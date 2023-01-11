About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health
Advertisement

Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 1, 2023 at 9:53 PM
Highlights:
  • Pregnancy-associated breast cancer (PABC) is a rare but aggressive form of breast cancer often diagnosed at an advanced stage
  • Hormonal changes during pregnancy can obscure breast cancer symptoms, making early detection crucial
  • Treatment decisions for PABC depend on cancer stage, pregnancy trimester, and overall health to ensure both mother and baby's well-being

The majority of breast cancers are diagnosed in women over the age of 50. Breast cancer during pregnancy is an uncommon but difficult condition in which a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant (1 Trusted Source
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy

Go to source). Because of the need to balance the health and safety of both the mother and the developing baby, it offers unique challenges. Women over the age of 30 who have their first child have a higher risk of breast cancer than women who have never given birth, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Breast Cancer Risk During Pregnancy

Due to delayed conception or older childbearing age, the prevalence of pregnancy-associated breast cancer has increased substantially during the last 30 years. According to the Johansson et al study, there is a 7% possibility of developing pregnancy-associated breast cancer (PABC) during pregnancy or the postpartum period (2 Trusted Source
Family history and risk of pregnancy-associated breast cancer (PABC)

Go to source). PABC is a highly aggressive form of cancer, usually diagnosed at an advanced stage with an increased risk of localized relapse (3 Trusted Source
Pregnancy Associated Breast Cancer: Awareness is the Key to Diagnosis -A Case Report

Go to source).

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Breast Cancer during Pregnancy
Breast Cancer during Pregnancy
Management of breast cancer during pregnancy or pregnancy associated breast cancer requires special consideration to avoid harm to the fetus.
Advertisement


Some risk factors for breast cancer during pregnancy include (4 Trusted Source
Pregnancy-associated breast cancer: the risky status quo and new concepts of predictive medicine

Go to source):
  • Hormonal changes can hasten tumor growth, making it more difficult to detect.
  • Delayed diagnosis is common as a result of misinterpreting symptoms as pregnancy-related.
  • Women with dense breasts are more prone to develop breast cancer.
  • Women who have a family history of breast cancer may be at a higher risk.
  • Radiation exposure, such as for medical purposes, can also play a role.
  • Pregnancy after the age of 30 increases the chance of breast cancer.
  • Excessive alcohol consumption is also linked to breast cancer risk.
  • Sedentism and being overweight or obese after menopause both raise the risk of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Symptoms During Pregnancy

Symptoms of breast cancer during pregnancy include a painless lump in the breast, nipple changes such as inversion or discharge, skin changes such as redness or dimpling, and chronic pain (5 Trusted Source
Cancer during pregnancy

Go to source). Detecting these indicators is critical since hormonal changes during pregnancy might be confused with the standard breast cancer warning signs. Consult a doctor if you notice any changes in your breast.

Breast Cancer Diagnosis During Pregnancy

Clinical tests and sonographic imaging may not provide appropriate results since the breast changes dramatically during pregnancy. While these are the initial steps in examination and diagnosis, mammography can be conducted with low risk to both mother and child; nonetheless, mammography's function in diagnosis is restricted. In certain cases, an ultrasonography examination can detect breast cancer. Core needle biopsy and chest radiography with sufficient shielding are also considered safe during pregnancy. At the same time, magnetic resonance imaging can detect metastases but is dangerous due to heating and cavitation (6 Trusted Source
Breast cancer diagnosis during pregnancy

Go to source).

Breast Cancer Treatment During Pregnancy

When PABC is diagnosed, the therapy must be carefully considered to give the best possible outcomes for both the mother and the child. The treatment strategy is determined by elements such as the cancer stage, the pregnancy trimester, and the mother's overall health.

While early-stage PABC (Stages I and II) is treated similarly to ordinary breast cancer, with modifications to protect the fetus, there is no standard treatment for late-stage PABC (Stages III and IV). In some cases, surgery to remove the tumor could be undertaken during pregnancy, while chemotherapy and radiation therapy could be explored after the first trimester. The care team will need to collaborate closely with the patient to design a specific treatment plan that balances the requirements of the mother with the safety of the unborn child (7 Trusted Source
Breast cancer during pregnancy and lactation

Go to source).

Can you Breastfeed While Having Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer?

Breastfeeding is the best method to bond with a newborn. Lactation from the treated breast is not contraindicated (8 Trusted Source
Pregnancy-associated breast cancer

Go to source). However, you might want to reconsider the decision to breastfeed during or immediately following breast cancer treatment. Some drugs can transfer into breast milk and harm the baby if breast cancer treatment includes chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Breastfeeding is possible once breast cancer therapy is completed. Individual circumstances, however, should be explored with the healthcare team.
First-Time-Moms Diagnose Breast Cancer During Pregnancy
First-Time-Moms Diagnose Breast Cancer During Pregnancy
Up to age 29, women have a one in 1,950 chance of developing breast cancer, rising to one in 210 by age 39 and one in 48 by age 49.
Advertisement

A PABC diagnosis can be difficult and overwhelming, but it is critical to ask questions about the diagnosis, treatment, and recovery care at each point of the journey. To secure the greatest possible outcome for both you and your baby, it is critical to have an open and honest discussion with your healthcare practitioner.

References :
  1. Breast Cancer During Pregnancy - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30202672/)
  2. Family history and risk of pregnancy-associated breast cancer (PABC) - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25893584/)
  3. Pregnancy Associated Breast Cancer: Awareness is the Key to Diagnosis -A Case Report - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26675315/)
  4. Pregnancy-associated breast cancer: the risky status quo and new concepts of predictive medicine - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29515683/)
  5. Cancer during pregnancy - (https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/cancer-during-pregnancy)
  6. Breast cancer diagnosis during pregnancy - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19392610/)
  7. Breast cancer during pregnancy and lactation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2218825/)
  8. Pregnancy-associated breast cancer - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22866188/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Can Women with Breast Cancer Embrace Motherhood?
Can Women with Breast Cancer Embrace Motherhood?
Motherhood after breast cancer doesn't lower survival chances. The findings reassure breast cancer women who want to become mothers.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both ...
Breast Lumps

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast ...
Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ...
Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary ...

Latest Health Watch

Preventing Diabetic Retinopathy in Youth

Preventing Diabetic Retinopathy in Youth

Diabetic retinopathy affects persons with type 1 diabetes more quickly and can be avoided by strictly regulating blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
Bariatric Surgery Increases Dental Caries Incidence

Bariatric Surgery Increases Dental Caries Incidence

Surgical obesity treatment increases the risk of dental cavities—important findings for healthcare professionals.
Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them

Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them

Discover why strokes often occur in bathrooms and learn crucial prevention tips for a safer bathing experience.
Can All Variants of COVID-19 Infect the Brain?

Can All Variants of COVID-19 Infect the Brain?

All COVID-19 variants have the capacity to penetrate the brain and infect nerve tissue, mostly through the olfactory nerves.
Adding Sugar to Your Coffee Poses No Significant Health Risks

Adding Sugar to Your Coffee Poses No Significant Health Risks

Study finds no significant health risks associated with sweetening your daily cup of coffee or tea.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests