Plant-Based Omega-3s Work Better Than We Thought

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 31 2025 10:51 AM

A year-long study finds that plant-based omega-3s from flaxseed oil significantly raise EPA and DHA levels when diet is optimized, challenging long-held assumptions.

Highlights:
  • Flaxseed oil significantly raised EPA, DPA, and DHA levels over one year
  • Baseline omega-3 status mattered more than diet type
  • Algae-based omega-3s may still be necessary for full coverage
For years, people following vegetarian and vegan diets have been told the same thing: plant-based omega-3s don’t really count. The human body, experts said, simply couldn’t convert alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) from foods like flaxseed into the powerful long-chain omega-3s, EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), that protect the heart and brain. A new year-long diet study now suggests that belief may be incomplete (1 Trusted Source
Impact of α-linolenic acid supplementation on long-chain n-3 fatty acid profiles in Western, flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan diets

Go to source).
In research published in Frontiers in Nutrition, scientists found that when diet quality is carefully controlled, plant-based ALA from flaxseed oil significantly raises levels of EPA, DPA, and even DHA in the body.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions about poor omega-3 conversion and show that baseline omega-3 status, not diet type or gender, plays the biggest role in how well the body responds. The study also highlights why vegans may still benefit from algae-based EPA and DHA, even as plant sources perform better than expected.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Plants may not replace fish—but they’re far from useless. #omega3 #plantbasednutrition #flaxseed #hearthealth #brainhealth #medindia

Why Omega-3s Matter

EPA and DHA play key roles in cardiovascular protection, brain health, and inflammation control. These fats are mainly found in fatty fish, which is why vegetarians and vegans often show much lower blood levels.

While the human body can convert ALA into EPA and DHA, this process has long been considered inefficient. This new research challenges that assumption.


Inside the Year-Long Diet Study

The NuEva study followed 168 adults for 12 months, spanning four dietary patterns:
  • Omnivores
  • Flexitarians
  • Vegetarians
  • Vegans
Participants followed nutrient-optimized meal plans designed to reduce omega-6 intake, which competes with omega-3 conversion. From month three onward, they received about 3 grams of ALA daily from flaxseed oil.

Blood and red blood cell omega-3 levels were measured every three months.


What the Researchers Found

Across all diet groups:
  • ALA levels rose by up to 38%
  • EPA increased by up to 41%
  • DHA increased by up to 26%
Vegans showed the largest relative improvements, but their absolute EPA and DHA levels still remained lower than those of omnivores and flexitarians.

The strongest predictor of improvement wasn’t gender, age, or BMI, it was how low a person’s omega-3 levels were at the start.


Why Diet Context Matters

One key takeaway: conversion improved when omega-6 intake was controlled. Many plant-based diets are high in omega-6 fats, which block ALA from converting efficiently.

When that competition was reduced, the body’s own enzymes performed far better than expected.

Does This Mean Vegans Don’t Need Supplements?

Not quite. While flaxseed oil improved omega-3 status, it did not fully normalize EPA and DHA levels, especially in vegans. Researchers recommend combining ALA-rich foods like flaxseed, walnuts, and chia seeds with algae-based EPA and DHA supplements for optimal coverage.

The Bottom Line

Plant-based omega-3s are not as ineffective as once believed, especially when diet quality is optimized. But they’re also not a complete replacement for marine omega-3s.

For vegetarians and vegans, the smartest approach is a dual strategy: ALA-rich plant foods plus algae-derived EPA and DHA.

Reference:
  1. Impact of α-linolenic acid supplementation on long-chain n-3 fatty acid profiles in Western, flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan diets - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1727308/full)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are plant-based omega-3s?

A: They mainly come as ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), found in flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, and some plant oils.

Q: Can ALA really convert to EPA and DHA?

A: Yes. This study shows conversion is higher than previously thought when omega-6 intake is controlled.

Q: Why does omega-6 intake matter?

A: Omega-6 fats compete with omega-3s for the same enzymes, reducing ALA conversion when intake is high.

Q: Do vegetarians and vegans still need supplements?

Q: Who benefits most from flaxseed oil supplementation?

A: People with low baseline omega-3 levels, especially those following vegetarian or vegan diets.


