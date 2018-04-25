Premenstrual Syndrome and Alcohol Consumption Might be Linked in Women

‘Nearly eleven percentage of cases were linked to alcohol consumption worldwide, and twenty-one of them were linked in Europe. ’

The researchers had found that nearly one in ten cases of PMS were linked to Alcohol consumption in terms of global prevalence.Mood swings, food cravings, fatigue, irritability, and depressions are some of the common symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. The severity of this syndrome is different for every women.Women are likelier to experience nearly 3000 days of disabling symptoms on an overage, and this cost the economy US$ 5000 per case every year.Previous studies have not been clear on what is behind this is it because of alcohol itself or if women reach the bottle to cope with symptoms.The researchers analyzed the databases till May 2017 and included data for nearly 47,000 participants.The results showed that alcohol intake was associated with a "moderate" heightened risk of PMS of forty-five percent, rising to seventy-nine percent for heavy drinkers."These findings are important given that the worldwide prevalence of alcohol drinking among women is not negligible," they write.Women who drink alcohol has been thought to be 30 percent, with around one in 20 (6%) of those heavy drinkers worldwide. In Europe and America, alcohol consumption rate is almost 60 percent and over 12.5 percent, respectively."Based on the figures above and on our results, we estimate that 11% of the PMS cases may be associated to alcohol intake worldwide and 21% in Europe," write the researchers. "Furthermore, heavy drinking may be associated with 4% of the PMS cases in the world and over 9% in Europe."It has formulated that alcohol consumption could boost PMS risk by changing sex steroid hormones and gonadotropin during the menstrual cycle. These chemicals suggest that this consumption may have a production, sex steroid hormones, and gonadotropin during the menstrual cycle.Source: Medindia