Poor Glycemic Control in Diabetic Teens Tied to Nerve Damage Risk

Teens with poorly managed type 1 diabetes face a sharply higher risk of painful nerve damage in adulthood, warns a new 30-year study.
Associations between HbA1c and complications in children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before age 6: A 30-year follow-up study
Go to source). Published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, the research highlights adolescence as a pivotal stage in shaping lifelong diabetic outcomes.
Investigators tracked children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before the age of six, collecting over 2,000 HbA1c readings from each participant across three decades. Those with the greatest rise in blood sugar during their teen years had the highest risk of developing painful neuropathy as adults.
The Critical Window: How Teen Years Shape Diabetic FuturesAdolescence emerged as the most unstable phase for blood sugar control. Participants’ average HbA1c during their teen years was 8.9%—significantly higher than readings from childhood or adulthood. According to co-senior author Dr. Eva Feldman, “supporting teenagers with diabetes through this turbulent stage is essential to preventing lifelong complications.”
Neuropathy, affecting up to 50% of people with diabetes, damages peripheral nerves, causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the hands and feet. The findings underline that hyperglycemia in adolescence not only predicts future neuropathy but also makes it harder to achieve stable blood sugar control in adulthood.
Why Adolescent Hyperglycemia Hurts More Than You ThinkThe researchers believe that prolonged high blood sugar during adolescence disrupts cell metabolism, insulin signaling, and glucose regulation—setting off a cascade that worsens with age. “Difficulties maintaining blood sugar as a teen can make future management harder,” Dr. Feldman noted.
Commenting on the findings, Dr. Kara Mizokami-Stout, a diabetes expert at the University of Michigan (not involved in the study), said, “While blood sugar levels are key, vascular factors may also contribute to nerve damage. This study reinforces the urgent need to maximize care and emotional support for young people living with diabetes.”
From Childhood Care to Adult Independence: Bridging the GapThe transition from pediatric to adult diabetes care often coincides with the teenage years—a period when hormonal changes, peer pressure, and emotional challenges make disease management difficult. The authors emphasize that a structured, supportive transition program can prevent lapses in glycemic control and reduce future complications.
Parents and caregivers play a crucial role, but healthcare systems must also adapt by integrating psychological counseling, lifestyle coaching, and personalized glucose monitoring to guide adolescents safely into adulthood.
Long-Term Vision: Preventing Neuropathy Before It StartsThe study’s implications go beyond diabetes alone—it sheds light on how early-life metabolic health affects long-term nerve integrity. Preventing adolescent hyperglycemia may be the single most powerful way to cut the future burden of diabetic neuropathy.
Lead author Dr. Feldman summarized: “Every teenage year of poor glycemic control adds to the body’s metabolic memory. But with early intervention, education, and consistent follow-up, this trend can be reversed.”
