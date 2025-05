New findings suggest that PSA levels at ages 65–69 can strongly predict long-term prostate cancer risk, raising questions about screening after age 70.

Highlights: Higher PSA levels at 65–69 linked to greater prostate cancer mortality after 70

at 65–69 linked to after 70 80% of prostate cancer deaths after age 70 occurred in men with PSA ≥2.0 ng/mL at 65–69

after age 70 occurred in men with PSA ≥2.0 ng/mL at 65–69 Low PSA levels under 1.0 ng/mL associated with extremely low long-term risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prostate Cancer Mortality in Men Aged 70 Years Who Recently Underwent Prostate-Specific Antigen Screening



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

PSA levels at 65-69 can predict prostate cancer risk 15+ years later #menshealth #cancerawareness’

PSA levels at 65-69 can predict prostate cancer risk 15+ years later #menshealth #cancerawareness’

Advertisements

What the Study Looked At

Large-Scale National Analysis

Advertisements

The Core Findings

1. PSA Screening Remains Common After 70

At age 70 , the screening rate was 47.4%

, the screening rate was At age 75 , it dropped slightly to 41.3%

, it dropped slightly to At age 80, it further decreased to 33.8%

2. Low PSA at 65–69 Predicts Minimal Risk Later

PCSM: 1.5%

Metastatic Cancer: 5.4%

Advertisements

Implications for Patients and Physicians

Rethinking "Just in Case" Testing

Overdiagnosis and Overtreatment Risks

PSA <1 ng/mL? Likely safe to stop PSA testing

Likely safe to stop PSA testing PSA ≥2 ng/mL? Consider continued monitoring

Prostate Cancer Mortality in Men Aged 70 Years Who Recently Underwent Prostate-Specific Antigen Screening - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830234)

Routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening has long been used to detect prostate cancer early. But a new study from the JAMA Network Open (February 2025) challenges the benefit of continuing PSA tests after age 70—especially in men with low baseline PSA levels in their mid-60s ().A large study looked at overaged 70 and older. It found thatof them continued to get PSA tests to check for prostate cancer , even after turning 70. But here’s the surprising part—men who hadin their late 60s had aof dying from prostate cancer in the next 10 years.This suggests that many older men are still getting screened for prostate cancer even when they have a very, which means these tests may not be necessary for everyone.Researchers from Harvard, Boston University, and the VA Boston Healthcare System followedwho had received regular VA primary care. Participants were grouped by their PSA levels between ages 65 and 69 and followed to assess PSA screening practices, prostate cancer diagnoses, metastases, and deaths.Participants were followed for a median of, making this one of the most comprehensive evaluations of PSA screening outcomes in older men.Despite recommendations against routine PSA screening in older age,of men aged 70+ continued to receive PSA tests.These numbers suggest that PSA screening persists in older men, despite diminishing clinical returns.Men who had abefore turning 70 had impressively low risks a decade later:In contrast, men with aat 65–69 had:This indicates that PSA levels in the late 60s are strong predictors of future risk—and may help guide decisions about stopping screening.Many older men (and their doctors) continue PSA tests out of habit or fear of missing cancer. But this study suggests that for most, especially those with low PSA values in their late 60s, the chance of dying from prostate cancer is—and so is the likelihood of developing metastatic disease.Continuing screening in men with little risk increases the chance of, leading to unnecessary biopsies, anxiety, and even treatments that may cause urinary or sexual side effects."Routine PSA screening after age 70 was common, despite low risk of long-term prostate cancer–specific mortality in men with low PSA levels at age 65 to 69," the authors conclude.This study adds weight to the growing call for more personalized cancer screening strategies. Blanket screening beyond age 70 may not be effective—or safe—for most men. Instead, clinicians can use a man's PSA level at age 65–69 as a guide:This approach could significantly reduce unnecessary testing, costs, and the risk of complications—without compromising patient outcomes.Source-Medindia