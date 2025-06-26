PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond

June 27th marks PTSD Awareness Day—a time to honor invisible wounds and illuminate the path to healing and hope.
- PTSD can affect anyone, from childhood trauma survivors to veterans
- Healing is possible through therapy, support, and compassion
- Awareness leads to action—no one should heal alone
Post-traumatic stress disorder: a state-of-the-art review of evidence and challenges
On PTSD Awareness Day, we don’t just raise awareness—we raise hope. We listen. We learn. We light the way to healing.
What PTSD Really Feels LikePTSD doesn’t always look like what we see in movies. It can happen to anyone who has experienced trauma; it may be anything: a car crash, abuse, disaster, violence, or losing someone dearest. Some people may have begun to feel those emotions as early as childhood.
One may feel like they are often living on the edge, which manifests as a bunch of horrible flashbacks, nightmares, or panic attacks. They often get triggered by people and places that might remind them of their trauma. On the contrary, some can be the opposite, extremely desensitized, as if they are missing parts of themselves.
But here’s the truth: You’re not alone. And you’re not weak.
Who Is at Risk for PTSD?According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), a PTSD diagnosis requires exposure to a traumatic event involving actual or threatened death, serious injury, or sexual violence (Criterion A). Following this, four symptom clusters must be present:
- Re-experiencing (Criterion B): At least one symptom, such as intrusive memories, nightmares, flashbacks, or intense distress when reminded of the trauma.
- Avoidance (Criterion C): Active avoidance of trauma-related thoughts, feelings, or external reminders.
- Negative alterations in cognition and mood (Criterion D): At least two symptoms, including memory gaps, persistent negative beliefs, blame, emotional numbness, or social withdrawal.
- Arousal (Criterion E): At least two symptoms such as irritability, reckless behavior, hypervigilance, concentration issues, or sleep problems.
PTSD FactsAccording to a study done in the general U.S. adult population, women had a higher prevalence of PTSD than men.
Lifetime prevalence: ~ 6.8%
1.Women: 9.7%
2. Men: 3.6%
12-month prevalence: ~ 3.5%
1.Women: 5.2%
2.Men: 1.8%
Why Talking About PTSD Matters?Too many individuals with PTSD have remained silent out of fear or shame or even ignorance of what ails the concerned individual. PTSD Awareness Day provides us with a motive to talk openly. To hear without criticizing. To make the survivors realize that they are not lost (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
PTSD: National Center for PTSD
Hope Lights the First Step Toward RecoveryYes, PTSD may feel overwhelming. However, individuals can and will recover with proper assistance.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and medication are evidence-based treatments that can help individuals regain control of their thoughts and lives. However, there are gentler methods of healing: a kind word, a protective friend, therapy dogs, music, nature, artwork, and breathing.
Healing is a personal experience that is unique to each individual. There is no fixed schedule. There is no right way. Yet things can always be worked out.
PTSD doesn’t end when the calendar flips. But awareness can turn into action. Pain can become purpose. Trauma can lead to transformation.
So today, let’s honor the courage it takes to live with PTSD. Let’s celebrate the resilience it takes to heal. And let’s promise to build a world where mental health matters, stories are heard, and no one walks alone. You don’t need to be a therapist to support someone with PTSD. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is be there.
