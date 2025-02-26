Plant-Rich, Low Saturated-Fat Diet May Reduce Psoriasis Severity

A plant-rich, low-fat diet may ease psoriasis symptoms, highlighting the role of healthy eating in managing skin health.
- Plant-rich, low saturated-fat diets linked to reduced psoriasis severity
- Higher red meat intake is associated with more severe psoriasis
- Fruits, nuts, and legumes may help ease psoriasis symptoms
Associations between diet quality indices and psoriasis severity: results from the Asking People with Psoriasis about Lifestyle and Eating (APPLE) cross-sectional study
Go to source). The study analyzed data from 257 adults with psoriasis who completed an online survey. Researchers assessed participants' adherence to various diet quality scores, including the Mediterranean Diet Score, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) score, and the Healthy Plant-based Diet Index. Psoriasis severity was self-reported using a validated questionnaire.
Key Findings
- DASH and Plant-Based Diet Benefits: Individuals with higher adherence to the DASH diet and the Healthy Plant-based Diet Index experienced significantly lower psoriasis severity.
- Impact of Meat Consumption: Higher consumption of red and processed meats was linked to more severe psoriasis, even after adjusting for body mass index (BMI).
- Role of Fruits and Nuts: Increased intake of fruits, nuts, and legumes correlated with reduced psoriasis severity, although this association was influenced by BMI.
Why Diet MattersThe DASH diet, initially designed to lower blood pressure, focuses on plant-rich foods and low saturated-fat intake. The Healthy Plant-based Diet Index emphasizes healthy plant foods, including whole grains, legumes, and plant oils, while minimizing animal products and unhealthy plant-based foods.
Implications for Psoriasis ManagementThese findings suggest dietary adjustments could complement traditional psoriasis treatments. By incorporating dietary assessments into routine care, healthcare providers may offer additional support for managing this condition.
Moreover, the study highlights the importance of personalized nutrition plans for individuals with psoriasis. Patients can benefit from tailored dietary advice that aligns with their unique needs, lifestyle, and existing health conditions. A balanced plant-based diet not only supports skin health but may also reduce the risk of other chronic diseases like cardiovascular issues and diabetes, which are commonly associated with psoriasis.
Additionally, the psychological impact of psoriasis should not be overlooked. Improved dietary habits could enhance patients' mental well-being by reducing visible symptoms and boosting self-confidence. Future research could explore how integrating dietary counseling with dermatological care influences long-term patient outcomes.
This study adds to growing evidence that diet plays a crucial role in managing psoriasis. A plant-rich, low saturated-fat diet may help alleviate symptoms and improve patients' quality of life, offering hope for a holistic approach to psoriasis care.
Reference:
- Associations between diet quality indices and psoriasis severity: results from the Asking People with Psoriasis about Lifestyle and Eating (APPLE) cross-sectional study - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/associations-between-diet-quality-indices-and-psoriasis-severity-results-from-the-asking-people-with-psoriasis-about-lifestyle-and-eating-apple-crosssectional-study/E4A7D04ABB61D7C9117AB0B17036E0F1)
Source-Medindia