About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Poor Glycemic Control in Diabetic Teens Tied to Nerve Damage Risk

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 11 2025 2:58 PM

Teens with poorly managed type 1 diabetes face a sharply higher risk of painful nerve damage in adulthood, warns a new 30-year study.

Poor Glycemic Control in Diabetic Teens Tied to Nerve Damage Risk
Highlights:
  • Teens with poorly controlled diabetes are more likely to develop neuropathy in adulthood
  • 30-year study shows early glycemic control predicts long-term nerve health
  • Adolescence is a critical period for lifelong diabetes management
A 30-year longitudinal study from the University of Michigan and Monash University reveals that poor blood sugar control during adolescence can lead to nerve damage (neuropathy) later in life for individuals with type 1 diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Associations between HbA1c and complications in children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before age 6: A 30-year follow-up study

Go to source).
Published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, the research highlights adolescence as a pivotal stage in shaping lifelong diabetic outcomes.

Investigators tracked children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before the age of six, collecting over 2,000 HbA1c readings from each participant across three decades. Those with the greatest rise in blood sugar during their teen years had the highest risk of developing painful neuropathy as adults.


Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

The Critical Window: How Teen Years Shape Diabetic Futures

Adolescence emerged as the most unstable phase for blood sugar control. Participants’ average HbA1c during their teen years was 8.9%—significantly higher than readings from childhood or adulthood. According to co-senior author Dr. Eva Feldman, “supporting teenagers with diabetes through this turbulent stage is essential to preventing lifelong complications.”

Neuropathy, affecting up to 50% of people with diabetes, damages peripheral nerves, causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the hands and feet. The findings underline that hyperglycemia in adolescence not only predicts future neuropathy but also makes it harder to achieve stable blood sugar control in adulthood.


Quiz on Diabetes Medications
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...

Why Adolescent Hyperglycemia Hurts More Than You Think

The researchers believe that prolonged high blood sugar during adolescence disrupts cell metabolism, insulin signaling, and glucose regulation—setting off a cascade that worsens with age. “Difficulties maintaining blood sugar as a teen can make future management harder,” Dr. Feldman noted.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Kara Mizokami-Stout, a diabetes expert at the University of Michigan (not involved in the study), said, “While blood sugar levels are key, vascular factors may also contribute to nerve damage. This study reinforces the urgent need to maximize care and emotional support for young people living with diabetes.”


Blood Sugar Chart
Blood Sugar Chart
The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.

From Childhood Care to Adult Independence: Bridging the Gap

The transition from pediatric to adult diabetes care often coincides with the teenage years—a period when hormonal changes, peer pressure, and emotional challenges make disease management difficult. The authors emphasize that a structured, supportive transition program can prevent lapses in glycemic control and reduce future complications.

Parents and caregivers play a crucial role, but healthcare systems must also adapt by integrating psychological counseling, lifestyle coaching, and personalized glucose monitoring to guide adolescents safely into adulthood.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Long-Term Vision: Preventing Neuropathy Before It Starts

The study’s implications go beyond diabetes alone—it sheds light on how early-life metabolic health affects long-term nerve integrity. Preventing adolescent hyperglycemia may be the single most powerful way to cut the future burden of diabetic neuropathy.

Lead author Dr. Feldman summarized: “Every teenage year of poor glycemic control adds to the body’s metabolic memory. But with early intervention, education, and consistent follow-up, this trend can be reversed.”

Reference:
  1. Associations between HbA1c and complications in children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before age 6: A 30-year follow-up study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40902900/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All