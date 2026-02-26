Rare Disease Day 2026: Living Rare in a World Built for Common

With 300 million affected worldwide, Rare Disease Day 2026 calls for better diagnosis, treatment, care, and equal opportunities for people with rare diseases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the main goal of Rare Disease Day?

A: The main goal is to raise awareness among the public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their significant impact on the lives of families.

Q: When is Rare Disease Day observed each year?

A: It is observed annually on the last day of February.

Q: Who started Rare Disease Day?

A: It was launched by EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe and its Council of National Alliances in 2008.

Q: What is the slogan for Rare Disease Day 2026?

A: The key message and slogan for 2026 is "More than you can imagine!"

Q: How can I show my support for the campaign?

A: You can organize events, share stories, light up landmarks, or join the global Chain of Lights by illuminating your own space.