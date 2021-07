Protein Week 2021 – It’s About the Quality of Protein; Not the Quantity!

Significance of Proteins Deficiency

Need for Proper Guidance

Right to Protein

Holistic Move

Chicken

Egg

Salmon

Soybeans

Quinoa

Tofu

Paneer

Impact of Proteins Post-COVID

Facts on Proteins

Around 18-20% of our body weight is contributed by proteins.

The word 'protein' has been employed since 1883 and dawns from the Greek word 'proteios' which means 'primary' or 'first rank'.

The highest amount of cheesy protein (41.6 grams of protein per 100g) comes from the low-sodium parmesan.

Proteins help you lose weight as they have the potency to make you feel satiety.

Animal proteins are more readily and rapidly digestible when compared to plant-based proteins.

Protein Week 2021: Experts call for attention to protein quality - (https://theprint.in/ani-press-releases/protein-week-2021-experts-call-for-attention-to-protein-quality/702215/) Protein Fact Sheet - (https://depts.washington.edu/pku/PDFs2/ProteinFactSheet.pdf) Protein Facts - (https://facts.net/science/biology/protein-facts/) What Are Proteins and What Is Their Function in the Body? - (https://www.eufic.org/en/whats-in-food/article/what-are-proteins-and-what-is-their-function-in-the-body)

They are involved inThe proteins are in turn, made up of several smaller units called amino acids - the simplest form of a protein.There areAmong these, there are nine essential amino acids that the body cannot synthesize and must be obtained from dietary sources to meet the requirement.The proteins daily requirement (RDA) for an average Indian adult is(50-60 g of protein per day).The two most common and severe forms of protein deficiency are- excess fluid accumulation in the body that leads to swelling under the skin (edema) and- characterized by excessively low weight and energy deficiency.Other signs of protein deficiency are slow metabolism, muscle loss , low energy levels and fatigue, unexplained tiredness, poor concentration, mood swings, muscle & bone pain, and low immunity The protein requirement is high among growing teenagers, fitness enthusiasts, athletes due to their increased body demands by a high metabolism. It is also required in high quantities for pregnant and lactating women, early recovery from illnesses in the elderly, and vegans.Aboutas per a survey by theThe emergence of the busy lifestyle and daily work deadlines greatly hinder the intake of a balanced diet in people. This severely impacts the quality of life and therefore, inviting various ailments.Lack of proteins is the key to varied diseases related to lifestyle like malnutrition , central adiposity, diabetes high triglyceride levels , and many others. It also leads to weakness, fatigue, and delay in wound healing.The national week initiative -urges the citizens to focus on the consumption ofThe drive also proposes a professional guide -that stars seven protein sources to satisfy the requirement for optimal protein intake. These proteins are easily digestible and at the same time, also include all nine amino acids.says Ms. Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director at FSSAI.Indian diets derive almost 60% protein from cereals with low digestibility, making it a hub to protein sources. However, lack of proper information is the main idea that is stirred upon by the national protein week.The drive -invites the citizens through social media contestto stretch their education on quality protein sources. The Hall of Fame guide includes the following sources:The focus should be on the quality intake of proteins rather than just focussing on the quantity.Apart from serving vital functions, proteins are also the most talked-about nutrient in this COVID-19 pandemic.The loss of muscles and immunity is replenished significantly by increased intake of protein. It also boosts your energy levels and restores the quality of life (QoL).Good QoL is essential both for our longevity as well as mobility. And protein is a very important nutrient to maintain our QoL through sound physical health.One of the fun-fact that may consider a valid explanation is a chicken or the egg? Some scientists believe that since the proteins that constitute eggshells can only be produced by hens, the chicken probably came before the egg!Source: Medindia