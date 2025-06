PTSD Awareness Day: The Battle Within, The Strength Beyond

June 27th marks PTSD Awareness Day—a time to honor invisible wounds and illuminate the path to healing and hope.

Highlights: PTSD can affect anyone, from childhood trauma survivors to veterans

Healing is possible through therapy, support, and compassion

Awareness leads to action—no one should heal alone

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Post-traumatic stress disorder: a state-of-the-art review of evidence and challenges



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Women are nearly three times more likely than men to develop PTSD. #ptsdday #june27 #health #depression #trauma #stress #mentalhealth #medindia’

Women are nearly three times more likely than men to develop PTSD. #ptsdday #june27 #health #depression #trauma #stress #mentalhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

What PTSD Really Feels Like

Advertisement

Who Is at Risk for PTSD?

Re-experiencing (Criterion B): At least one symptom, such as intrusive memories, nightmares, flashbacks, or intense distress when reminded of the trauma. Avoidance (Criterion C): Active avoidance of trauma-related thoughts, feelings, or external reminders. Negative alterations in cognition and mood (Criterion D): At least two symptoms, including memory gaps, persistent negative beliefs, blame, emotional numbness, or social withdrawal. Arousal (Criterion E): At least two symptoms such as irritability, reckless behavior, hypervigilance, concentration issues, or sleep problems.

Advertisement

PTSD Facts

Why Talking About PTSD Matters?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

PTSD: National Center for PTSD



Go to source Trusted Source

Hope Lights the First Step Toward Recovery

Post‐traumatic stress disorder: a state‐of‐the‐art review of evidence and challenges - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6732680/) PTSD: National Center for PTSD - (https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/awareness/index.asp)

Every, we pause to recognize and appreciate what we have overcome—a day to stand with those who carry invisible wounds ().On, we don’t just raise awareness—we raise hope. We listen. We learn. We light the way to healing.PTSD doesn’t always look like what we see in movies. It can happen to anyone who has experienced trauma; it may be anything: a car crash, abuse, disaster, violence, or losing someone dearest. Some people may have begun to feel those emotions as early as childhood.One may feel like they are often living on the edge, which manifests as a bunch of horrible flashbacks, nightmares, or panic attacks. They often get triggered by people and places that might remind them of their trauma. On the contrary, some can be the opposite, extremely desensitized, as if they are missing parts of themselves.But here’s the truth: You’re not alone. And you’re not weak.According to the, a PTSD diagnosis requires. Following this, four symptom clusters must be present:These symptoms must persist for more than one month post-trauma to distinguish PTSD from normal stress reactions. Notably, the DSM-5 expanded the definition beyond fear-based responses to include a broader range of emotional disturbances According to a study done in the general U.S. adult population, women had a higher prevalence of PTSD than men.~ 6.8%1.Women: 9.7%2. Men: 3.6%~ 3.5%1.Women: 5.2%2.Men: 1.8%Too many individuals with PTSD have remained silent out of fear or shame or even ignorance of what ails the concerned individual. PTSD Awareness Day provides us with a motive to talk openly. To hear without criticizing. To make the survivors realize that they are not lost ().Yes, PTSD may feel overwhelming. However, individuals can and will recover with proper assistance., and medication are evidence-based treatments that can help individuals regain control of their thoughts and lives. However, there are gentler methods of healing: a kind word, a protective friend, therapy dogs, music, nature, artwork, and breathing.Healing is a personal experience that is unique to each individual. There is no fixed schedule. There is no right way. Yet things can always be worked out.PTSD doesn’t end when the calendar flips. But awareness can turn into action. Pain can become purpose. Trauma can lead to transformation.So today, let’s honor the courage it takes to live with PTSD. Let’s celebrate the resilience it takes to heal. And let’s promise to build a world where mental health matters, stories are heard, and no one walks alone. You don’t need to be a therapist to support someone with PTSD. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is be there.Source-Medindia