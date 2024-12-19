Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 19). Plant-Based Protein Lowers Heart Disease Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/plant-based-protein-lowers-heart-disease-risk-218346-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Plant-Based Protein Lowers Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. Dec 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/plant-based-protein-lowers-heart-disease-risk-218346-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Plant-Based Protein Lowers Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/plant-based-protein-lowers-heart-disease-risk-218346-1.htm. (accessed Dec 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Plant-Based Protein Lowers Heart Disease Risk. Medindia, viewed Dec 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/plant-based-protein-lowers-heart-disease-risk-218346-1.htm.