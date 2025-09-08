Poor Grocery Access Linked to Higher Stroke and Death in Heart Patients

Living in neighborhoods with limited access to full-service grocery stores increases stroke and death risks for patients with atrial fibrillation.
Impact of Food Desert Residence on Ischemic Stroke and Hospitalization Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients
Go to source). According to findings from Tulane University, those living in food deserts had more than twice the risk of ischemic stroke and nearly four times the risk of death compared with similar patients in areas with better food access.
Analyzing Atrial Fibrillation Cases by Neighborhood Food AccessThe study published in the journal JACC: Advances examined electronic health records of 1,553 patients treated for atrial fibrillation in the New Orleans region between 2010 and 2019. Using federal designations of food deserts, areas where many residents live more than a mile from a supermarket, patients were categorized by ZIP code: 1,115 inside food deserts and 438 outside.
The researchers compared patients with comparable medical conditions but differing neighborhood food access. Outcomes measured included hospitalizations, strokes, and deaths. Adjustments were made for factors such as age, sex, body mass index, existing health conditions like hypertension and diabetes, and medications including blood thinners.
Increase in Risk Linked to Food Desert ResidenceAfter accounting for other risk factors, living in a food desert correlated with a 2.21-fold increase in ischemic stroke risk and a 3.84-fold increase in death over five years. The combined risk of any negative outcome, hospitalization, stroke, or death, was 42% higher for patients in food deserts. The researchers suggest these findings likely apply to vulnerable populations nationwide.
Dr. Nassir Marrouche, director of the Tulane University Heart and Vascular Institute, emphasized the critical role of the living environment in patient outcomes. He noted that basic neighborhood infrastructure, such as access to healthy food, can be as vital as clinical care in saving lives.
Connecting ZIP Codes and Food Access Through National DatabasesThe team utilized the REACHnet clinical research database and matched patients’ ZIP codes with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Access Research Atlas. Standard survival curves and risk models were employed to compare outcomes while controlling for confounding variables.
To mitigate risks, the authors recommend clinicians screen patients for food access challenges and connect those at risk with nutrition programs or social services. Policymakers and health systems should consider targeting nutrition support and improving grocery access in neighborhoods housing medically vulnerable residents.
Targeted Heart Health Efforts for the New Orleans CommunityAt the Tulane Research Innovation for Arrhythmia Discovery Center, efforts focus on addressing the unique needs of the New Orleans community. Expanded cardiovascular screenings and early detection in high-risk neighborhoods could save lives by uncovering striking health disparities.
By leveraging local data and real-world insights, the center aims to develop more inclusive care models that enhance cardiovascular outcomes where they are needed most, especially in underserved communities.
To sum up, atrial fibrillation patients living in food deserts face substantially higher risks of ischemic stroke and death. Addressing food access disparities through targeted screening, nutrition programs, and improved local infrastructure is essential to improving cardiovascular health outcomes in vulnerable communities.
