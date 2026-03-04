Pigmented Japonica Rice Shows Slower Starch Digestion

Lipidomic profiling of 56 japonica rice cultivars and identification of novel fatty acid esters of hydroxy fatty acids

Lipidomic profiling of 56 japonica rice cultivars identifies novel FAHMFAs and shows slower in vitro starch digestion in pigmented rice varieties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is black rice scientifically proven to lower blood sugar?

A: No. This study measured in vitro starch digestion, not blood glucose levels in humans. Clinical trials are required to confirm glycemic effects.

Q: What are FAHMFAs found in pigmented rice?

A: FAHMFAs are fatty acid esters of hydroxy medium-chain fatty acids. They are bioactive lipids previously studied for potential anti-inflammatory and metabolic roles.

Q: Does slower starch digestion mean lower glycemic index?

A: Slower enzymatic hydrolysis may correlate with glycemic response, but glycemic index must be measured in human studies.

Q: Is this study based on human participants?

A: No. It was a laboratory-based lipidomic and simulated digestion analysis of rice cultivars.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for diet-related glucose control?

A: A registered nutrition specialist or endocrinologist can provide individualized advice for managing blood glucose levels.