Poor Grocery Access Linked to Higher Stroke and Death in Heart Patients

Living in neighborhoods with limited access to full-service grocery stores increases stroke and death risks for patients with atrial fibrillation.

Highlights: Living in neighborhoods with limited grocery access doubles ischemic stroke risk in atrial fibrillation patients

in atrial fibrillation patients Mortality risk for these patients is nearly four times higher in food deserts

Screening for food access barriers can improve patient outcomes and save lives

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impact of Food Desert Residence on Ischemic Stroke and Hospitalization Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

More than twice the risk of ischemic stroke and nearly four times the chance of death affect atrial fibrillation patients living over a mile away from full-service grocery stores. #foodaccess #stroke #medindia’

More than twice the risk of ischemic stroke and nearly four times the chance of death affect atrial fibrillation patients living over a mile away from full-service grocery stores. #foodaccess #stroke #medindia’

Advertisement

Analyzing Atrial Fibrillation Cases by Neighborhood Food Access

Advertisement

Increase in Risk Linked to Food Desert Residence

Advertisement

Connecting ZIP Codes and Food Access Through National Databases

Targeted Heart Health Efforts for the New Orleans Community

Impact of Food Desert Residence on Ischemic Stroke and Hospitalization Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients - (https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.102083)

Patients with atrial fibrillation who).According to findings from Tulane University,compared with similar patients in areas with better food access.The study published in the journalexamined electronic health records ofin the New Orleans region between 2010 and 2019. Using federal designations of food deserts, areas where many residents live more than a mile from a supermarket, patients were categorized by ZIP code: 1,115 inside food deserts and 438 outside.The researchers compared patients with. Outcomes measured included hospitalizations, strokes, and deaths. Adjustments were made for factors such as age, sex, body mass index, existing health conditions like hypertension and diabetes, and medications including blood thinners.After accounting for other risk factors, living in a food desert correlated with a. The combined risk of any negative outcome,. The researchers suggest these findings likely apply to vulnerable populations nationwide.Dr. Nassir Marrouche, director of the Tulane University Heart and Vascular Institute, emphasized the critical role of the living environment in patient outcomes. He noted that basic neighborhood infrastructure, such asThe team utilized the REACHnet clinical research database and matched patients’ ZIP codes with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Access Research Atlas. Standard survival curves and risk models were employed to compare outcomes while controlling for confounding variables.To mitigate risks, the authors recommendPolicymakers and health systems should consider targeting nutrition support andAt the Tulane Research Innovation for Arrhythmia Discovery Center, efforts focus on addressing the unique needs of the New Orleans community.could save lives by uncovering striking health disparities.By leveraging local data and real-world insights, the center aims to develop more inclusive care models that enhance cardiovascular outcomes where they are needed most, especially in underserved communities.To sum up, atrial fibrillation patients living in food deserts face substantially higher risks of ischemic stroke and death. Addressing food access disparities through targeted screening, nutrition programs, and improved local infrastructure is essential to improving cardiovascular health outcomes in vulnerable communities.Source-Medindia