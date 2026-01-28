Planning a Baby in 2026? 5 Fertility Tests Women Must Do First

Early fertility tests help women identify hormonal, metabolic, and reproductive risks in advance, improving conception planning and supporting healthier pregnancies in 2026.

Before the beginning: nutrition and lifestyle in the preconception period and its importance for future health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What fertility tests should women do before planning pregnancy?

A: Key tests include thyroid function, ovarian reserve tests, pelvic ultrasound, hemoglobin levels, and blood sugar screening.

Q: When is the best time to get fertility tests done?

A: Ideally 6 to 12 months before trying to conceive to allow time for correction.

Q: Can fertility testing improve chances of natural pregnancy?

A: Yes, early detection and treatment of underlying issues significantly improve natural conception rates.

Q: Do regular menstrual cycles mean fertility is normal?

A: Not always. Hormonal or metabolic problems can exist even with regular periods.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for fertility evaluation?

A: An obstetrician and gynecologist is best suited for preconception fertility assessment.