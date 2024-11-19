Predicting Aggressive Prostate Cancer With CtDNA Testing

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing offers a faster, more accurate way to predict and manage aggressive prostate cancer.
- Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is an advanced stage of prostate cancer
- High ctDNA% identifies aggressive mCRPC
- A new tool simplifies ctDNA testing, ensuring timely and accurate prostate cancer management
Diagnosis of prostate cancer using cell-free DNA methylation profiles from expressed prostatic secretions
ctDNA: Predicting Aggressive Prostate CancerPrognostic classification schemes and nomograms are used clinically to estimate disease aggression, treatment selection, and patient management. However, these methods are not capable of identifying mCRPC.
A high ctDNA% indicates a more aggressive prostate cancer. It can be used to identify how likely the tumor is to spread, resistance to treatment, therapy response, and survival expectations.
ctDNA testing is used to detect specific genetic mutations in the tumor DNA. For example, patients with mutations in their BRCA2 gene can be given a targeted treatment called PARP inhibitors. However, if the ctDNA% is too low, mutations cannot be detected and give erroneous results.
New Tool to Make Prostate Cancer Testing Faster and AccurateTo make ctDNA testing more efficient, researchers have created a large database of prostate cancer patients and linked their ctDNA% results to their clinical details like blood tests and treatment histories. Using this information, a new predictive tool was developed that estimates a patient’s ctDNA% based on routine blood tests.
This tool helps doctors prioritize patients for ctDNA testing, those likely to have high ctDNA%, and take immediate treatment actions. For patients with low ctDNA% can undergo tumor biopsies.
With more ctDNA testing becoming commercially available, this tool can help make these advanced diagnostics a routine part of cancer management, potentially saving more lives.
