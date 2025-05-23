About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Quenching Your Heart's Thirst: The Importance of Hydration
Advertisement

Written by Dr. Sakshi Singh
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 23 2025 3:46 PM

Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining optimal blood viscosity, which facilitates efficient delivery of oxygen and nutrients to cardiac tissue.

Highlights:
  • Hydration helps maintain blood volume and pressure, ensuring proper blood circulation
  • Overhydration can lead to hyponatremia
  • Dehydration decreases blood volume, causing sodium levels to rise and blood to thicken causes Increase heart rate
A groundbreaking study conducted by Bar-Ilan University reveals that maintaining proper hydration could play a vital role in protecting heart health, challenging long-held assumptions about sodium levels and cardiovascular risk (1 Trusted Source
Good hydration may reduce long-term risks for heart failure

Go to source).
Analyzing electronic health records of over 407,000 healthy adults from 2003 to 2023, researchers discovered that even sodium levels at the higher end of the "normal" range may significantly increase the risk of hypertension and heart failure, two leading age-related chronic diseases worldwide.

This extensive research is among the largest and most comprehensive studies linking hydration status to cardiovascular outcomes and was recently published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.


Advertisements

Higher-Normal Sodium Levels Linked to Increased Risk of Hypertension and Heart Failure

Individuals with sodium levels between 140 and 142 mmol/L—still considered normal—showed a 13% increased risk of developing hypertension.

Sodium levels above 143 mmol/L were associated with a 29% higher risk of hypertension and a 20% increased risk of heart failure.

Nearly 60% of the healthy adult population studied had sodium levels within these higher-risk ranges.

Traditionally, sodium levels within 135 to 146 mmol/L have been viewed as safe and normal in routine blood tests. However, this study challenges that standard, showing a strong, long-term association between elevated sodium—indicative of suboptimal hydration—and increased cardiovascular risk, even in individuals without underlying health conditions.

The researchers took care to adjust their analysis for confounding factors including age, sex, body mass index, blood pressure, smoking status, and potassium levels. They also excluded participants with medical conditions known to affect water balance, ensuring a focused look at hydration’s impact on heart health.

How much water should you drink?


Drinking enough water is vital for heart health. Water needs vary based on climate, activity, and more. The Institute of Medicine recommends about 2.7 liters (91 oz) daily for women and 3.7 liters (125 oz) for men. Another method is to drink half an ounce of water per pound of body weight. A good hydration sign is pale, clear urine—aim to replace 1.5 times the fluid.

“Our findings highlight hydration as a crucial and often overlooked factor in preventing chronic diseases,” said Prof. Jonathan Rabinowitz, lead author and chairholder of the Elie Wiesel Chair at Bar-Ilan University’s Weisfeld School of Social Work. “A simple blood sodium test might help identify people who could benefit from straightforward lifestyle changes—like increasing water intake—which can lower sodium levels and potentially reduce cardiovascular risk.”

Prof. Rabinowitz worked alongside Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the study, which received funding support from Bar-Ilan University and the NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.


Advertisements
Implications for Public Health

As populations age and rates of chronic diseases continue to climb globally, these findings could shape future clinical guidelines and public health initiatives. Encouraging adequate hydration may become a simple yet effective strategy to reduce the burden of hypertension and heart failure.

“Hydration has been underappreciated in chronic disease prevention,” Rabinowitz added. “This research adds compelling evidence that staying well-hydrated can be a key preventive measure against serious cardiovascular conditions.”


Advertisements
Hydration and Heart Health

Proper hydration is essential for a healthy heart. When well-hydrated, your heart pumps blood more efficiently, lowering the risk of cardiovascular issues.
  1. Maintains Blood Volume: Staying hydrated ensures adequate blood volume, allowing the heart to work smoothly. Dehydration reduces blood volume, forcing the heart to work harder and increasing cardiovascular strain.
  2. Supports Cardiac Function: The heart relies on sufficient fluids to function optimally. Lack of hydration can impair heart performance and overall circulation.
  3. Regulates Blood Pressure: Hydration helps maintain stable blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension and related diseases. Dehydration can cause blood pressure fluctuations, leading to dizziness or fainting.
Hydrate Your Heart, Fuel Your Life

Reference:
  1. Good hydration may reduce long-term risks for heart failure - (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/good-hydration-may-reduce-long-term-risks-heart-failure)

Source-Medindia
Advertisement

