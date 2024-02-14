About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Plant-Rich Diet Boosts Prostate Cancer Health

Plant-Rich Diet Boosts Prostate Cancer Health

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 14 2024 12:54 PM

Highlights:
  • A plant-based diet can improve sexual function, urinary health, and hormonal balance in prostate cancer patients
  • Plant-rich foods displayed 8% to 11% better scores in sexual function and 14% better scores for urinary health compared to those with the lowest plant-based intake
  • Challenges the misconception that meat consumption enhances male sexual function
Prostate cancer is a prevalent and potentially life-threatening disease among American men, prompting ongoing research to explore various aspects of prevention and management. A recent study conducted by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health delves into the impact of diet on the quality of life for prostate cancer patients.
The study, published in the journal Cancer, focuses on the relationship between a plant-based diet and common side effects, such as erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and hormonal health issues, that often emerge after prostate cancer treatment (1 Trusted Source
Association of plant-based diet index with quality of life in patients with prostate cancer.

Go to source).

Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it’s too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...
Advertisement

Dietary Choices and Prostate Health: The Impact of Plant-Based Nutrition

The research involved an analysis of data from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, which began in 1986 and comprises information from over 50,000 male healthcare professionals. The study focused on more than 3,500 men with early-stage prostate cancer who had not yet experienced metastasis.

The participants were categorized into five groups (quintiles) based on the proportion of plant-based foods versus animal foods they reported consuming. The researchers assessed the impact of diet on measures of sexual function, urinary health, and hormonal health, using surveys administered every two to four years.

Did You Know?


People who follow a plant-based diet have lower BMI, and blood pressure comparable to regular meat-eaters. They have a relatively low risk of heart disease, diabetes, kidney stones, cataracts, and possibly some cancers.
The study revealed compelling associations between a plant-based diet and improved quality of life outcomes for prostate cancer patients. Participants in the highest quintile of plant-based food consumption demonstrated 8% to 11% better scores in sexual function, up to 14% better scores for urinary health, and up to 13% better scores for hormonal health compared to those in the lowest quintile.

The results also indicated an improvement in bowel function, possibly linked to the dietary fiber present in plant-based foods.

Advertisement
Prostate Cancer | Cancer of Prostate - Incidence, Prevention, Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Prostate Cancer | Cancer of Prostate - Incidence, Prevention, Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Plant-Based Diets Improve Quality of Life for Prostate Cancer Patients

The findings of this study suggest that adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts while limiting meat and dairy intake may contribute to a better quality of life for prostate cancer survivors.

The potential benefits include enhanced sexual function, urinary health, hormonal balance, and overall vitality. These improvements are particularly significant given the common side effects associated with prostate cancer treatments, such as surgery and radiation.

The study challenges the historical misconception that meat consumption boosts sexual function in men and underscores the potential advantages of plant-based diets for prostate cancer patients.

The research highlights the diverse health and environmental benefits associated with plant-based nutrition, adding to the growing body of evidence supporting the positive impact of such diets on overall well-being.

Read More to Know About ‘Plant-Based Diets Keep Breast Cancer at Bay’


Advertisement
Prostate Cancer - Animation
Prostate Cancer - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Prostate Cancer

Limitations and Future Directions

It is crucial to acknowledge the limitations of the study, including its predominantly White, healthcare professional participant pool. To enhance the generalizability of the findings, future research plans involve expanding the study to include a more diverse group of patients, encompassing various ethnic backgrounds and individuals with more advanced stages of prostate cancer.

This broader approach aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between plant-based diets and quality of life across diverse populations.

In conclusion, a plant-based diet has potential benefits for prostate cancer patients. Simple dietary changes, such as increasing the consumption of fruits, vegetables, and plant-based foods while reducing meat and dairy intake, may contribute to improved post-treatment quality of life among prostate cancer survivors.

Reference:
  1. Association of plant-based diet index with quality of life in patients with prostate cancer - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2023.41.16_suppl.5037)

Source-Medindia
Go Plant-based to Boost Chances of Prostate Cancer Survival
Go Plant-based to Boost Chances of Prostate Cancer Survival
Plant-based diet can help those suffering from prostate cancer

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X