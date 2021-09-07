by Hannah Joy on  July 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Protein supplement helps improve training intensity in women
  • However, in men, taking protein supplements did not increase their training intensity
  • Future studies are need to determine the effects of long-term usage of protein hydrolysate supplements during carbohydrate-restricted training

Consuming a protein supplement during carbohydrate-restricted training, specifically protein hydrolysate, can help improve training intensity in women, but not in men, reveals a new study.

That's according to new research which will be part of a presentation this week at The Physiological Society's Annual Conference Physiology 2021.
Protein Supplements Work for Women But Not Men

Most nutrition guidelines for athletes are based on research in men only. This study, by Tanja Oosthuyse and her colleagues, emphasizes that this shouldn't be the case, because nutritional research findings in men don't always apply to women.


While the protein supplement helped training intensity in women, it did not improve training intensity and instead resulted in modest negative effect in men. It made exercise feel harder for them because their bodies were working harder to break down the supplement, as compared to when they were drinking just plain water.

The conclusion from this research is that women should ingest protein supplements during fasted carbohydrate-restricted exercise, while men should be aware that it will increase their perception of effort.

Future studies need to determine whether ingesting protein hydrolysate supplements during carbohydrate-restricted training over a longer time frame of weeks or months will be beneficial.

In this study, the researchers did not consider menstrual phase. Follow up studies are needed to determine whether the improved training intensity when ingesting a protein hydrolysate compared with placebo-water is specific to menstrual phase.

Commenting on the study, first author Tanja Oosthuyse said, "The application of the findings from our study are purely for the specialized training tactic of overnight fasted carbohydrate-restricted exercise that aims to enhance training.

Racing nutrition, however, is very different and at the moment guidelines are standard for both men and women. We need to specify potential differences so that both men and women can train and race at the highest possible caliber."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

High Protein Diet for Athletes
How much protein do athletes need to include in their diet? Proteins have a direct impact on the performance of an athlete and muscle building and recovery.
READ MORE
Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health
Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in your diet and this can make a difference to your overall fitness and well-being.
READ MORE
Whey Protein Supplement Repairs, Rejuvenates Muscles In The Elderly
A combination of whey protein supplements and other ingredients in a ready-to-drink formula can greatly improve the physical strength of the elderly.
READ MORE
Consuming Good Quality Protein Supplements Can Benefit Sportspeople
Powdered protein supplements are the most commonly consumed nutritional supplements among athletes and sportspeople. Are you wondering what to look for while choosing protein supplements for sportspeople?
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthProtein Supplements for Muscle Building and HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQHigh Protein Diet for Athletes