Real-World Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs Exposed Through Facebook Posts

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 5 2025 1:00 PM

A study of 59,293 Facebook posts reveals which GLP-1 drugs cause the most real-world side effects, especially gastrointestinal distress.

Highlights:
  • Semaglutide drugs (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) top user complaints, mainly for GI symptoms
  • Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) had fewer and milder side effect mentions
  • Facebook posts provide vital real-world data beyond clinical trials
Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Mounjaro are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) that have quickly gained popularity in the medical world—not just for managing diabetes, but for their unexpected benefits, including weight loss (1 Trusted Source
Which GLP-1 meds have the most side effects? Study of 60,000 Facebook posts gives answers

Go to source).
A recent study used an unconventional but increasingly relevant method: analyzing Facebook posts to uncover real-world side effects experienced by users.

A study from JMIR Infodemiology presented a new perspective on patient experiences with various GLP-1 drugs, analyzing more than 59,293 public Facebook posts.


Facebook as a Data Goldmine

Social media is no longer just for vacation photos and memes—it has become a powerful tool in pharmacovigilance. Researchers analyzed public Facebook posts to classify side effects and symptom intensity among GLP-1 users, as well as compare user testimonials.

The four drugs analyzed were:
  • Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus)
  • Tirzepatide (Mounjaro)

Which Drug Gets the Most Complaints?

Semaglutide Tops the Complaint Charts

  • Ozempic and Wegovy produced twice the number of negative posts as tirzepatide (Mounjaro).
  1. Nausea
  2. Vomiting
  3. Fatigue
  4. Diarrhea
  5. Constipation
  6. Headache

The Gut Reaction


Researchers examined 59,293 unique public Facebook posts about GLP-1 RA medications. About 14% of posts referenced adverse events; of these, gastrointestinal side effects stood out prominently, with many users testifying to experiencing crippling nausea and urgent bathroom episodes. In several cases, semaglutide users expressed such discomfort that they discontinued the medication altogether.

Psychological Side Effects?


Beyond physical symptoms, some users reported mood changes, brain fog, and persistent fatigue. While these aren’t commonly seen in clinical trials, they were significant enough in anecdotal posts to raise attention.


Fewer Complaints, But Not Side-Effect Free

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) appeared to have headache and joint pain that were more commonly mentioned than GI symptoms. Therefore,
  • Less overall side effects posts
  • Lower intensity of negative comments
  • Improved general tolerance
However, this could also reflect differences in patient populations or expectations.

When it comes to GLP-1 receptor agonists, semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) may offer strong weight-loss and glucose control benefits, but often at the cost of your gut health. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) appears to fare better in the digital court of public opinion, but no medication is without side effects.

The study reminds us that the most valuable insights don’t always come from a lab—but often from real-life testimonials, shared through a laptop.

Reference:
  1. Which GLP-1 meds have the most side effects? Study of 60,000 Facebook posts gives answers - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250728/Which-GLP-1-meds-have-the-most-side-effects-Study-of-60000-Facebook-posts-gives-answers.aspx)

Source-Medindia
