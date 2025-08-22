About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pleasure Your Way to Better Prostate Health, Says Science

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 22 2025 4:22 PM
Ejaculating 21 times a month is linked to a 20 percent reduction in prostate cancer risk.

Pleasure Your Way to Better Prostate Health, Says Science
Highlights:
  • Ejaculating 21 times a month cuts prostate cancer risk by 20 percent
  • Harmful toxins may be expelled through regular ejaculation
  • Unhealthy lifestyle choices still play a major role in cancer risk
Regular ejaculation serves as a powerful protective factor against prostate cancer.
A comprehensive analysis involving 32,000 men over an 18-year period found that those who ejaculated 21 times per month reduced their risk of developing prostate cancer by 20 percent, according to findings published in European Urology.

Although the biological mechanism behind this correlation is not yet definitively known, Dr. Anne Calvaresi, chair of the Urology Care Foundation’s Prostate Health Committee, suggested that ejaculation might help protect the prostate by expelling harmful chemicals that accumulate in semen (1 Trusted Source
You need to ejaculate HOW many times a month to help prevent prostate cancer?

Go to source).


Preventive Role of Ejaculation in Long-Term Prostate Wellness

The study's authors highlighted that higher ejaculation frequency during adulthood was consistently linked with lower chances of being diagnosed with prostate cancer later in life. They noted that this was the most compelling evidence so far pointing toward ejaculation playing a preventive role against this form of cancer.

However, ejaculation frequency alone is not a foolproof defense. The authors and other health experts agree that broader lifestyle choices, such as diet and environmental exposure, are critical in influencing overall prostate health.


Lifestyle Factors That Influence Prostate Health

Research has shown that: all increase the risk of prostate cancer. Experts strongly encourage men to eliminate these risks and adopt healthier habits to support both prostate health and overall well-being.

Dr. James Balch emphasized that avoiding prostate cancer requires a full commitment to eliminating environmental toxins and unhealthy dietary choices. He recommended a thoughtful nutrition plan that incorporates fundamental supplements known to positively affect prostate health.


Spanish Firm Links Employee Pleasure to Productivity

In an unusual move reflecting growing openness about health and wellness, a Spanish company introduced 30-minute masturbation breaks during work hours earlier this year. According to an employee quoted by Indy100, these breaks not only reduced workplace aggression and improved productivity, but also potentially contributed to improved prostate health.

This cultural shift toward acknowledging male reproductive health in workplace policies represents a novel step forward in preventive wellness, further supporting the value of regular ejaculation for long-term health.

No single habit can guarantee protection, but this long-term study provides compelling evidence that regular ejaculation contributes meaningfully to prostate health. Combined with healthy lifestyle choices — such as proper nutrition, regular exercise, and toxin avoidance — men can take tangible steps toward reducing their risk of prostate issues and supporting lifelong wellness.

Reference:
  1. You need to ejaculate HOW many times a month to help prevent prostate cancer? - (https://metro.co.uk/2025/07/31/need-ejaculate-many-times-a-month-help-prevent-prostate-cancer-23798014/)

Source-Medindia
