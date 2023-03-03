About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Precarious Work may be Associated With Obesity
Precarious Work may be Associated With Obesity

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Highlights:
  • Body Mass Index (BMI) is a person’s weight in kilograms (or pounds) divided by the square of their height in meters (or feet), and a high BMI can indicate obesity
  • A recent study found an association between precarious work and a high BMI
  • The study defined precarious work as jobs with poor pay, a lack of job security, erratic timing, and no union representation

Could low-wage and insecure jobs lead to weight gain? A recent study from the University of Illinois Chicago links precarious work with increases in body mass index. The study adds to a growing body of evidence that precarious work may contribute to poor health outcomes.

What is Precarious Work

The scientists who wrote the paper defined precarious work as an accumulation of "unfavorable facets of employment," such as low wages, insecure employment contracts, irregular hours, and a lack of union representation (1 Trusted Source
Precarious work associated with high BMI

Go to source).

Men Affected More by Desk Jobs
Men Affected More by Desk Jobs
Men who sit for longer periods, in front of their desks, are more likely to become obese compared to women.
Precarious Work may be Associated With Obesity

"Over the last few decades, there has been an increase in the number of Americans engaging in precarious work — we see this with the rise of the 'gig' economy or the number of people working for ride-share companies, for example. With millions of Americans now engaging in precarious work, we need to pay closer attention to the health impacts of this type of employment, " said study author Vanessa Oddo, assistant professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences.

To understand the impact of precarious work on BMI, the researchers analyzed 20 years of data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth adult cohort (1996-2016). The average age of the participants was 44.

Aspects of Employment Assesseed

They looked at seven precarious employment dimensions — material rewards, working time arrangements, employment stability, and collective organization, for example — and identified 13 self-reported survey indicators of precarious employment. Computational and statistical models were used to compare these indicators with BMI, a rough indicator of obesity.

Impact of Precarious Work on Weight

Indicators of precarious employment were highest among Latino and Black women with lower education. A 1-point increase in precarious employment was associated with a 2.18-point increase in BMI.
"Healthy Weight Day" With Ruchika Sodhi
"Healthy Weight Day" With Ruchika Sodhi
In this celebrity interview, Medindia brings you an interview with Ruchika Sodhi
The researchers say that "these modest changes in BMI may have important implications at the population level, given that small changes in weight affect chronic disease risk.

"Policies and workplace interventions to improve employment quality warrant consideration to protect American workers and mitigate the growing burden of obesity-related chronic diseases in the United States," the authors write.

Reference :
  1. Precarious work associated with high BMI - (https:today.uic.edu/precarious-work-associated-with-high-bmi/)


Source: Medindia
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
