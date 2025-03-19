Processed Plant Foods or Animal Foods: What Can Help You Lose Weight?

Processed vegan foods might just be the key to weight loss—ditch the bacon, and grab the bagel!

Processed plant-based foods are linked to weight loss, unlike processed animal products

High fiber and low fat in plant-based foods increase satiety and aid weight loss

Convenience doesn't have to compromise health- processed vegan foods can be part of a healthy diet.

A processed vegan burger could help you lose more weight than grilled chicken. Fiber and low fat make all the difference! #plantbased #weightloss #healthyeating #veganlife #medindia’

Vegan diet, processed foods, and body weight: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial (Kahleova H, Znayenko-Miller T, Jayaraman A, Motoa G, Chiavaroli L, Holubkov R, Barnard ND. Vegan diet, processed foods, and body weight: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial. Nutr Metab (Lond). 2025 Mar 11;22(1):21. doi: 10.1186/s12986-025-00912-5. PMID: 40069879; PMCID: PMC11898994.)

Health professionals have been warning for years that eating processed meals is a guaranteed way to gain weight, but what if that's not the whole picture? Not all processed foods are made equal, according to a ground-breaking study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. In actuality, processed foods made from plants could not cause weight gain as much as those made from animals (1).According to Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D., director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, "Our research shows that choosing a bagel instead of bacon for breakfast or a veggie burger instead of a hamburger for dinner is the best option if you are looking to lose weight."This study, published in, defied expectations by demonstrating that, as long as you completely exclude animal products, you may still enjoy packaged plant-based foods without worrying about gaining weight.Dr. Kahleova emphasized that eating a lot of plant-based foods, especially those that are considered ultra-processed, such vegan yogurt and soy milk, can improve your general health and weight.Many people find the thought of adopting a plant-based diet intimidating, particularly if they believe it will necessitate preparing everything from scratch. However, one study revealed that even easily packaged plant-based substitutes can aid in weight loss.This change may also aid in the fight against diet-related illnesses, which are becoming more prevalent nationwide.Researchers examined data from a clinical experiment with 244 overweight adults in order to evaluate their hypothesis. For 16 weeks, the participants were divided into two groups: one followed a vegan diet, while the other group carried on with their regular eating routine.The vegan group only needed to cut out animal products; they were not subject to calorie limitations or forced to abstain from processed foods. The outcomes were remarkable after 16 weeks.Even while many vegans continued to consume processed plant meals like frozen vegan pizzas and plant-based burgers, the vegan group dropped an average of 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) more than the control group. One important finding was supported by the NOVA food categorization system, which grades foods according to their degree of processing: the kind of food ingested had a stronger correlation with weight loss than the degree of processing.The following were the most important indicators of weight loss:On the other hand, no type of processed plant-based food- not even highly processed ones- was linked to an increase in weight.Why, then, do processed plant meals act differently than their equivalents made from animals? Fiber and fat content hold the key to the solution. Because they are inherently lower in fat and richer in fiber, plant-based foods help people feel full on fewer calories.Researchers discovered that people who ate a plant-based diet improved their metabolism, increased their intake of fiber, and consumed fewer calories and fat, which resulted in weight loss. "Our research serves as a crucial reminder that plant-based foods that are often thought of as processed, such as cereal, canned beans, and veggie burgers, can actually be a part of a healthy diet that helps prevent chronic disease," Dr. Kahleova says.For those hesitant to switch to a plant-based diet due to time constraints or cooking concerns, this study offers positive news. It demonstrates that processed plant-based foods may be a practical and successful component of a weight-loss diet.Although plant-based diets have been associated with improved blood sugar regulation, heart health, and general well-being in addition to weight management, this study highlights how successful they are in helping people lose weight, regardless of how processed the foods are. The lesson learned? The source of your food is more important for weight loss than the degree of preparation.This implies that convenience and health don't have to be mutually exclusive. Go ahead and enjoy that plant-based frozen dinner or veggie burger; both the environment and your waist may appreciate it.Source-Medindia