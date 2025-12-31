Did You Know? Plants may not replace fish—but they’re far from useless. #omega3 #plantbasednutrition #flaxseed #hearthealth #brainhealth #medindia

Impact of α-linolenic acid supplementation on long-chain n-3 fatty acid profiles in Western, flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan diets

A year-long study finds that plant-based omega-3s from flaxseed oil significantly raise EPA and DHA levels when diet is optimized, challenging long-held assumptions.

Plant-Based Omega-3s Work Better Than We Thought

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are plant-based omega-3s?

A: They mainly come as ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), found in flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, and some plant oils.

Q: Can ALA really convert to EPA and DHA?

A: Yes. This study shows conversion is higher than previously thought when omega-6 intake is controlled.

Q: Why does omega-6 intake matter?

A: Omega-6 fats compete with omega-3s for the same enzymes, reducing ALA conversion when intake is high.

Q: Do vegetarians and vegans still need supplements?

Q: Who benefits most from flaxseed oil supplementation?

A: People with low baseline omega-3 levels, especially those following vegetarian or vegan diets.