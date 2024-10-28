Pistachios: The Secret Snack for Better Eye Health

Eating pistachios daily can significantly improve eye health, boosting lutein levels that protect against blue light and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
- Pistachios are rich in lutein, a powerful antioxidant that boosts macular pigment optical density (MPOD) and protects against blue light
- Daily pistachio consumption significantly increases MPOD, helping to lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
- Pistachios may also support brain health by reducing oxidative stress and improving cognitive function due to lutein
Pistachios may help improve eye health, new study finds
How do Pistachios Help Improve Eye HealthThe randomized controlled research found that eating 2 ounces (57 grams) of pistachios per day for 12 weeks as part of a regular diet resulted in a significant rise in MPOD in otherwise healthy middle-aged to elderly persons. MPOD is a significant measure of eye health because it preserves the retina and lowers the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the major cause of blindness in older persons.
The study's findings are pertinent, as a national poll conducted by the American Foundation for the Blind found that Americans fear vision loss more than other significant health concerns.
Benefits of Eating Pistachios Daily
Increased MPOD:Participants who ate pistachios on a daily basis experienced a significant increase in MPOD after only 6 weeks, and the impact lasted the whole 12-week research.
Natural Lutein Source:Pistachios are the only nut that contains quantifiable amounts of lutein, a potent antioxidant that protects the eyes.
AMD Prevention Potential:According to the study, eating pistachios regularly may be a natural way to reduce your chance of developing AMD.
"Our findings indicate that pistachios are not only a nutritious snack, but they may also provide significant benefits for eye health," said Dr. Tammy Scott, a research and clinical neuropsychologist and the study's lead author. "This is especially important as people age and face higher risks of vision impairment."
Lutein from Pistachios Helps Filter Blue LightPistachios include lutein, which is important for eye health since it filters blue light and acts as an antioxidant. The study discovered that eating pistachios approximately doubled participants' daily intake of lutein, which is generally relatively low in most American diets, and dramatically increased plasma levels of lutein.
Dr. Scott notes that in the trial, subjects were chosen because they had low habitual baseline lutein intakes, and just 2 ounces per day significantly boosted lutein levels in the blood in only 6 weeks. "By simply incorporating a handful of pistachios into your diet, you can improve your intake of lutein, which is crucial for protecting your eyes," Dr. Scott shares. She adds that pistachios include good fat, which may improve the absorption of lutein in the body.
In the study, pistachios delivered roughly 1.6 mg of lutein, which is equivalent to double the typical daily consumption of lutein, a plant pigment known as xanthophylls, in U.S. adults.
Health Benefits of LuteinBeyond eye health, lutein in pistachios may improve brain function. "Lutein crosses the blood-brain barrier, where it may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation," says Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, the study's co-investigator.
Lutein accumulates selectively in the brain, as it does in the eye, and it may help to slow cognitive decline. According to studies, increased lutein levels are related to improved cognitive performance, such as memory and processing speed, making pistachios an important complement to a diet that promotes general healthy aging.
