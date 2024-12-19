About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Plant-Based Protein Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 19 2024 3:49 PM

Higher plant-based protein reduces heart disease risk, especially with more protein intake overall, replacing red and processed meats.

Highlights:
  • A plant-to-animal protein ratio of 1:2 reduces heart disease risk
  • Replacing red meat with plant-based sources, like legumes, is key
  • Higher overall protein intake enhances the benefits for heart health
Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have also found that higher the plant protein food ratio compared to animal protein food can decrease the risk of CVD and CHD. Research out of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that choosing plant sources of protein, such as nuts and legumes instead of red and processed meats lead to vast improvements in heart health (1 Trusted Source
Score another point for the plants

Go to source).
The analysis took data from the three large physical-health researches, which consisted of over 203,000 men and women and investigated their diet and heart condition within three decades.

Researchers found that participants who consumed a higher ratio of plant to animal protein (at least 1:2) had a 19% reduced risk of CVD and a 27% reduced risk of CHD than those consuming a higher ratio (~1:4.2). These positive effects were considerably more significant among consumers of higher total dietary protein contents.

Ratio That is Good for Our Heart’s Health

The study’s findings indicate that the ideal plant-to-animal protein ratio for heart health is around 1:2. For preventing coronary heart disease, a ratio closer to 1:1. A score of 3 or higher is the most beneficial rating. In comparison, the average American currently consumes a 1:3 ratio.

Why Plant Protein Matters

There are endorsements of plant-based protein for enhancement of health with regards to the heart. Because of these molecular constituents-dietary fiber, antioxidants, healthy fats, and certain minerals, the proteins help regulate one’s blood lipids and pressure, and reduce inflammation. The consuming of substitute food products particularly by eliminating red and processed meats is exemplary of plant-based proteins with cardiovascular improvements.

The study did not show a clear trend of the plant-animal proteins ratio impacting the odds of a stroke but a replacement of red and processed meats with plant protein was associated with the reduced odds of a stroke. Researchers also noted that the heart disease risk reduction began to plateau at a 1:2 of plant to animal protein; however, risk of coronary heart disease went on to decline with increasing ratios of plant protein to animal protein.

This study points out the need to replace animal protein with plant protein for more effective health of the heart. Avoiding red and processed meat and replacing them with more legume and nuts one can lower dangers of complicated cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases. Additional work is necessary to determine the precise proportions of plant and animal protein combined, as well as its impact on stroke risk.

Reference:
  1. Score another point for the plants - (https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2024/12/higher-plant-to-animal-protein-ratio-improves-heart-health/)


Source-Medindia
