Pregnancy and Smoking: Menthol E-Cigarettes Could Lead to Birth Defects

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 1 2025 1:52 PM

Vaping during pregnancy, especially with menthol, can interfere with early embryonic development and increase the risk of birth defects.

Highlights:
  • Menthol in e-cigarettes triggers stress channels in embryonic cells, disrupting development
  • The activation of these channels can interfere with key stages, such as gastrulation, where vital germ layers form
  • Vaping during pregnancy may increase the risk of birth defects due to the developmental disruptions
Vaping during pregnancy is becoming more widespread, but its effects on early human development remain poorly understood. A new study from scientists at the University of California, Riverside, suggests that menthol, a flavoring agent commonly found in e-cigarettes, may pose risks to a developing baby (1 Trusted Source
Menthol, a consumer product additive, adversely affects human embryonic stem cells via activation of TRPM8 and TRPA1 channels

Go to source).
Published in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine, the study used human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) to explore early stages of embryonic development. The researchers focused on how even low levels of menthol might impact crucial cellular processes.


Menthol Triggers Stress-Related Channels in Embryos

The study revealed that the concentration of menthol found in the blood of pregnant women who vape is sufficient to activate stress-related channels, known as Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) channels, in the hESCs.

“This activation caused a reduction in cell growth, an increase in cell death, and abnormal cell movement in the hESCs,” said Shabnam Etemadi, the first author of the research and a graduate student in bioengineering. “These alterations could disrupt a critical developmental stage known as gastrulation, potentially raising the risk of birth defects.”


TRP Channels in Reproductive Tissues and Embryos

Transient Receptor Potential channels are a family of ion channels found in various cell types, including those in reproductive tissues and embryos. They play key roles in various sensory and physiological functions, such as detecting temperature, pain, pressure, taste, and smell.

The researchers identified that one specific channel, TRPA1, was activated by very low concentrations of menthol. Their exposure model predicts that such levels would be present in the blood of pregnant women who vape, reaching the embryo.


Epiblast Cells and Their Role in Gastrulation

Etemadi further explained that gastrulation is a process where epiblast cells—cells capable of differentiating into any body cell type—move to form the mesoderm and endoderm. Gastrulation, which occurs in the third or fourth week of development, is a crucial stage as it leads to the formation of the three primary germ layers—ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

“These germ layers are the foundation for all future organs and tissues in the embryo. Any disruption during this stage could lead to significant birth defects caused by the misallocation of cells destined for specific tissues and organs,” she added.

“The use of e-cigarettes by pregnant women should be strongly discouraged until we fully understand how flavor chemicals, such as menthol, affect their embryos,” she concluded.

Talbot, the senior author of the study, emphasized the need for additional research into the potential dangers of vaping during pregnancy. The findings highlight concerns regarding the impact of mentholated e-cigarettes on embryonic and fetal development.


Effective Tips to Quit Smoking During Pregnancy

Quitting smoking during pregnancy is one of the best steps you can take for your baby’s health. Start by setting a quit date and removing all cigarettes, lighters, and vape devices from your surroundings. Seek support from your doctor, who can recommend nicotine replacement therapies or counseling tailored for pregnant women.

Identify and avoid triggers like stress or routine smoking habits by replacing them with healthier alternatives such as chewing gum, deep breathing exercises, or drinking water. Engage in physical activities like walking to curb cravings and distract yourself. Surround yourself with supportive family and friends who encourage your smoke-free journey.

Remember, every cigarette avoided is a step toward a healthier pregnancy and a stronger start for your baby.

Reference:
  1. Menthol, a consumer product additive, adversely affects human embryonic stem cells via activation of TRPM8 and TRPA1 channels - (https://academic.oup.com/stcltm/article/14/3/szae099/8096326)

Source-Medindia


