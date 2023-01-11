Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health

The majority of breast cancers are diagnosed in women over the age of 50. Breast cancer during pregnancy is an uncommon but difficult condition in which a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Breast Cancer During Pregnancy



Go to source). Because of the need to balance the health and safety of both the mother and the developing baby, it offers unique challenges. Women over the age of 30 who have their first child have a higher risk of breast cancer than women who have never given birth, according to the National Cancer Institute.



Breast Cancer Risk During Pregnancy