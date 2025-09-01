About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Prosopometamorphopsia: Brain Disorder Where People See Faces Differently

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 1 2025 8:19 PM

Can your brain turn familiar faces into cartoons or monsters? Explore the strange science behind facial distortion syndromes!

Highlights:
  • Prosopometamorphopsia causes dramatic distortions in facial features due to disruptions in brain regions controlling visual processing
  • The condition is extremely rare and can result from brain lesions, epilepsy, migraines, or strokes
  • Treatments vary but may include medications and therapies customized to each person's symptoms and underlying cause
Prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), sometimes nicknamed “demon face syndrome,” is a rare neurological disorder in which people see faces as strangely distorted or misshapen- even though the faces look perfectly normal to everyone else. While most of us rely on facial recognition for social communication and connection, people with PMO can still recognize who they are looking at, but the details of the face seem warped, twisted, and surreal (1).

Symptoms of Prosopometamorphopsia: How Does it Affect Vision?

For those living with PMO, faces appear distorted in many ways:
  • Features might seem droopy, swollen, stretched, or shrunken.
  • The eyes, nose, or mouth may look blurry, misplaced, much bigger or smaller, or even as if they’ve moved off the face entirely.
  • The face can take on a cartoon-like look, or transform in frightening ways- sometimes described as “melting,” “reptilian,” or “demonic.”
  • In some cases, only one side of the face is affected (hemi-prosopometamorphopsia); in others, the whole face is distorted.
People may also notice color changes (such as seeing the wrong color or none at all) and, on rare occasions, see body parts like hands as distorted.


Causes of Prosopometamorphopsia

The exact cause of prosopometamorphopsia isn’t always clear, but research has linked it to:
  • Brain injuries or strokes
  • Epilepsy or migraines
  • Neurodegenerative diseases
  • Lesions in visual processing pathways, especially in the fusiform gyrus and the ventral occipitotemporal cortex, which are specialized for facial recognition
When these areas misfire or are damaged, the brain can scramble the way it arranges and interprets the features of a face.


How Is Prosopometamorphopsia Detected?

Diagnosing prosopometamorphopsia involves:
  • Clinical assessment of visual symptoms
  • Neuroimaging (such as MRI or fMRI) to check for changes in specific brain areas connected to face recognition
  • Neuropsychological tests to rule out other visual or cognitive disorders (like prosopagnosia, which is a failure to recognize faces, rather than distortion)

Daily Challenges that People with Prosopometamorphopsia Encounter

PMO is extremely rare, with fewer than 100 reported cases worldwide. Its unusual symptoms can make social interactions difficult, leading to isolation, anxiety, and mood disturbances. The persistent visual distortions can also cause confusion and discomfort- even making it hard to look in the mirror.

Treatment of Prosopometamorphopsia

The approach to treatment depends on the underlying cause:
  • Management of related conditions, such as epilepsy or migraines
  • Medications like valproic acid or rivastigmine have helped some patients, especially if the disorder is linked to abnormal electrical brain activity
  • Neuroplasticity-based interventions, such as personalized visual training, may help the brain adapt over time
  • In some cases involving depression or severe distress, treatments like electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) may offer benefit
Noninvasive brain stimulation techniques (like transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) are being studied for temporary relief, but research is ongoing and no single treatment works for everyone.

Living With Prosopometamorphopsia

People with PMO often know their vision is different, but may struggle to explain or cope with its effects. Social support, ongoing research, and tailored therapy are key to improving quality of life and reducing emotional distress.

References:
  1. A century of prosopometamorphopsia studies (Blom JD, Ter Meulen BC, Dool J, Ffytche DH. A century of prosopometamorphopsia studies. Cortex. 2021 Jun;139:298-308. doi: 10.1016/j.cortex.2021.03.001. Epub 2021 Mar 12. PMID: 33865569.)


Source-Medindia


