Planning a Baby in 2026? 5 Fertility Tests Women Must Do First

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jan 28 2026 3:09 PM

Early fertility tests help women identify hormonal, metabolic, and reproductive risks in advance, improving conception planning and supporting healthier pregnancies in 2026.

Planning a Baby in 2026? 5 Fertility Tests Women Must Do First
Highlights:
  • Early fertility tests reveal silent reproductive and hormonal problems
  • Thyroid, ovarian reserve, and anemia strongly affect conception success
  • Preconception screening improves maternal and fetal health outcomes
Planning a pregnancy in 2026 is prompting renewed attention toward preconception health screening, with experts urging women to undergo fertility testing months before trying to conceive (1 Trusted Source
Before the beginning: nutrition and lifestyle in the preconception period and its importance for future health.

Go to source).
January is increasingly viewed as an ideal window for assessment, allowing sufficient time to correct hormonal, metabolic, and reproductive risks that could otherwise delay conception or complicate pregnancy.

Medical research consistently shows that pregnancy outcomes are shaped well before fertilization occurs. A growing body of evidence highlights that conditions such as thyroid imbalance, anemia, insulin resistance, and reduced ovarian reserve frequently go undetected until conception is delayed. Identifying these factors early allows women to take corrective action and approach pregnancy planning with greater confidence.


How Thyroid Testing Impacts Fertility Outcomes

The thyroid gland regulates menstrual cycles, ovulation, and early fetal development. Even mild thyroid dysfunction can interfere with fertility. Studies show that women with untreated hypothyroidism have higher risks of infertility and miscarriage.

Testing thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels before conception allows timely treatment, which has been shown to significantly improve pregnancy outcomes.


What Do Ovarian Reserve Tests Reveal About Egg Health?

Ovarian reserve testing evaluates both the quantity and potential quality of eggs. Two commonly used markers are Anti Müllerian Hormone (AMH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH).

Low AMH levels are associated with reduced fertility potential, while elevated FSH may indicate declining ovarian function. Research published in fertility journals confirms that these markers help guide reproductive planning and decision making.


Why Pelvic Ultrasound Is Key for Fertility Assessment

A pelvic ultrasound helps assess uterine structure, ovarian follicles, and conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is one of the most common causes of ovulatory infertility and affects up to 10 percent of women of reproductive age.

Early diagnosis allows lifestyle and medical interventions that improve ovulation and conception rates.

How Anemia and Blood Sugar Levels Affect Conception

Iron deficiency anemia remains highly prevalent among women and is linked to ovulatory dysfunction, fatigue, and increased pregnancy complications. Correcting low hemoglobin levels before pregnancy improves oxygen delivery to reproductive tissues.

Metabolic screening, including fasting blood sugar and HbA1c, helps detect insulin resistance. Research shows that metabolic optimization before conception lowers the risk of gestational diabetes and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Final Takeaway

Fertility health begins long before pregnancy starts. January fertility testing provides women with the opportunity to identify silent risks, improve reproductive health, and plan pregnancy with confidence. A proactive approach to preconception screening supports healthier mothers, smoother pregnancies, and better outcomes for future children.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What fertility tests should women do before planning pregnancy?

A: Key tests include thyroid function, ovarian reserve tests, pelvic ultrasound, hemoglobin levels, and blood sugar screening.

Q: When is the best time to get fertility tests done?

A: Ideally 6 to 12 months before trying to conceive to allow time for correction.

Q: Can fertility testing improve chances of natural pregnancy?

A: Yes, early detection and treatment of underlying issues significantly improve natural conception rates.

Q: Do regular menstrual cycles mean fertility is normal?

A: Not always. Hormonal or metabolic problems can exist even with regular periods.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for fertility evaluation?

A: An obstetrician and gynecologist is best suited for preconception fertility assessment.



Reference:
  1. Before the beginning: nutrition and lifestyle in the preconception period and its importance for future health. - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29673873/)
Source-Medindia


