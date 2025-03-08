Pregnancy Deaths Top 100,000, Driven by Bleeding & Hypertension

A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has shed light on the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide, revealing that hemorrhag

A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has shed light on the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide, revealing that hemorrhage (severe bleeding) and hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia were responsible for over 130,000 maternal deaths in 2020. The study, published in The Lancet Global Health, is WHO’s first major update on maternal mortality causes since the adoption of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.Source-Medindia