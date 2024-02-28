Rare Diseases Day: Rare is No More Rare

Highlights: Rare Disease Day unites the world annually on February 29

It amplifies the voices of millions affected by rare conditions

The day catalyzes research, fosters advocacy, and promotes inclusivity

RARE Is Not Rare



‘Did you Know? Rare Disease Day has rapidly gained momentum and expanded globally, with over 100 countries now participating in raising awareness about rare diseases. #medindia’

Rare Disease Day: History

Did You Know?

The choice of February 29th, a date that occurs only in leap years, adds a layer of symbolism to Rare Disease Day. Just as February 29th is rare on the calendar, so too are rare diseases often overlooked or misunderstood in healthcare systems and society at large. This rarest of dates highlights the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals with rare diseases.

Rare Disease Day: Significance

Rare Disease Day: How to get Involved

