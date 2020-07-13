by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 13, 2020 at 2:02 PM Health Watch
Pops of Color to Wash Away the Monsoon Monochrome
Monsoons can be cooling, but the constant dark and gloom can dampen the spirits. During this season, wearing dark colors can take a toll on mental health, adding to the gloom. Adding a pop of bright colors like pink, yellow, and orange, and prints to your wardrobe can make you feel uplifted and stay stylish at the same time. It will help to lighten mood effectively.

A few tips have been offered by fashion guide Nelson Jaffery and Abhishek Yadav, Head of design at Liva and Spykar Lifestyles to brighten the mood during monsoons.

Choosing the Right Fabric


Fabric like viscose and modal are comfortable and come in many colors. They are light and breathable. Their fluidity makes them flattering for all body types.

Add Yellow

Yellow makes up for the lack of sunshine and brightens up your day instantly. For a chic work-from-home look, pair a simple yellow, summer dress with casual slippers.

Nature-Inspired Prints

Though the current situation prevents us from exploring nature physically, floral or, jungle-inspired prints will help us stay connected with nature. Colorful prints can instantly uplift mood. Printed pants or high-waisted bell-bottoms paired with a classic blouse, can't go wrong. Add some dainty gold jewelry, and you are good to go.

Include Denim

When you are not in a mood for prints or loud colors, opt for a pair of comfortable straight fits denim. You can pair it with a classic white shirt. For an Indian twist, add some pieces of chunky silver jewelry.

Neons

Bright neon colors give a fun twist to your monochrome outfit. It can be a great way of making yourself feel rejuvenated and full of energy.

Fashion is a personal choice and all about comfort. Simultaneously, one should not hesitate to play with colors, and fabric and have some fun with fashion.

Source: Medindia

