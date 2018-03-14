Raman Spectroscopy Helps Find the Right Drug with Drug Resistance Test

Highlights:

Drug resistance among bacteria can be identified with Raman spectroscopy.

Raman spectroscopy is commonly used in chemistry to provide a structural fingerprint to help identify molecules.

Identifying drug resistance among bacteria helps find the needed concentration of antibiotics. Drug resistance by bacteria can be identified easily with a new method that uses Raman spectroscopy, research at the Leibniz-Institute of Photonic Technologies (Leibniz-IPHT), Center for Sepsis Control and Care at the University Hospital Jena and Friedrich Schiller University finds. Drug resistance by bacteria can be identified easily with a new method that uses Raman spectroscopy, research at the Leibniz-Institute of Photonic Technologies (Leibniz-IPHT), Center for Sepsis Control and Care at the University Hospital Jena and Friedrich Schiller University finds.

References:

Johanna Kirchhoff, Uwe Glaser et al. Simple Ciprofloxacin Resistance Test and Determination of Minimal Inhibitory Concentration within 2 h Using Raman Spectroscopy, Analytical Chemistry DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b03800



