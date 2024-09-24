Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, September 24). Psychosis and Mania Risks in High-Dose Amphetamine Users . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/psychosis-and-mania-risks-in-high-dose-amphetamine-users-217354-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Psychosis and Mania Risks in High-Dose Amphetamine Users". Medindia. Sep 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/psychosis-and-mania-risks-in-high-dose-amphetamine-users-217354-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Psychosis and Mania Risks in High-Dose Amphetamine Users". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/psychosis-and-mania-risks-in-high-dose-amphetamine-users-217354-1.htm. (accessed Sep 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Psychosis and Mania Risks in High-Dose Amphetamine Users. Medindia, viewed Sep 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/psychosis-and-mania-risks-in-high-dose-amphetamine-users-217354-1.htm.