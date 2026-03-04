REGISTER
Pigmented Japonica Rice Shows Slower Starch Digestion

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 4 2026 4:01 PM

Lipidomic profiling of 56 japonica rice cultivars identifies novel FAHMFAs and shows slower in vitro starch digestion in pigmented rice varieties.

Highlights:
  • 196 lipid molecules identified across 56 japonica rice cultivars
  • FAHMFAs reported in rice for the first time
  • Black and green rice demonstrated slower enzymatic starch hydrolysis than white rice
Rice is a primary staple for more than half of the global population, yet its minor bioactive components remain under characterized (1 Trusted Source
Lipidomic profiling of 56 japonica rice cultivars and identification of novel fatty acid esters of hydroxy fatty acids

Go to source).
A laboratory-based analytical study published in Food Research International evaluated the lipid composition and digestion behavior of 56 japonica rice cultivars.

The findings indicate that pigmented varieties, particularly black and green rice, contain previously unidentified bioactive lipids and demonstrate slower enzymatic starch digestion compared with conventional white rice under simulated gastrointestinal conditions.


What Is Japonica Rice?

Japonica rice is one of the two major subspecies of cultivated rice, alongside indica rice. It is short to medium in grain length and becomes soft, moist, and slightly sticky when cooked.

Japonica rice is widely consumed in East Asia and accounts for approximately 15 percent of global rice production. Compared with long-grain indica varieties, japonica rice differs in texture, starch structure, and biochemical composition, which may influence digestion characteristics and nutrient profile.


What Did Lipidomic Profiling Reveal About Japonica Rice?

The study employed comprehensive lipidomic profiling using high-resolution liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. Researchers analyzed 56 japonica rice cultivars collected across Japan, including white, brown, red, green, and black varieties.

Although lipids account for approximately 2 percent of rice composition, the analysis identified 196 distinct lipid molecules categorized into five major lipid classes. Pigmented cultivars demonstrated distinct lipid signatures compared with white rice.

The study reported the presence of FAHMFAs (fatty acid esters of hydroxy medium-chain fatty acids) in rice for the first time. These lipids have previously been associated in experimental metabolic studies with anti-inflammatory activity and improved insulin sensitivity. The researchers also identified LNAPEs (N-acyl-lysophosphatidylethanolamines), lipid mediators involved in cell signaling pathways.

A calculated health-promotion index based on lipid composition was higher in pigmented varieties compared with standard white rice.


How Was Starch Digestion Measured in the Study?

To assess metabolic implications, the investigators conducted an in vitro digestion model simulating human gastrointestinal enzyme activity. Cooked rice samples were exposed to digestive enzymes, and the rate of starch hydrolysis was measured over time.

Black and green japonica rice exhibited slower enzymatic starch degradation than white rice. The study reported comparative differences in hydrolysis rates, indicating delayed starch breakdown in pigmented varieties. However, precise percentage reductions, glycemic index values, and statistical effect sizes were not detailed in the publicly available summary.

Importantly, this was not a human clinical trial. No postprandial glucose measurements were obtained from participants. Therefore, conclusions are limited to laboratory-based digestion kinetics rather than direct clinical glycemic outcomes.


Why Do Bioactive Lipids Matter in Staple Foods?

Lipids, though present in small quantities, influence food quality, membrane stability, and metabolic signaling. FAHMFAs have been investigated in prior biochemical research for potential roles in modulating inflammatory pathways and insulin responsiveness. LNAPEs are involved in lipid signaling networks that regulate cellular communication and metabolic processes.

The identification of these compounds expands understanding of rice nutritional complexity. However, the study did not evaluate bioavailability, absorption, or long-term metabolic effects in humans. The presence of bioactive lipids does not establish therapeutic benefit.

Takeaway

This laboratory-based lipidomic and digestion study of 56 japonica rice cultivars demonstrates that pigmented varieties, particularly black and green rice, contain newly identified FAHMFAs and show slower starch digestion under simulated gastrointestinal conditions.

While slower enzymatic hydrolysis may suggest potential differences in glycemic response, human clinical trials are required to confirm metabolic significance. These findings contribute to the growing evidence that staple foods can differ substantially in bioactive composition.

Individuals seeking dietary guidance for blood glucose management or metabolic health should consult a qualified nutrition specialist or endocrinologist before making dietary modifications.

Reference:
  1. Lipidomic profiling of 56 japonica rice cultivars and identification of novel fatty acid esters of hydroxy fatty acids - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2025.117895)


Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is black rice scientifically proven to lower blood sugar?

A: No. This study measured in vitro starch digestion, not blood glucose levels in humans. Clinical trials are required to confirm glycemic effects.

Q: What are FAHMFAs found in pigmented rice?

A: FAHMFAs are fatty acid esters of hydroxy medium-chain fatty acids. They are bioactive lipids previously studied for potential anti-inflammatory and metabolic roles.

Q: Does slower starch digestion mean lower glycemic index?

A: Slower enzymatic hydrolysis may correlate with glycemic response, but glycemic index must be measured in human studies.

Q:  Is this study based on human participants?

A: No. It was a laboratory-based lipidomic and simulated digestion analysis of rice cultivars.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for diet-related glucose control?

A: A registered nutrition specialist or endocrinologist can provide individualized advice for managing blood glucose levels.

