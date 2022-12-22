About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Probiotics Could Help Fight Bad Breath
Probiotics Could Help Fight Bad Breath

Dr. Hena Mariam
Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Highlights:
  • Probiotics are good bacteria that have health benefits when consumed
  • Bad breath is caused by volatile sulphuric compounds (VSC)
  • Probiotics may ease halitosis by reducing the VSC concentration levels

In a recent study, data has suggested that probiotic bacteria commonly found in fermented foods, such as yoghurt, tempeh, buttermilk, kimchi and soy beverages might help with the issue of persistent bad breath (halitosis). Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus reuteri, Streptococcus salivarius, Weissella cibaria, taken in the form of supplements in this study, may help provide fresh breath (1 Trusted Source
Efficacy of probiotics in the management of halitosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).

Listen to this Article

Taking Probiotics Along With Antibiotics Reduces Gut Microbiome Damage
Taking Probiotics Along With Antibiotics Reduces Gut Microbiome Damage
Do probiotics improve gut microbiome? Probiotics may restore the composition of the gut microbiome, resulting in reduced gut damage.
Probiotics Could Help Fight Bad Breath

The main cause of persistent bad breath is are volatile sulphuric compounds. Bacteria in the mouth produce these compounds as a result of bacterial mixing and food debris associated with poor gum and dental hygiene.

Current Treatments for Bad Breath

The current treatments for halitosis include mechanical cleaning (scaling and tongue scraping) and chemical therapy (antibiotics, mouthwashes and other agents). However, mechanical therapy is often uncomfortable, even if carried out by the dentist. In addition, although chemical therapy is generally effective for a short time, it is always associated with various side effects including the disturbance of normal microbiome of the mouth and staining of the tongue and teeth. Emerging evidence suggests that probiotic bacteria might offer a simpler alternative.

Quantifying Bad Breath

The number of participants in the studies were small, ranging from 23 to 68, with an age range between 19 and 70. Monitoring periods spanned 2 to 12 weeks. Bad breath severity was defined by levels of volatile sulphuric compounds detected in the mouth or the OLP score, which measures breath odour at various distances from the mouth. Tongue coating scores (3 studies) and the plaque index (3 studies) were also included in the analysis because a dirty tongue and the build-up of tartar between the teeth are often regarded as major causes of bad breath.

Probiotics and Bad Breath

The pooled data analysis showed that OLP scores fell significantly in those given probiotics compared with those in the comparison study who were not given probiotics, irrespective of the length of the monitoring period.

A similar result was observed for the levels of volatile sulphuric compounds detected, although these varied substantially in the individual studies, and the observed effects were relatively short-lived—up to 4 weeks, after which there was no noticeable difference.
Probiotics: A Promising Candidate in Cancer Prevention
Probiotics: A Promising Candidate in Cancer Prevention
Probiotics have the potential to prevent cancer and promote healthier life.
But there were no significant differences in tongue coating score or plaque index between those given probiotics and those who weren't.

Probiotics may inhibit the decomposition of amino acids and proteins by anaerobic bacteria in the mouth, so curbing the production of smelly by-products, the researchers explain.

But they note that one should be cautious of the interpretation of their findings. The sample sizes of the included studies were small and some of the data was incomplete. These factors, on top of differences in detection methods, bacterial species, plus wide variations in the design and methodology of the clinical trials, all weaken the findings.

According to researchers, this systematic review and meta-analysis indicates that probiotics (eg, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus reuteri, Streptococcus salivarius and Weissella cibaria) may ease halitosis by reducing the volatile sulphuric compound concentration levels in the short term, but there is no significant effect on the major causes of halitosis, such as plaque and tongue coating.

However, more high-quality randomised clinical trials are required in the future to verify the results and to provide evidence for the efficacy of probiotics in the management of halitosis.

Reference :
  1. Efficacy of probiotics in the management of halitosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https:bmjopen.bmj.com/content/bmjopen/12/12/e060753.full.pdf)


Source: Medindia
Foods that Kill Bad Breath
Foods that Kill Bad Breath
If you are looking to kill your chronic bad breath, look no further. These 10 foods are your bad breath cure solutions.

Halitosis
Halitosis
Halitosis is an embarrassing condition that affects a person's self confidence. It is usually caused by bad oral hygiene.
