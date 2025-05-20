About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
PSA Tests After 70: Are They Always Necessary?
Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 20 2025 2:35 PM

New findings suggest that PSA levels at ages 65–69 can strongly predict long-term prostate cancer risk, raising questions about screening after age 70.

Highlights:
  • Higher PSA levels at 65–69 linked to greater prostate cancer mortality after 70
  • 80% of prostate cancer deaths after age 70 occurred in men with PSA ≥2.0 ng/mL at 65–69
  • Low PSA levels under 1.0 ng/mL associated with extremely low long-term risk
Routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening has long been used to detect prostate cancer early. But a new study from the JAMA Network Open (February 2025) challenges the benefit of continuing PSA tests after age 70—especially in men with low baseline PSA levels in their mid-60s (1 Trusted Source
Prostate Cancer Mortality in Men Aged 70 Years Who Recently Underwent Prostate-Specific Antigen Screening

Go to source).
A large study looked at over 827,000 U.S. veterans aged 70 and older. It found that about 64% of them continued to get PSA tests to check for prostate cancer, even after turning 70. But here’s the surprising part—men who had very low PSA levels (below 1 ng/mL) in their late 60s had a less than 1 in 1,000 chance (0.1%) of dying from prostate cancer in the next 10 years.

This suggests that many older men are still getting screened for prostate cancer even when they have a very low risk of mortality from it, which means these tests may not be necessary for everyone.


Effect of PSA Screening on Prostate Cancer Mortality Rate at 15-Years
Comparison of prostate cancer mortality rate conducted on subjects with a single invitation for PSA screening.
What the Study Looked At

Large-Scale National Analysis


Researchers from Harvard, Boston University, and the VA Boston Healthcare System followed U.S. veterans aged ≥70 years who had received regular VA primary care. Participants were grouped by their PSA levels between ages 65 and 69 and followed to assess PSA screening practices, prostate cancer diagnoses, metastases, and deaths.

Participants were followed for a median of 8.1 years, making this one of the most comprehensive evaluations of PSA screening outcomes in older men.


The Core Findings

1. PSA Screening Remains Common After 70


Despite recommendations against routine PSA screening in older age, nearly two-thirds (64.4%) of men aged 70+ continued to receive PSA tests.
  • At age 70, the screening rate was 47.4%
  • At age 75, it dropped slightly to 41.3%
  • At age 80, it further decreased to 33.8%
These numbers suggest that PSA screening persists in older men, despite diminishing clinical returns.

2. Low PSA at 65–69 Predicts Minimal Risk Later


Men who had a PSA <1 ng/mL before turning 70 had impressively low risks a decade later: In contrast, men with a PSA ≥2 ng/mL at 65–69 had:
  • PCSM: 1.5%
  • Metastatic Cancer: 5.4%
This indicates that PSA levels in the late 60s are strong predictors of future risk—and may help guide decisions about stopping screening.


Implications for Patients and Physicians

Rethinking "Just in Case" Testing


Many older men (and their doctors) continue PSA tests out of habit or fear of missing cancer. But this study suggests that for most, especially those with low PSA values in their late 60s, the chance of dying from prostate cancer is extremely low—and so is the likelihood of developing metastatic disease.

Overdiagnosis and Overtreatment Risks


Continuing screening in men with little risk increases the chance of overdiagnosis, leading to unnecessary biopsies, anxiety, and even treatments that may cause urinary or sexual side effects.

"Routine PSA screening after age 70 was common, despite low risk of long-term prostate cancer–specific mortality in men with low PSA levels at age 65 to 69," the authors conclude.

Prostate Cancer Deaths
This study adds weight to the growing call for more personalized cancer screening strategies. Blanket screening beyond age 70 may not be effective—or safe—for most men. Instead, clinicians can use a man's PSA level at age 65–69 as a guide:
  • PSA <1 ng/mL? Likely safe to stop PSA testing
  • PSA ≥2 ng/mL? Consider continued monitoring
This approach could significantly reduce unnecessary testing, costs, and the risk of complications—without compromising patient outcomes.

In health care, less can sometimes truly be more—especially when it comes to prostate cancer screening after 70.

Reference:
  1. Prostate Cancer Mortality in Men Aged 70 Years Who Recently Underwent Prostate-Specific Antigen Screening - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830234)

Source-Medindia
