Pops of Color to Wash Away the Monsoon Monochrome

Fabric like viscose and modal are comfortable and come in many colors. They are light and breathable. Their fluidity makes them flattering for all body types.Yellow makes up for the lack of sunshine and brightens up your day instantly. For a chic work-from-home look, pair a simple yellow, summer dress with casual slippers.Though the current situation prevents us from exploring nature physically, floral or, jungle-inspired prints will help us stay connected with nature. Colorful prints can instantly uplift mood. Printed pants or high-waisted bell-bottoms paired with a classic blouse, can't go wrong. Add some dainty gold jewelry, and you are good to go.When you are not in a mood for prints or loud colors, opt for a pair of comfortable straight fits denim. You can pair it with a classic white shirt. For an Indian twist, add some pieces of chunky silver jewelry.Bright neon colors give a fun twist to your monochrome outfit. It can be a great way of making yourself feel rejuvenated and full of energy.Fashion is a personal choice and all about comfort. Simultaneously, one should not hesitate to play with colors, and fabric and have some fun with fashion.Source: Medindia