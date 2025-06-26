Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, June 26). PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ptsd-awareness-day-the-battle-within-the-strength-beyond-220248-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond". Medindia. Jun 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ptsd-awareness-day-the-battle-within-the-strength-beyond-220248-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ptsd-awareness-day-the-battle-within-the-strength-beyond-220248-1.htm. (accessed Jun 26, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond. Medindia, viewed Jun 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ptsd-awareness-day-the-battle-within-the-strength-beyond-220248-1.htm.