Pregnancy Migraine? Triptans Found Safe for Baby`s Brain

Children prenatally exposed to migraine triptan drugs show no increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders.
- Triptan use in pregnancy does not raise neurodevelopmental disorder risk
- ADHD and speech disorder rates are similar regardless of exposure
- Managing migraine during pregnancy is vital for mother and baby health
Good news for people with migraine who take drugs before or during pregnancy
Go to source). The study does not confirm any direct link between these migraine medications and neurodevelopmental disorders.
“These findings offer hope to people with migraine who may take these medications before they realize they are pregnant,” said Hedvig Nordeng, Ph.D., from the University of Oslo in Norway. “This also provides valuable information for doctors to make better treatment choices for individuals experiencing severe migraine attacks.”
Children exposed prenatally to migraine medications called #triptans showed no higher rates of #autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. #medindia #ADHD #migraine #migraineinpregnancy #childhealth’
Headache/Migraine during PregnancyHeadaches are a common complaint during early pregnancy (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Headaches in Early Pregnancy
Go to source), often resulting from hormonal fluctuations, increased blood volume, stress, fatigue, eyestrain, or dehydration. Sinus congestion and caffeine withdrawal can also contribute to discomfort. Migraines, characterized by throbbing pain, nausea, and sensitivity to light, may be experienced by some pregnant individuals. While many find relief after the first trimester, persistent or severe headaches, especially those accompanied by vision changes or dizziness, should prompt consultation with a healthcare provider to rule out conditions like preeclampsia. Non-medication strategies such as staying hydrated, managing stress, and using cold compresses can help alleviate symptoms.
Large-Scale Norwegian Population Analysis on Triptan UseResearchers analyzed health registry data from the entire Norwegian population and identified 26,210 pregnancies among women with migraine at the start of pregnancy. Of these, over 80 percent (21,281 people) had used triptans in the year before pregnancy, while 4,929 with migraine had not used these drugs during that time.
People who took triptans were divided into four groups:
- those who used the drugs at low levels and stopped before pregnancy (42%);
- those who increased use six months before pregnancy and ceased in early pregnancy (31%);
- those with moderate use before pregnancy who continued into early pregnancy (21%); and
- those who used triptans both before and during pregnancy (6%).
Rates of Neurodevelopmental Disorders Among ChildrenAmong all children, 4.3 percent (1,140 children) were diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder. The most frequently diagnosed conditions were attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and speech and language disorders. Among children whose mothers had the highest triptan use, 2.2 percent were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder compared to 2.1 percent among children of mothers who did not use triptans.
Speech and language disorders were diagnosed in 1.1 percent of the children with the highest exposure versus 1.0 percent of children whose mothers did not use these medications. After adjusting for factors such as parental neurodevelopmental history, folic acid intake, and use of other drugs like opioids or antidepressants, no increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders was found in children prenatally exposed to triptans.
Prevalence of Migraine and Importance of Treatment Options“Migraine affects nearly one in five people of childbearing age,” said Nordeng. “While migraine symptoms often improve during pregnancy, about eight percent of people experience worsening attacks, which can increase risks for both mother and fetus, making safe treatment options essential.”
One limitation of this work was that researchers only knew if prescriptions were filled, not whether the medications were actually taken, meaning actual drug exposure may differ from estimates.
In conclusion, the use of triptan medications before or during pregnancy does not increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children. This finding supports the safe management of debilitating migraine attacks in pregnancy, offering reassurance to both patients and healthcare providers in making treatment decisions.
References:
- Good news for people with migraine who take drugs before or during pregnancy - (https://www.aan.com/PressRoom/home/PressRelease/5261)
- Headaches in Early Pregnancy - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/staying-healthy-during-pregnancy/headaches-in-early-pregnancy)
Source-Medindia