Physicians Warn: Longevity Medicine`s Rapid Rise Sparks Safety Questions

Longevity medicine clinics and tests are expanding rapidly, but physicians caution that many aging interventions still lack large human trials and long-term safety data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is longevity medicine in simple terms?

A: It is a preventive approach that aims to slow biological aging and reduce future disease risk using testing, lifestyle changes, and emerging therapies.

Q: Does longevity medicine actually make people live longer?

A: There is limited human trial evidence for most marketed treatments, though healthy lifestyle habits clearly improve survival and quality of life.

Q: Are biological age tests accurate?

A: They can reflect aspects of health but are not yet standardized or proven to predict lifespan reliably.

Q: Which doctor should I consult before joining a longevity clinic?

A: Start with a general physician or a geriatric specialist who can review risks and existing medical conditions.

Q: What is the safest proven way to support healthy aging today?

A: Regular exercise, nutritious diets, good sleep, stress control, and managing blood pressure and cholesterol remain the most evidence-based strategies.