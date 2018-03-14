medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Raman Spectroscopy Helps Find the Right Drug with Drug Resistance Test

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 14, 2018 at 8:43 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Drug resistance among bacteria can be identified with Raman spectroscopy.
  • Raman spectroscopy is commonly used in chemistry to provide a structural fingerprint to help identify molecules.
  • Identifying drug resistance among bacteria helps find the needed concentration of antibiotics.
Drug resistance by bacteria can be identified easily with a new method that uses Raman spectroscopy, research at the Leibniz-Institute of Photonic Technologies (Leibniz-IPHT), Center for Sepsis Control and Care at the University Hospital Jena and Friedrich Schiller University finds.
Raman Spectroscopy Helps Find the Right Drug with Drug Resistance Test
Raman Spectroscopy Helps Find the Right Drug with Drug Resistance Test

Project manager Prof. Ute Neugebauer illustrates the advantages of this new approach: "We combine light-based analytical methods with microfluidic sample processing. With our Lab-on-a-Chip system, thus a miniaturized lab, we are able to clearly identify bacterial strains and their resistance, in less than three hours".

Standard practices for the infectious diagnostics require up to 72 hours to allow for a reliable result. This is due to the fact, that the number of pathogens in a patients sample is too small to conduct tests. Analysis is therefore only possible after time-consuming cultivation. Especially in clinical application during treatments of severe infections e.g. a sepsis time is a crucial factor. Intensive physicians are confronted with an alarming dilemma: "far too often we have to administer broad-spectrum antibiotics 'blindly', because we can neither analyze pathogen nor potential resistances. Therefore, we possibly use a sled-hammer to crack a nut. A vicious cycle that aides the development of new resistances", explains Prof. Michael Bauer, director of the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at the University Hospital Jena.

The new method out of Jena provides much faster diagnosis as basis for a decision of a reliable therapy. Ute Neugebauer, who works at Leibniz-IPHT and the University Hospital Jena points to tiny electrodes that are fixed on the surface of a stamp-sized chip: "Electric fields secure bacteria in a very small area". Jena's scientists then apply various antibiotics in different concentrations on the trapped bacteria and examine them with Raman spectroscopy. "This means that we irradiate the pathogens with laser light and evaluate the scattered light spectrum", describes Neugebauer the method.

Prof. Jürgen Popp, director of the Leibniz-IPHT and head of the Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Friedrich-Schiller University Jena, explains: "After two hours we can already detect distinct changes in the Raman spectra. Out of these, we can derive whether the strain is resistant or sensible. At the same time we get information on the needed concentration of the antibiotic to constrain bacterial growth. This is an important diagnostic parameter that influences the success of a treatment decidedly", Popp continues.

The combination of fast, light-based diagnostics and a high automation level reduces the time from sampling to result from to date 72 to three and a half hours. "Such a fast procedure could revolutionize diagnostics of infectious diseases", Prof. Bettina Löffler, director of the Institute of Medical Microbiology at the University Hospital Jena, is sure about that.

Currently, researchers work at a platform for the application in hospitals. Another, more far reaching, aim is the further development into a cartridge-based rapid test system, which will enable general practitioners to identify resistances in a fast and easy way for the first time. Thereby, physicians would hold a powerful tool, from which they could benefit in personalized therapy; this means the administration of a fitting drug.

References:
  1. Johanna Kirchhoff, Uwe Glaser et al. Simple Ciprofloxacin Resistance Test and Determination of Minimal Inhibitory Concentration within 2 h Using Raman Spectroscopy, Analytical Chemistry DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b03800


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Undescended Testicles Signature Drug Toxicity Varicocele Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Drugs Banned in India Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...