among CKD patients. The overall pooled prevalence of RLS across all CKD populations was 24.2 percent. This means nearly one in four people with CKD experience the distressing symptoms of RLS. The rates were highest in those undergoing dialysis, at 28.4 percent, compared to 9.9 percent in people with earlier-stage kidney disease and 6.7 percent in kidney transplant recipients. Notably, RLS was more frequently identified when patients completed questionnaires than through clinical interviews, pointing to possible underdiagnosis in regular care settings.
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome?Restless legs syndrome is a neurological condition that causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually because of uncomfortable sensations. It typically worsens during rest or at night, making it hard to fall or stay asleep. For CKD patients, who may already struggle with fatigue, this adds another layer of physical and emotional stress.
Why CKD Patients Are at RiskCKD disrupts the body's chemical balance and affects how nerves and muscles function. This may increase the likelihood of developing sensory disorders like RLS. People on dialysis are especially vulnerable, as the treatment can cause or worsen nutrient imbalances, inflammation, and iron deficiency, all of which have been linked to RLS.
A Vicious Cycle of Sleep Disruption and Health DeclineRLS robs patients of quality sleep. But it does more than cause restlessness. Poor sleep is linked to higher blood pressure, reduced immune function, and increased risk of heart problems. In CKD patients, already at risk for cardiovascular disease, sleep disturbances from RLS can make matters worse. Over time, it may even lower survival rates and increase the chances of hospitalization.
Diagnosing RLS: A Missed Opportunity?The study found that prevalence estimates were often higher when patients self-reported symptoms. This was compared to diagnosis through clinical interviews. That suggests many patients may go undiagnosed. The reason? They simply are not being asked the right questions. Simple routine screening could change that. It may help catch the problem before it worsens.
Is RLS Being Taken Seriously Enough?Despite affecting so many CKD patients, RLS is often seen as a minor issue. But for patients, it is anything but minor. The discomfort can be unbearable. It disrupts sleep and strains mental health. It chips away at energy levels. It affects mood. It impacts the ability to function during the day. Yet, few providers screen for it routinely. The condition is also under-researched, especially in those with early-stage kidney disease or after transplantation.
The Need for Better Awareness and SupportRecognizing RLS is the first step. But that's not enough. Patients need solutions that work. This might include medications, iron supplements, or adjustments in dialysis protocols. Most of all, doctors must be made aware of the connection and to look for it. Education for providers can lead to early interventions. That means asking the right questions, giving the right support and following up.
Restless legs may sound like a nuisance. But for those with chronic kidney disease, it means something more than just a discomfort that keeps them awake at night. It could be hurting their health in different ways. The solution is not complicated, but starts with awareness.
If you or someone you love is living with kidney disease and struggling with sleep, don’t dismiss it as normal. Speak up, ask questions, and seek help. Relief may be closer than you think, and your health is worth the fight.
Reference:
- Prevalence of restless legs syndrome in chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0886022X.2016.1227564)
Source-Medindia