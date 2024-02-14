Plant-Rich Diet Boosts Prostate Cancer Health

Highlights: A plant-based diet can improve sexual function, urinary health, and hormonal balance in prostate cancer patients

Plant-rich foods displayed 8% to 11% better scores in sexual function and 14% better scores for urinary health compared to those with the lowest plant-based intake

Challenges the misconception that meat consumption enhances male sexual function

Association of plant-based diet index with quality of life in patients with prostate cancer.



Dietary Choices and Prostate Health: The Impact of Plant-Based Nutrition

Did You Know?

People who follow a plant-based diet have lower BMI, and blood pressure comparable to regular meat-eaters. They have a relatively low risk of heart disease, diabetes, kidney stones, cataracts, and possibly some cancers.

Plant-Based Diets Improve Quality of Life for Prostate Cancer Patients

Limitations and Future Directions

