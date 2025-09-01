Prosopometamorphopsia: Brain Disorder Where People See Faces Differently

Can your brain turn familiar faces into cartoons or monsters? Explore the strange science behind facial distortion syndromes!

Highlights: Prosopometamorphopsia causes dramatic distortions in facial features due to disruptions in brain regions controlling visual processing

The condition is extremely rare and can result from brain lesions, epilepsy, migraines, or strokes

Treatments vary but may include medications and therapies customized to each person's symptoms and underlying cause

Did you know?

Prosopometamorphopsia- a rare syndrome can make faces appear to “melt,” stretch, or turn cartoonish- even while you know exactly who you’re looking at! #brainfacts #facedistortion #raredisorders #medindia’

Symptoms of Prosopometamorphopsia: How Does it Affect Vision?

Features might seem droopy, swollen, stretched, or shrunken.

The eyes, nose, or mouth may look blurry, misplaced, much bigger or smaller, or even as if they’ve moved off the face entirely.

The face can take on a cartoon-like look, or transform in frightening ways- sometimes described as “melting,” “reptilian,” or “demonic.”

In some cases, only one side of the face is affected (hemi-prosopometamorphopsia); in others, the whole face is distorted.

Causes of Prosopometamorphopsia

Brain injuries or strokes

Epilepsy or migraines

Neurodegenerative diseases

Lesions in visual processing pathways, especially in the fusiform gyrus and the ventral occipitotemporal cortex, which are specialized for facial recognition

How Is Prosopometamorphopsia Detected?

Clinical assessment of visual symptoms

Neuroimaging (such as MRI or fMRI) to check for changes in specific brain areas connected to face recognition

Neuropsychological tests to rule out other visual or cognitive disorders (like prosopagnosia, which is a failure to recognize faces, rather than distortion)

Daily Challenges that People with Prosopometamorphopsia Encounter

Treatment of Prosopometamorphopsia

Management of related conditions, such as epilepsy or migraines

Medications like valproic acid or rivastigmine have helped some patients, especially if the disorder is linked to abnormal electrical brain activity

Neuroplasticity-based interventions, such as personalized visual training, may help the brain adapt over time

In some cases involving depression or severe distress, treatments like electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) may offer benefit

Living With Prosopometamorphopsia

