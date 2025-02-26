About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Plant-Rich, Low Saturated-Fat Diet May Reduce Psoriasis Severity

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 26 2025 10:19 AM

A plant-rich, low-fat diet may ease psoriasis symptoms, highlighting the role of healthy eating in managing skin health.

Plant-Rich, Low Saturated-Fat Diet May Reduce Psoriasis Severity
Highlights:
  • Plant-rich, low saturated-fat diets linked to reduced psoriasis severity
  • Higher red meat intake is associated with more severe psoriasis
  • Fruits, nuts, and legumes may help ease psoriasis symptoms
A recent study by King’s College London, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, reveals that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean meats, while low in salt, sugar, and saturated fats, is associated with reduced psoriasis severity. Psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition, affects millions globally and is linked to immune system dysfunction (1 Trusted Source
Associations between diet quality indices and psoriasis severity: results from the Asking People with Psoriasis about Lifestyle and Eating (APPLE) cross-sectional study

Go to source).
The study analyzed data from 257 adults with psoriasis who completed an online survey. Researchers assessed participants' adherence to various diet quality scores, including the Mediterranean Diet Score, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) score, and the Healthy Plant-based Diet Index. Psoriasis severity was self-reported using a validated questionnaire.


Some of the Best Home Remedies for Psoriasis
Some of the Best Home Remedies for Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a chronic skin disorder that can be treated with herbs, lifestyle changes and also home phototherapy.
Advertisement

Key Findings

  • DASH and Plant-Based Diet Benefits: Individuals with higher adherence to the DASH diet and the Healthy Plant-based Diet Index experienced significantly lower psoriasis severity.
  • Impact of Meat Consumption: Higher consumption of red and processed meats was linked to more severe psoriasis, even after adjusting for body mass index (BMI).
  • Role of Fruits and Nuts: Increased intake of fruits, nuts, and legumes correlated with reduced psoriasis severity, although this association was influenced by BMI.

Advertisement
Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
Psoriasis therapy can reduce coronary inflammation, thereby lowering the risk of cardiac events. Effect of therapy can be measured by a novel imaging biomarker called perivascular fat attenuation index (FAI).

Why Diet Matters

The DASH diet, initially designed to lower blood pressure, focuses on plant-rich foods and low saturated-fat intake. The Healthy Plant-based Diet Index emphasizes healthy plant foods, including whole grains, legumes, and plant oils, while minimizing animal products and unhealthy plant-based foods.


Advertisement
Psoriasis - Symptoms and Signs
Psoriasis - Symptoms and Signs
The most common symptoms of psoriasis are reddish patches of inflamed skin covered by silvery scales

Implications for Psoriasis Management

These findings suggest dietary adjustments could complement traditional psoriasis treatments. By incorporating dietary assessments into routine care, healthcare providers may offer additional support for managing this condition.

Moreover, the study highlights the importance of personalized nutrition plans for individuals with psoriasis. Patients can benefit from tailored dietary advice that aligns with their unique needs, lifestyle, and existing health conditions. A balanced plant-based diet not only supports skin health but may also reduce the risk of other chronic diseases like cardiovascular issues and diabetes, which are commonly associated with psoriasis.

Additionally, the psychological impact of psoriasis should not be overlooked. Improved dietary habits could enhance patients' mental well-being by reducing visible symptoms and boosting self-confidence. Future research could explore how integrating dietary counseling with dermatological care influences long-term patient outcomes.

This study adds to growing evidence that diet plays a crucial role in managing psoriasis. A plant-rich, low saturated-fat diet may help alleviate symptoms and improve patients' quality of life, offering hope for a holistic approach to psoriasis care.

Reference:
  1. Associations between diet quality indices and psoriasis severity: results from the Asking People with Psoriasis about Lifestyle and Eating (APPLE) cross-sectional study - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/associations-between-diet-quality-indices-and-psoriasis-severity-results-from-the-asking-people-with-psoriasis-about-lifestyle-and-eating-apple-crosssectional-study/E4A7D04ABB61D7C9117AB0B17036E0F1)

Source-Medindia
Diet for Psoriasis
Diet for Psoriasis
Learn what causes psoriasis, the appropriate diet to follow and the importance of diet in the treatment of this medical condition.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional