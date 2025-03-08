About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pregnancy Deaths Top 100,000, Driven by Bleeding & Hypertension

Written by Colleen Fleiss
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 8 2025 11:38 PM

A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has shed light on the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide, revealing that hemorrhag

A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has shed light on the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide, revealing that hemorrhage (severe bleeding) and hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia were responsible for over 130,000 maternal deaths in 2020. The study, published in The Lancet Global Health, is WHO’s first major update on maternal mortality causes since the adoption of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.
Source-Medindia
